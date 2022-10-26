Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

MG’s offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners offer in person and free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the online classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320#. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details with the in-person class, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

The schedule

Oct. 27: 6:30-8 p.m. Pasture Weed and Grazing Management (online). Kela Hall-Wieckert with the Lewis County Noxious Weed Control board and Gary Fredricks with the Washington State University Extension of Cowlitz County will discuss how to manage a healthy pasture by grazing management and weed control techniques along with methods to maximize grass production.

Nov. 1: Noon. Critter Control Pests in the Garden (online). Master Gardener Art Fuller will give tips on how to make the garden and home less inviting to unwanted visitors such as deer and critters in the attic.

Sign up for the Pumpkin Pi run

Start the Halloween celebration with the Pumpkin Pi 3.14 mile run/walk at 9 a.m. Oct. 29.

The all-age event takes place at Willow Grove Park, 7235 Willow Grove Road, Longview.

The cost is $12 per person. A long-sleeved cotton shirt is available for $14.25. Children 8 years old and younger can race for free with a paid admission.

Pumpkin pie will be served after the race.

To register, visit runreg.com/pumpkin-pi-5k.

RAL class of ’55 meets for lunch

Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1955 will meet for lunch at noon Nov. 2 at Scythe Brewing Co., 1217 Third Ave., Suite 150, Longview.

For details, call Gloria Sanders at 360-846-0678.

Get tickets for benefit doll tea

The Annual Doll Tea hosted by members of Epsilon Sigma Alpha takes place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 3, at Calvary Community Church, 2655 38th Ave., Longview.

The suggested donation is $15 per person. All donations from the event themed “A Royal Affair” will benefit the Children’s Community Christmas Center which provides toys, clothes and other gifts for area families who are struggling to get by.

Dolls dressed, decorated and donated by local volunteers will be on display. The dolls also will benefit the Christmas Center.

Queen Elizabeth collectible dolls will be on display. Some collectible dolls will be available for people to bid on. Live music will be provided.

Children’s Community Christmas Center Coordinator Beverly Gilmore in a press release said “money raised by the tea party is crucial to the success of helping local families at Christmas.” According to Gilmore, toys, clothes and gifts are donated by local community members and money raised from the teal helps to buy special requested gifts.

Reservations are required to attend the tea. To reserve a spot, call Beverly Gilmore at 360-577-6060.

— The Daily News