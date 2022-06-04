Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Master Gardeners offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners offer free in-person and online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320#. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

The schedule

June 4: 10 a.m., Pruning Shrubs and Landscape Trees (in person). Master Gardener Roxanne Nakamura will explain and demonstrate principles of early summer pruning for landscape shrubs. She also will answer questions such as what shrubs should be pruned in June and how to prune them wo the plants look groomed and health and are prepared to bloom next year. The class will be held in the Cougar Cottage meeting room located at the Washington Street entrance to the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. (The small white building on the left of the entrance).

June 7: noon, Summer Pruning of Fruit Trees (online). Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss the importance of summer pruning, types of pruning cuts and what tools to use. Attendees will learn the best time to prune and what pruning does for the health of a tree. A question and answer session takes place after the presentation.

June 7: 6 p.m., Create a Hanging Basket (in person). Master Gardener Carolyn Winchell will teach children 6 to 12 years old how to combine a variety of plants in a planter that will fill, chill and spill into a hanging basket. Class size limited to 20 children. Fee: $15 per participant. Attendees must register in advance and pay online at kids-hanging-baskets-workshop.cheddarup.com. Checks cannot be accepted. The workshop will be held in Longview, no walk-ins. Attendees will be given the location after registering.

June 14: noon, Do-It-Yourself Irrigation (online). Master Gardener Jerry Winchell will explain how to construct a simple and inexpensive sprinkler system. Attendees will learn how to develop a sprinkler system that allows the flexibility to reduce water use, save time, use less labor and control weeds. A question and answer session takes place after the presentation.

June 21: noon, Answers to Garden Problems (online). A panel of WSU Extension Master Gardeners will help identify and manage problems that may pop up in the garden during the growing season and answer questions using common sense and nature-friendly methods.

June 28: noon, Tips for Easy Gardening (online). Master Gardener Dale Wheeler will discuss ways to garden that will compensate for body limitations. A question and answer session takes place after the presentation.

Dance group starts summer schedule

Members of the R Square D dance group have announced their summer schedule.

The group dances the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from June through August. Dancing starts at 7 p.m. with an hour of Plus dancing and intermediate rounds. Mainstream dancing with rounds begins at 8 p.m.

Dates and themes

June 8: Take Me Out to the Ballgame.

June 22: Strawberries and Ice Cream.

July 13: Crazy T-Shirt.

July 27: Hawaiian.

Aug. 10: Back to School Dance. Attendees are asked to bring school supplies.

Aug. 24: Summer’s Last Hurrah.

For details, call Chris at 360-425-6260.

KHS class of ’54 plans luncheon

Members of the Kelso High School class of 1954 are invited to a class luncheon at 11:30 a.m. June 10, at the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

For details, call Marie LaFave at 360-636-0648.

Register now for summer sewing

The 4-H Summer Sew School is back for Cowlitz County youngsters.

The class will be held Monday through Thursday, June 20-23, at the Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension’s new office at 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Parking is available at the Extension office and across the street from the office on Fourth Avenue North.

Cowlitz County 4-H Sewing and Textile volunteers will teach sewing skills to beginners from 9 to 11 a.m. and to children with sewing experience from noon to 3 p.m. each day.

Students will learn straight stitching, hand sewing, how to work with a simple pattern and how to use basic sewing supplies.

Students should supply their own sewing machines with accessories and instruction manuals. If a child does not have access to a sewing machine, a limited number of machines are available on a first come, first served basis.

The class is open to children who have completed third grade or above. The $30 cost includes basic sewing supplies plus a resource notebook. An additional $20 will be charged for each additional sibling.

A parent is required to attend an orientation session at the WSU Extension office at 6:30 p.m. June 14 for parents with beginning sewers and at 7 p.m. for parents of sewers with some experience.

Participants will be part of the Cowlitz County 4-H Youth Program which allows them to exhibit their items at the Cowlitz County Fair from July 27 to 30.

The class size is limited and registrations will be accepted on a first paid, first served basis. Registration forms and details including placement in class level is available by calling Sewing and Textile Adviser Lou Buckendahl at 360-673-4604.

The registration deadline is June 10.

WSU Extension COVID protocols will be in place which includes hand sanitizers, disinfecting tables, and more. Masks are optional.

Bridge Bender ‘reunion’ set

Tom, Susan, Nancy and Bob from the former Bridge Bender are gathering from 1 to 5 p.m. July 2 at the Shamrock, 1131 15th Ave., Longview.

