Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Fundraiser for basketball team

A Rock’n Ducks Bingo Fundraiser takes place starting at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Crosscut Taproom, 21 West Cowlitz St., Castle Rock.

Eleven rounds of bingo will be played with prizes available. The suggested bingo card donation is $2. Attendees must be 21 years old or older to participate.

Money raised will go to the Rock’n Ducks fourth-grade girls basketball team. In addition, the taproom owners will donate a portion of the food and drink sales that day to the team.

Winlock library fundraiser set

The Friends of the Winlock Timberland Library are holding a book sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at 300 N.E. First St., Winlock (next to the post office parking lot).

Thanks to continuing book donations, the library’s book room is well stocked with paperback an hard bound books in all genres from adult fiction to children’s and young adult offerings, according to organizers. How to books from cooking to gardening to decorating also are available along with vintage and classic hard bound books, and coffee table and holiday books.

Donations of books in good condition are welcome during the book sale.

Sales are by donation. Change cannot be made.

Money raised benefits the Winlock Timberland Library.

Sno-Park permits available Nov. 1

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission seasonal or one-day Sno-Park permits are available for purchase at bit.ly/3DgYi7v from Nov. 1 to April 30. Sno-Park permits are required from Dec. 1 through April 30.

Locally, permits can be purchased at the following locations:

Cougar Store: 16842 Lewis River Road; 360-238-5228; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.

Lakeside Country Store: 16835 Lewis River Road, Cougar; 360-238-5202; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.

Lone Fir Resort: 16806 Lewis River Road, Cougar; 360-228-5210; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.

Kalama Spirits and Tobacco: 214 N. First St., Kalama; 360-673-4991; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays.

Woodland Chamber of Commerce: 900 Goerig St., Woodland; 360-225-9552.

The permits allow visitors to park in specially cleared, designated parking lots with access to winter activities such as cross country skiing, snowshoeing, dog sledding, tubing and more. Some parks also are designated for motorized vehicle use including snowmobiles, tracked ATVs and and snowbikes, according to a WSPRC press release.

Different permits are required for different circumstances. Visit bit.ly/3TaBEDe to learn more.

Master Gardeners hold leaf exchange

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering a leaf exchange from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 at the Washington Street entrance to the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds in Longview.

Residents are encouraged to rake and bag their leaves and drop them off the days of the event. The leaves will be shredded so they can be used as compost on the garden. Only leaves will be accepted. No weeds. Residents can pick up shredded leaves on a first-come, first-served basis the same day.

Master Gardener volunteers will inspect the dropped off material.

For details, call or email Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3, or garyf@wsu.edu

Apply for a tourism grant

Event organizers can now apply for grants through the Cowlitz County Tourism’s 2023 grant program.

The program, funded by hotel/motel sales taxes, is designed to assist events that attract more visitors to the county and increase overnight stays, according to a press release from the Cowlitz County Event Center.

Up to $50,000 is available for events scheduled in 2023. New events or events that have changed their model to attract more overnight stays will be given higher priority, according to the press release.

Information and applications are available at www.visitmtsthelens.com or via mail by calling 360-577-3137. Applications are due no later than 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10.

For details, call 360-577-3137 or email smithd@cowlitzwa.gov.

Join the Little Kids Book Club

Kindergarten through second-grade readers are invited to join the Longview Public Library’s Little Kids Book Club.

According to a press release, the book club is “social and a great way to motivate kids to read, get them talking about books, and have them share ideas and perspectives.”

Book club members meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 16, Dec. 14 and Jan. 11 in the lower floor area of the library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

Members and library staff will discuss the books and do a related activity.

Books are free to children participating in the club thanks to the Friends of the Longview Library.

Parents can sign up their children and get books at the library’s lower floor desk.

For details, call the library at 360-442-5300, like the library on Facebook at facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibraryWa or follow the library on Instagram at instagram.com/longviewlibrarywa.

TRCS’ Annual Banquet returns

After a three-year COVID hiatus, the Three Rivers Christian School’s Annual Banquet returns and takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

The evening includes displays from various school programs such as agriculture and visual arts, and stories from students who have gone on local and global trips. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items and baskets. In addition, the plans for the new upper campus will be explained.

