Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Underwear, socks needed for kids

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons is partnering with Fibre Federal Credit Union to collect socks and underwear for children in need, along with school supplies. The clothing and school supply drive takes place this month and in August. During July, people can drop off the items in barrels at any Fibre credit union branch.

During August, people who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811.

LV library holds movie matinees

A free matinee movie for adults takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays in the Marion J. Otteraaen room on the first floor of the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

The movies are free and free popcorn also is available.

The schedule

July 9: “My Octopus Teacher.”

July 16: “The Shallows.”

July 23: “Heart of the Sea.”

Play bingo every month

The public is invited to play bingo starting at 7 p.m. the second Saturday of every month at the 1414 Club, 1414 12th Ave., Longview. The next games are played July 9.

Four rounds cost from 50 cents to $1. Winners can choose from an array of prizes, including cash.

For details, call 360-425-7260.

KHS class of 1962 meets

Kelso High School Class of 1962 members will gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m. July 12 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1402, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

All classmates and spouses or significant others are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Gene Grambo at 360-218-8746.

Support group for hate crime victims

A free six-week Building Bridges open forum support group for people who have been victims of hate crimes takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting July 13.

The program is presented by the Crime Victim Advocacy Program.

Space is limited.

To register, for details and the location where the support group will be held, call 360-703-3762.

Volunteer at train depot

Volunteers are needed for two or more shifts per month at the Kelso Train Depot, 501 S. First Ave., Kelso.

Shifts are for 4.5 hours. During that time, volunteers will answer travel related questions and post the train status. Volunteers also offer information about local services and points of interest.

Training is provided.

Applications are available at the depot. All completed applications should be returned to the depot.

For details, call Dan Myers at 360-957-5511.