They encourage and welcome all friends and customers “from those days on the river” to attend, noting they’d love to see everyone again.

The Bridge Bender was a popular hangout that opened in the late 1970s located between the Allen Street Bridge and the Hall of Justice overlooking the Cowlitz River.

Baseball camp registration open

Registration is open for two Cowlitz Black Bears baseball camps being held this summer.

The Summer Kick-off all skill two day camp takes place from 9 a.m. to noon June 21 and 22 and the Pick and Stick Hitting and Fielding camp takes place from 9 a.m. to noon July 12 and 13. Both camps are held on David Story Field on the Lower Columbia College campus.

Summer Kick-off campers will be grouped according to their ages and ability levels and will work with Black Bears players and staff. Campers will learn aspects of hitting, fielding, pitching and base-running. They also will participate in games and interact with the players and coaches receiving encouragement and instruction while learning game fundamentals.

Pick and Stick Hitting and Fielding campers will receive college training methods from Black Bears players and coaches. Attendees will experience “live” on-field batting and fielding practice using the same game day format the Black Bears use.

The cost is $90 per camper per session. Campers will receive a Black Bears T-shirt and two tickets to a 2022 season game. Prizes also will be awarded daily.

To register for the Summer Kick-off camp, visit bit.ly/38dRhr8. To register for the Pick and Stick Hitting and Fielding Camp, visit bit.ly/3NzHTNG.

The camps are presented by Evergreen Home Loans and Les Schwab Tires.

Library’s seed program returns

The Longview Public Library’s Seed Library program is back.

People with library cards can pick up seed kits containing a combination of vegetable and flower seeds at the two circulation desks in the library or at the library’s drive-thru window.

The Longview Public Library started the seed bank program in early 2020 to provide local vegetation and gardening information to the community.

The library requests only one kit is picked up per household. For some varieties of plants, patrons are encouraged to save seeds to be used next year.

RAL class of ’72 plans reunion

Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1972 are planning their 50-year class reunion Aug. 19 and 20 and are looking for some missing classmates.

Anyone with information on any of the following people is asked to leave a message for Janet Fugitt Schultz at 360-425-3203 or for Theresa Schroeder Ames at 360-560-7397.

Steven Alcid, Alice Aldinger, Debbie Anderson, Tom Arveson, Diane Aune, Laura Barlow, Marilyn Barnes, Mike Boom, Linda Bates, Mark Bennett. Debbie Bevins, Peggy Bishop, Jackie Brackney, Robin Brinkerhoff, Doug Brown, Julie Cadman, Susan Carr, Kay Chafin, Faye Clevenger, Joyce Cole, Kath Davies, Bill Davison, Teresa Dickerson, Jack Donahue, Carol Dorris, Sue Enbody, Kirk Fulford, Millicent Garner, Pam Greenman, Robbie Greenman, Eric Grissom, Brad Hall, Don Hammond, Howard Hartzog, Teresa Hickman, Linda Hidde, Susan Hulse, Eddie Jack, Nancy Jones, Rocky Kautz, Jon Kell, Dave King, Kelly King, Judy Klockner, Brad Kochis, Shirley Kohlman, Sonja Kohlman, Mike Koontz, Tim LaFountaine, Rhonda Laroy, Janet Larsen, Marilyn Lee, Donna Libby, Gary Lindquist, Michael Lower,

Aileen MacKenzie, Toni Maddox, Michael Madison, Lorre Mahnke, Charlene Mansfield, Jon Mapes, Alan Marsters, Vina Mast, Patti McFarland, Melanie McNamara, Steve Monroe, Cathy Morrill, Tom Mosqueda, Bonnie Nailon, Norma Nelson, Roger Nicholson, Gary Noren, Shirley Noteboom, Mary Olson, Terry Olson, Deborah Owens, Tom Paine, Paula Parker, Debbie Perkins, Steve Peterson, Jerry Poe, Pam Porter, James Quick, Tom Reese, Marlin Reinholdt, Gordon Reviea, Rob Richmond, Larry Riley, Debbie Roth, Dave Schlecht, Laura Schrack, Sharon Sipes, Dave Smith, Jim Smith, Pam Smith, Steven Smith, Roberta Steinmetz, Claudia Storm, Richard Stratton, Penny Stubblefield, Jim Swogger, Caroline Tester, Esther Treichel, Debbie Turner, Marc Uhlig, Bill Umbland, Joni Vipond, Wade Washington, Barb Watkins, Randy Watson, Jane Williams, Linda Williams and Teresa Woods.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

