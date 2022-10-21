Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Harvest Festival happens Oct. 22

The inaugural Downtown Longview Harvest Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in downtown Longview.

The family friendly event is a fundraiser for the Longview Downtowners. The group serves as the Downtown Longview Business Association to “invest in staffing, decor, business recruitment, assistance and more,” according to the downtownlongview.com/harvest-festival website.

Activities will include a free concert, a street dance, a Red Neck Truck Show, a beer garden, a costume contest, vendors, a chili cookoff, a pie-eating contest, a pumpkin carving contest, face painting, a petting zoo, a magic show, a bubble man, balloon animals, photo opportunities and more.

The event is sponsored by the Longview Downtowners, the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, KUKN/KLOG/The Blitz, Fibre Federal Credit Union, Katie Dilinger Life Mortgage, Antidote Tap House, Copies Today/Speedy Litho, Nippon Dynawave and more.

Event information will be updated regularly at bit.ly/3QSaWOw.

Register for Parks and Rec classes

The following enrichment classes are sponsored by the Longview Parks and Recreation Department. Register online at mylongview.com/recreation.

Unless otherwise noted, for details, call 360-442-5400.

Babysitting: 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 22, Parks and Recreation building, 2920 Douglas St., Longview; ages 8-14. Comprehensive babysitting class covers first aid basics, healthy treats, ideas for games and art projects, safety concerns and diaper “duty.” Instructor: Lucia Alejandro. $31 residents, $36 nonresidents.

Bowling: 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 25-Nov. 15, Triangle Bowling Alley, 700 Triangle Center, Longview; ages 9-13. Fun activity that teaches hand-eye and coordination skill. Good for all levels of experience. Bumpers available if needed. Instructor: Bob Nugent. $35 residents, $40 nonresidents.

Horsemanship (Beginning): 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 25-Nov. 8, Longacres Stables, 2290 Dike Road, Longview; ages 6-16. Learn English riding skills. Expert instruction provided in basic horsemanship including safety, rules, grooming and tacking. Instructor: Donna Longacre. $71 residents, $76 nonresidents.

KHS class of ’58 meets for lunch

Kelso High School class of 1958 members will meet for a no-host luncheon at noon Oct. 25 at the Kelso/Longview Elks, 900 Ash Street, Kelso.

All classmates, spouses and friends are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Judi Fouch Peters at 360-577-4584.

Get ready for kindergarten

Ready! for Kindergarten workshops take place for parents in October online and in person at Parents Place, 928 23rd Ave., Longview.

The sessions are free thanks to United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties and The Red Hat Thrift Store and include free materials and toys.

In-person dates

Oct. 25: 6 p.m., for people with children born between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022.

Oct. 28: 10 a.m., for people with children born between Sept. 1, 2018, and Aug. 31, 2019.

Online workshops are through Nov. 1 and include for people with children born between Sept. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021; and for people with children born between Sept. 1, 2017, and Aug. 31, 2018

Non-custodial parents also are welcome to participate.

To register, visit readyforkindergarten.org/parentsplace/schedule.

LCC hosts free speaker series

“Myths, Perceptions and Misperceptions” is the topic of Lower Columbia College’s 2022 fall quarter Community Conversations speaker series. In the series, local experts weigh in on some of the biggest issues facing people now and how they might be solved.

The lectures will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays in Health and Science Building 101 at the college, 1600 Maple St., Longview. People also can attend via Zoom. Links and full descriptions of the topics to all the sessions can be found on the college’s website at lowercolumbia.edu/conversations/.

The Community Conversations discussion series examines a current topic each quarter during the academic year (fall, winter, spring). Attendance is free and open to the public. Presenters can include LCC faculty and local community and business representatives. Students may receive credit by enrolling in Humanities 106 (Community Conversations).

For details, email Courtney Shah at cshah@lowercolumbia.edu or call 360-442-2678. Anyone who needs disability accommodations should call 360-442-2341.

The remaining schedule

Oct. 27: Who Is This Devil Fellow Anyway?, presented by Geoff Richie.

Nov. 3: The Pygmalion Effect — Changing Outcome by Changing Perceptions, presented by Alex Brehm.

Nov. 10: Political Misconceptions, presented by Joanna Mosser.

Nov. 17: Using Cognitive Bias to Avoid Reality, presented by Michael Strayer.

Dec. 1: No, It’s Not Live — The Myths and Realities of the ‘Jeopardy?’ Experience, presented by Courtney Shah.

Raffle for Great Wolf Lodge prize

Raffle tickets are being sold as a fundraiser to benefit the Three Rivers Christian School’s Capital Campaign for renovations at its new Beacon Hill Campus.

The tickets are $5 each for a voucher for one night at the Great Wolf Lodge plus a $360 Great Wolf Lodge gift card that can be used for food, games and activities at the lodge. The gift card also could be used to extend the stay at the lodge.

Tickets can be purchased at the Early Learning Center, 3609 Columbia Heights Road; the elementary school campus at 2610 Ocean Beach Highway or the upper campus at 2441 42nd Ave., all in Longview.

The raffle takes place at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 in the elementary school chapel.

Get tickets for garden event

The Lower Columbia School Gardens Fall Gathering fundraiser takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 12 in the Floral Building at the Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

The event celebrates LCSG accomplishments and sustaining the group’s work into the future.

Hosted by the school garden staff, board, volunteers and students, the event includes live music, seasonal food from the school gardens and local farms, an apple cider press, and local beer and wine.

Space is limited.

Tickets are $55 per person and can be purchased online at bit.ly/3V9FzkP.

Group offers dance lessons

Members of the R Square D dance group are offering weekly lessons at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.

The lessons take place Wednesdays with Plus lessons for experienced dancers starting at 6:30 p.m. and beginner lessons starting at 7:30 p.m. The first two lessons are free for beginners.

Couples, single people and teens are welcome.

For details, including the cost, call Chris at 360-425-6260.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Join the Rainier Senior Center

The Rainier Senior Center is looking for new members who want to meet other senior citizens, take part in events and activities and have conversations.

The cost is $15 per person per year and includes a monthly newsletter.

For details, visit the senior center at 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; call the center at 503-556-3889 or send an email to RainierSeniorC@gmail.com.

— The Daily News