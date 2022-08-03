Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Cruise to the Elks for car, truck show

The Third Annual Cruiz-In to the Elks classic car and truck show takes place Aug. 6 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The entry fee is $20 per car.

Raffles, prizes, awards, breakfast and lunch will be available.

Line up for cars to enter starts at 7:30 a.m., registration takes place at 9 a.m. and the awards ceremony begins at 2 p.m.

Money raised benefits the local nonprofit Elks organization.

Memorial Poker Run is Aug. 7

The Sixth Annual Addy Jo Memorial Poker Run takes place Aug. 7.

It begins with registration at 9:30 a.m. at Mary’s Bar & Grill, 4503 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Kickstands go up at 11 a.m. The final stop is at 5 p.m. at the Goble Tavern, 70255 Highway 30, Rainier. Route details and directions will be available at registration.

The fee is $20 per hand. Extra poker hands are $10 each. New stuffed animals will be accepted in lieu of the entry fee.

Among the day’s activities are raffles, karaoke and outdoor games.

Money raised will benefit the Candlelighters for Children With Cancer organization.

The Candelighters have programs at Doernbecher and Randall Children’s hospitals that are free to the families.

Addy Jo was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in August 2014. She was 2 years old. She lived at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland for six months because of her treatment regimen. She went into remission, then the cancer came back in January 2015, leading to another eight months in the hospital. She died in August 2016.

Eagles sponsor annual show

The Fourth Annual Bike Show sponsored by the Longview Eagles takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Eagles lodge, 1526 12th Ave., Longview.

The day’s activities include raffles, a 50/50 drawing, games, music, vendors and food. Trophies also will be awarded.

All money raised go to the Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center.

Cruise on over to Delaware Plaza

The annual Cruizin’ to the Delaware car show takes place from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Delaware Plaza, 926 Delaware St., Longview.

All makes, models and years of vehicles are welcome.

The event includes a barbecue, raffles and music provided by Bad Motor Scooter.

For registration information call 360-423-3333 or send and email to LongviewCL@koelschsenior.com. Registration can be done by mail or upon arrival the day of the event ($25). Registration includes a dash plaque and swag bag while supplies last.

Old-timers plan reunion

This year’s Ryderwood Long-Bell Old-Timers’ Reunion takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 at Ryderwood Park in Ryderwood.

The event has been ongoing since 1953. The town celebrates 100 years in 2023.

Register for free school supplies

A school supplies giveaway and resource fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at Youth and Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview.

Free backpacks and supplies will be given to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Also included at the giveaway and resource fair are a rock climbing wall, bouncy house and more.

To receive a free backpack, register online at bit.ly/3vfjmr. Once registered, proof of registration will be emailed and must be shown when picking up the backpacks. Students do not need to be present.

For details, call 360-423-6741.

Ven

dors wanted for Art in the Park

The Art in the Park event featuring work from 25-plus artisan vendors including members of the Columbian Artists Association takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 during Squirrel Fest in R.A. Long Park at the Civic Circle in Longview.

Artists and crafters are invited to submit applications to become vendors at Art in the park. The application fee for the juried event is $50 and the application deadline is Aug. 10. Application forms are available online at columbianartists.org or at the Broadway Gallery, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview.

The festival began in 2009 as a way for artists in the CAA to sell their fine art in a “lovely park setting,” according to The Daily News archives.

Original watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings; and other crafts such as pottery, fabric art, jewelry, photography, scrimshaw, fused glass, leather crafts and metal designs will be sold by the artisan vendors.

Also at the CAA members’ booth, attendees can purchase 6x6 paintings created and donated by members to raise money for future association events. In addition, CAA members are holding a raffle for the chance to win one of five high-quality art pieces.

For details on Art in the Park, send an email to Mary at maf43@comcast.net.

Borrow a life jacket

Safe Kids Lower Columbia reminds the public about the Life Jacket Loaner Board program and that life jackets are available at popular swimming and recreation areas around the county.

Once done with the life jackets, users are asked to return them to the boards.

The “loaner boards” have life jackets in sizes for infants to adults.

Locations

Willow Grove: one at the boat launch and two by the swimming areas.

Castle Rock: one at the boat launch and one at Camelot.

Woodland: one at the boat launch and one by the swimming area at Horseshoe Lake Park; one at the boat launch at S. Pekin Road; one at Goerig Park; one at Austin’s Point; and one at Martin’s Bar.

— The Daily News