Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Clothing, supplies needed for kids

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons is collecting socks and underwear for children in need, along with school supplies and coats.

Ammons noted in a voicemail that last year, approximately 14,000 pairs of socks were collected and this year he hopes the community will help to surpass that goal. In addition, underwear is a much-needed clothing item for children along with warm coats for children of all sizes. The goal is to fill a 20-foot dry box with the clothing and supplies.

For details on where to drop off items, call Ammons at 360-274-7811. He also accepts cash to purchase items needed.

Get tickets for garden event

The Lower Columbia School Gardens Fall Gathering fundraiser takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 12 in the Floral Building at the Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

The event celebrates LCSG accomplishments and sustaining the group’s work into the future.

Hosted by the school garden staff, board, volunteers and students, the event includes live music, seasonal food from the school gardens and local farms, an apple cider press, and local beer and wine.

Space is limited.

Tickets are $55 per person and can be purchased online at bit.ly/3V9FzkP.

Apply for a tourism grant

Event organizers can now apply for grants through the Cowlitz County Tourism’s 2023 grant program.

The program, funded by hotel/motel sales taxes, is designed to assist events that attract more visitors to the county and increase overnight stays, according to a press release from the Cowlitz County Event Center.

Up to $50,000 is available for events scheduled in 2023. New events or events that have changed their model to attract more overnight stays will be given higher priority, according to the press release.

Information and applications are available at www.visitmtsthelens.com or via mail by calling 360-577-3137. Applications are due no later than 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10.

For details, call 360-577-3137 or email smithd@cowlitzwa.gov.

KHS class of 54 meets for lunch

Kelso High School class of 1954 members are invited to the group’s monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

For details, call Marie at 360-636-0648.

Fibromyalgia group meets

A representative from the Department of Social and Health Services will offer resources people with fibromyalgia may qualify for but are not aware of them at the 2 to 4 p.m. no-host lunch of the Fibromyalgia Support Group held at the Regent, 3353 Washington Way, Longview.

Anyone who has fibromyalgia, knows someone with the disease or who is interested in learning more about the disease is welcome.

For details, call Kim at 360-747-1486 or Toni at 360-442-3680.

Enter student calendar contest

A local public education campaign targeting storm water pollution, Cowlitz Clean Waters, is sponsoring its 2023 Cowlitz Clean Waters Solutions to Stormwater Pollution calendar contest.

All sixth through eighth grade Cowlitz County middle school students enrolled at a public, private or home school are encouraged to enter one piece of art and one poem that depicts a “solution to stormwater pollution.”

Poetry entries may be short poems or haikus. Short poems may not exceed four lines and haikus should be in a traditional format (see kathimitchell.com/poemtypes.html). The format for the artwork is 8.5 inches by 11 inches with a horizontal (landscape) orientation. Students may use crayons, ink, pencil, colored pencils, acrylics, oils, watercolors, chalks, etc. Artwork must be original work by the student. The work should not be traced, trademarked or copyrighted. Students cannot have help creating their art.

Photography and computer-generated art will not be accepted.

Each piece will be considered a separate entry and will require a separate completed Contest Entry Form signed by the student and his or her parent/guardian.

Forms and contest rules are available online at cowlitzcleanwaters.org.

The grand prize for the winning artwork entry is a $250 Amazon gift card. The 11 runner-up entries will receive $100 Amazon gift cards and each of 12 winning poem or haiku entries will receive $50 Amazon gift cards.

Winning entries will be featured in the 2023 Cowlitz Clean Waters Calendar. All submitted artwork and poetry may be used in other Cowlitz Clean Waters educational outreach efforts, according to information on the website.

The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Nov. 21. Entries should be mailed via USPS in a flat sturdy envelope or box to City of Longview, Stormwater Division, P.O. Box 128, Longview, WA 98632; hand delivered or sent via UPS or FedEx to Longview City Hall, Stormwater Division, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Poetry entries only can be emailed to lisa.vertrees@ci.longview.wa.us along with a scanned copy of the entry form.

For details, call Lisa Vertrees at the city of Longview at 360-442-5209 or send her an email to lisa.vertrees@ci.longview.wa.us.

— The Daily News