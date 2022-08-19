Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

KHS class of ’58 meets for lunch

Kelso High School class of 1958 members will meet for a no-host luncheon at noon Aug. 23 at the Kelso/Longview Elks, 900 Ash Street, Kelso.

All classmates, spouses and friends are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Judi Fouch Peters at 360-577-4584.

Parenting classes begin Aug. 23

Active Parenting classes for families of children from birth through 5 years old take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 23 to Sept. 13, at Parents Place, 928 23rd Ave., Longview.

Families will learn about building bonds, self care, temper tantrums, communication, calming technique, ages and stages of child development, age-appropriate discipline and consequences, brain development and more.

During the four-week class, child care cannot be provided. If families bring children with them, they should bring snacks and something to keep the children occupied.

The cost is $20 per week per person or $25 per week per couple. The fee is adjustable upon request.

For details, call 360-414-9212.

Grand Ol’ Flag exhibit continues

A Grand Ol’ Flag patriotic exhibit sponsored by the Friends of Skamokawa takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Aug. 28 at the River Life Interpretive Center, 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway), Skamokawa.

The exhibit reflects the history of flags and their meanings, and will include service memorabilia, uniforms and more.

For details, call Office Manager Lori Cagle at 360-795-3007 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays or send an email to fos1894@gmail.com.

Shelter needs volunteers

Volunteers are needed for the Emergency Support Shelter’s sexual assault program, the Hope Project, who will provide support at the hospital to survivors of sexual assault.

Thirty hours of free training will be provided tailored to volunteers’ schedules that fulfills the Washington state requirements. In addition ongoing training resources are provided via email. Volunteers will work with the program’s manager, Deborah Nelson. They also will provide ongoing support, debriefing and training opportunities.

Once trained, volunteers need to be on call for evening and weekend shifts and each month can choose the on-call shifts that best fit their schedules. There is no minimum requirement of volunteer time.

Background checks will be performed. Volunteers should have a driver’s license, their own transportation and live within a 20-minute drive to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

For details or to volunteer, send an email to Nelson at deborahi@esshelter.com.

Schools and schedules

Barnes Elementary School (401 Barnes St., Kelso): 9-11 a.m. Thursdays.

Butler Acres Elementary School (1609 Burcham St., Kelso): 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays.

Cascade Middle School (2821 Parkview Drive, Longview) and Columbia Heights Elementary School (2820 Parkview Drive, Longview): 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays.

Catlin Elementary School (404 Long Ave., Kelso): 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays. (Enter the garden through the Third Avenue gates into the playground.)

Columbia Valley Gardens Elementary School (2644 30th Ave., Longview) 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Huntington Middle School (500 Redpath St., Kelso): 9-11 a.m. Mondays.

Kessler Elementary School (1902 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview): 9-11 a.m. Aug. 19 and Aug. 26.

Mint Valley Elementary School (2745 38th Ave., Longview): 9-11 a.m. Mondays.

Monticello Middle School (1225 28th Ave., Longview): 6-7:30p.m. Aug. 22. (Enter the courtyard garden through double doors in the rear parking lot across from R.A. Long Memorial Stadium.)

Mount Solo Elementary School (5300 Mount Solo Road, Longview): 9-11 a.m. Mondays.

Olympic Elementary School (1324 30th Ave., Longview): 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays.

St. Helens Elementary School (431 27th Ave., Longview): 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays.

Northlake Elementary School (2210 Olympia Way, Longview): 9 a.m.-noon Fridays.

Explore gardens, help and harvest

The public is invited to visit the Lower Columbia School Gardens sites in Longview and Kelso during Open Garden days where they can explore, taste, help with garden tasks and harvest food to take home.

People who would like to attend are asked to RSVP by sending an email to info@lcschoolgardens.org or by calling/texting 360-200-8918.

For up-to-date information, visit lcschoolgardens.org.

Senior center needs drivers

The Rainier Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program needs volunteer drivers.

For details, visit the front desk at the center at 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier.

Rainier Revisited accepts donations

Individuals or organizations interested in donating to the 11th annual Rainier Revisited in 2023 are encouraged to contact Rainier Junior/Senior High School History Club adviser Andrew Demko at 503-556-4215 or send an email to him at andrew_demko@rsd.k12.or.us.

