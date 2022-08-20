Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Junior League hosts meet, greet

Anyone interested in learning about and/or joining the Junior League of Lower Columbia is invited to an informal meet and greet at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at Roland Wines, 1106 Florida St., Longview.

Any woman 21 years and older who lives in the Lower Columbia Region can join.

At the event, attendees can learn about the group, the membership process and socialize.

The JLLC is a group of women engaged in creating real change in Southwest Washington by advancing social activism-focused projects that directly benefit the local community, according to a post on the group’s Facebook page.

To RSVP for the evening, call or text Mandy at 360-747-1073.

Clothing, supplies needed for kids

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons is partnering with Fibre Federal Credit Union to collect socks and underwear for children in need, along with school supplies.

Ammons noted in a voicemail that last year, approximately 14,000 pairs of socks were collected and this year he hopes the community will help to surpass that goal. In addition, underwear is a much-needed clothing item for children. The goal is to fill a 20-foot dry box with the clothing and supplies.

Items can be dropped off at any Fibre credit union in Cowlitz and Clatsop counties.

For details, call Ammons at 360-274-7811.

Register for free aging webinar

A free webinar on aging and mental health awareness takes place at 10 a.m. Aug. 26. Licensed mental health counselor and geriatric mental health specialist Laura Vaillancourt will discuss mental health topics specific to older adults and will offer advice on ways to support loved ones who may deal with mental health challenges.

To RSVP for the webinar, visit PrestigeCanHelp.com. Once registered, a link will be give for the webinar.

AMHO convention at senior center

The state Association of Manufactured Home Owners (AMHO) convention takes place starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.

A representative from the state attorney’s office will speak along with other guests.

People who live in manufactured home parks and who want to learn about their rights as a tenant are encouraged to attend the meeting which will last four to five hours.

A lunch will be available at non at a cost of $10 per person. Money raised from the lunch will benefit the senior center.

Free supplies and haircuts for kids

Our Closet Is Your Closet and the Winlock Assembly of God church are holding their sixth annual Back to School extravaganza from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25, at the church, 702 S.E. First St., Winlock.

New full size toiletries, new underwear, new socks, basic school supplies, coats and shoes (most gently used, but some are new), will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last to students entering kindergarten through 12th grade. Students must be present to receive the free items.

Students also can get a free haircut if they are accompanied by an adult.

A dinner also will be provided for the families.

CHHH offers grief support

Several in-person grief groups sponsored by Community Home Health & Hospice are being held at the James Avery Grief Center, 1000 12th Ave., Longview.

Advance registration is required for youth groups and parents or guardians are required to stay on the premises while their children are in their group. Parents are encouraged to attend the parent group offered the same time as the children’s group. The parent group can be helpful, but is not a requirement.

The schedule

Children’s Intake Form: 6-7:30 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Day Group (for adults): 1-2:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

Evening Group (for adults): 6-7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

For details on the groups and to register, call the bereavement coordinator at 360-703-0300 or send an email to griefsupport@chhh.org.

Grief support classes begin

The next set of GriefShare classes takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 15 through Dec. 29, at Valley Christian Fellowship, 2911 Pacific Way, Longview.

GriefShare is a support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one and is led by Kathy and Jim Gray, members of Valley Christian Fellowship.

The classes are for anyone who has experienced a close loss, whether the loss happened years ago or recently.

The couple each lost their first spouse to rare forms of cancer, plus have suffered other losses.

The $20 registration fee and includes a workbook for the regular series of classes.

Two special classes also are held. Loss of a Spouse takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8. The workbook for the class has a $5 fee. A Surviving the Holidays class takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 17. The workbook for that class also has a $5 fee.

For details or to sign up for the group, contact the Jim Gray at 253-905-5336.

For details on the program, visit GriefShare.org.

Vendors wanted for arts, crafts fair

The Ryderwood Fall 2022 Arts and Crafts Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 in the Community Hall, 305 Morse St., Ryderwood.

Vendors who would like to participate can receive an application by sending an email to RyderwoodEvents@yahoo.com or by sending a text to Bridgette at 541-290-2591.

Vendors will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. The two large rooms in the Community Hall can accommodate 30 vendors.

The cost is $40 for each 6-foot space for two days and includes one table.

Ryderwood is located at the end of State Route 506 at I-5 Exit 59.

Get flocked now through Labor Day

A Flamingo Flocking Fundraiser hosted by the Junior League of Lower Columbia takes place through Labor Day.

People can choose from three packages to flock a house, business, school, etc., belonging to their children, parents, boss, etc. Junior League members will set up and take down all the decorations that are property of the JLLC. Flockings will take place within Cowlitz County. It is suggested, to accommodates specific dates to allow one week’s notice.

The Basic Flocking package costs $100 and includes flamingos and flowers for three days.

The Deluxe Flocking package costs $200 and includes the Basic Flocking package with balloons that can be chosen and coordinated for a specific celebration. It also includes surprise treats from local businesses.

The Grand Flocking package costs $300 and includes the flamingos, decorations, balloons, local treats and a gift basket that can be curated for a special occasion. The flamingos will stay for up to a week.

Money raised is used to benefit community outreach programs and sustainability, according to the JLLC Facebook page.

For details, search for Junior League of Lower Columbia on Facebook or call or email the group’s fund development director at 253-576-6657 or mollymcneal@live.com.

Free park days for rest of year

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free days in 2022 when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.

State Parks “free days” are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass program, according to a press release from Washington State Parks.

The free days apply only at state parks. The Discover Pass still is required on WDFW and Department of Natural Resources lands.

The costs for a Discover Pass are $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the DNR.

The remaining schedule

Sept. 24: National Public Lands Day.

Oct. 10: World Mental Health Day.

Nov. 11: Veterans’ Day.

Nov. 25: Native American Heritage Day.

— The Daily News