The event is free, but organizers ask that people RSVP to Rachel Coffee with their names and the number of guests by calling 360-423-4510, extension 309; or emailing rcoffee@3riversschool.net. A form also is available online at bit.ly/3D5RSHT.

Artist needed to paint youth mural

The Longview Public Library is seeking a local artist to paint a mural for the city’s upcoming 100th anniversary.

The mural will be located in the youth services area on the lower floor of the library. The mural should show the history of Longview “from indigenous peoples through current day in a playful style appropriate for a library youth area.” It should have a “youthful look and feel including hide and seek squirrels and more,” notes a release from the city of Longview.

The mural will be painted on custom canvas panels that already have been constructed along with on the surface of a wooden door. After the mural is complete it will be published in various marketing efforts, notes the library.

The project is being paid for by the Longview Library Foundation, including a $1,500 artist fee and the cost of materials.

Local professional artists have until Dec. 15 to submit a statement of interest, samples of previous work and an initial concept drawing for the mural, to library director Jacob Cole at the library at 1600 Louisiana St., Longview; or via email to jacob.cole@ci.longview.wa.us.

The artist will be chosen by Jan. 6, 2023, and must have the mural significantly completed by March 31.

Indoor story times return

Indoor story times at the Longview Public Library returned in September.

Parents can bring their babies, toddlers and preschoolers to the library for “interactive, educational and fun,” according to a press release from the city of Longview.

The sessions will be held in the Marion J. Otteraaen room at the library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

The schedule

Baby Story Time: 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 5. Recommended for pre-walkers, birth and up, and their grownups. Simple stories, lap bounces songs and tickle rhymes.

Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 6. Stories, activities and an easy craft designed for toddlers and their grownups.

Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 7. Recommended for preschoolers 3 years old and up and their grownups. Stories, rhymes, songs and a craft.

All events are free and open to the public.

In addition, the library will offer pre-kindergarten packets every other week throughout the fall.

For details, visit longviewlibrary.org/kids.php.

Master Gardener orientation set

People interested in becoming Master Gardeners are invited to attend a free orientation session to learn about the program, expectations, training schedule, costs, get an application and have questions answered.

People are invited to pick one of the following sessions: 10 am. Nov. 21, Dec. 2 or Dec. 16.

People should call Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3, to set up a session and learn where it will be held.

At the Master Gardener Training classes that take place from 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays from late January to June, people will receive 90 hours of training on all aspects of gardening from edible and ornamental plants to composting and environmental issues, and from plant health care to problem identification and management, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Be a youth ambassador

Applications are being accepted for the ASSE International Student Exchange Congress-Bundestag scholarship program to Germany.

The U.S. Congress and the German Bundestag (parliament) have co-sponsored the program since 1983.

Fifty scholarships are available to students from the western and northwestern United States.

ASSE is responsible for promoting the CBYX program, recruiting applicants and selecting finalists.

For details and to apply, visit USAGermanyScholarship.org. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1.

Register now for school programs

Reservations are being accepted for spring 2023 school programs at the Lelooska Foundation, 165 Merwin Village Road, Ariel.

In the Kwakwaka’wakw ceremonial house, the Lelooska family shares songs, dances, stories and the Northwest Coast masks which display the rights, crests and privileges bestowed on them by the late Chief James Aul Sewid, according to a press release from the foundation. Chief Tsungani carries on the traditions of his brother, the late Chief Lelooska, performing with other family members.

Programs begin at 10:30 a.m. and are about an hour long. After the program, students will visit the Lelooska Museum where native artifacts from North America are displayed. Students can ask questions and learn about the artifacts.

Dates for the programs are March 28; May 30; and June 1, 2, 6, 9, 13, 15 and 16.

The cost is $8 per person, adult or child.

Advance reservations are necessary by sending an email to info@lelooska.org. When making reservations, have the total number of seats needed, the name of the school and the first three date preferences. Dates are subject to change because of circumstances beyond the control of the foundation.

COVID-19 has impacted the organization that has limited staffing. Please allow two to three days for a response.

— The Daily News