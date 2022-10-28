Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Love, Logic class starts on Nov. 1

Love and Logic: Early Childhood Parenting Made Fun, is a five-week class for people raising children of any age.

The series from Parents Place of Longview takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 1 through Nov. 29.

In the first week attendees will learn a technique they can use immediately to reduce whining, begging, fighting and other annoying behaviors. The second week’s topic is Say What You Mean and Mean What You Say. Week three is Avoiding Power Struggles. Week four’s topic is Setting Limits and week five’s topic is What to Do When You Don’t Know What to Do.

Separate child care is not available, but parents are welcome to bring their children to class with them.

The cost is $20-$25 per week and is adjustable as needed.

To register or for details call Parents Place at 360-414-9212.

Fiber arts guild’s work on display

Work from the Sacajawea Fiber Arts Guild will be on display from Nov. 1-30 in the Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

The gallery is located on the library’s lower floor.

Guild members explore many forms of weaving, spinning, dying, basketry, jewelry (with a weaving or thread foundation), tatting, making braids and more, according to a press release from the city of Longview.

During library hours Nov. 5, guild members will create pieces and answer questions in the library auditorium. People in attendance also can try out some of the tactile, fiber-focused art.

Fiber arts enthusiasts are welcome to the guild’s meetings the fourth Thursday of each month at LaFavorites yarn shop, 204 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.

For details about the group and the time they meet, send an email to Joy Winther at joyful.weaver@comcast.net.

For details about what’s happening at the Longview Public Library, call 360-442-5300, visit longviewlibrary.org, like the library on Facebook at Facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibraryWA or follow the library on Instagram at Instagram.com/longviewlibrarywa.

KHS class of ’63 meets for lunch

Members of the Kelso High School class of 1963 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 2 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

All classmates and spouses or significant others are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Dolores (Sam) Jamieson Hill at 360-430-6962.

LV ski, outdoor club gathers

Members of the Longview Ski and Outdoor Club will meet for a potluck gathering at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview (the corner of 22nd Avenue and Louisiana Street).

The group, organized in 1935, has two destination ski trips on the calendar. They are a trip in March to Sun Peaks, Canada; and a trip at the end of March to Mount Bachelor in Oregon.

During the ski season, members take day trips to White Pass and Mouth Hood Meadows.

A highlight of the season is the group’s annual crab feed.

The club is open to adults 21 years old and older.

For details, call club President Steve Macke at 907-440-8726.

Register for free dental screening

A free dental clinic screening for low-income veterans and their dependent children on Apple Health takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Longview Kaiser Permanente Dental Clinic, 1230 Seventh Ave., Longview.

To be eligible, veterans must live in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum or Lewis counties and have an income based on the National Poverty Guidelines.

The event is being sponsored by Community Health Partners of Longview. Dental care will be provided by the University of Washington Community Dental Clinic.

Referrals for restorative dental care will be made by the University of Washington Dental School at Kaiser Permanente. Follow-up work will be determined at the scheduled exam and could performed that day or could be set up for a later date depending on what is available the day of the clinic.

For details, eligibility requirements and to schedule an appointment, call 360-274-9178 or 360-442-4165.

TRCS’ Annual Banquet returns

After a three-year COVID hiatus, the Three Rivers Christian School’s Annual Banquet returns and takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

The evening includes displays from various school programs such as agriculture and visual arts, and stories from students who have gone on local and global trips. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items and baskets. In addition, the plans for the new upper campus will be explained.

The event is free, but organizers ask that people RSVP to Rachel Coffee with their names and the number of guests by calling 360-423-4510, extension 309; or emailing rcoffee@3riversschool.net. A form also is available online at bit.ly/3D5RSHT.

Attend forestry classes online

The Washington State University Extension Forestry and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources’ are offering online workshops for people who own forested properties in Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Skamania, Thurston and Wahkiakum counties.

Some of the topics are how to know if trees are healthy and what to do if the are not, are characteristics of the property attracting or repelling wildlife the owner enjoys, what to do if wildlife causes damages, what trees should be kept and what trees should be removed, how to know if trees need to be thinned and how to thin them, how to identify and mitigate fire risks, the risks and what can be done if noxious weeds take over, and more.

The classes take place online via live interactive webinars from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 25 to March 23. An in-person field trip takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11.

The cost is $150 and includes nine webinars, a digital library of reference material and how-to guides, a copy of the “Native Trees of Western Washington” book and a consultation site visit to the owner’s property from a state service forester.

Register at bit.ly/3eVvkkd.

For more details about the webinars or how to register by mail, visit forestry.wsu.edu/sw/events/ocp2023/.

Join the Rainier Senior Center

The Rainier Senior Center is looking for new members who want to meet other senior citizens, take part in events and activities and have conversations.

The cost is $15 per person per year and includes a monthly newsletter.

For details, visit the senior center at 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; call the center at 503-556-3889 or send an email to RainierSeniorC@gmail.com.

— The Daily News