Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

KHS class of 1971 meets

Members of the Kelso High School class of 1971 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

All classmates and spouses or significant others are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945.

Clothing, supplies needed for kids

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons is partnering with Fibre Federal Credit Union to collect socks and underwear for children in need, along with school supplies.

Ammons noted in a voicemail that last year, approximately 14,000 pairs of socks were collected and this year he hopes the community will help to surpass that goal. In addition, underwear is a much-needed clothing item for children. The goal is to fill a 20-foot dry box with the clothing and supplies.

Items can be dropped off at any Fibre credit union in Cowlitz and Clatsop counties.

For details, call Ammons at 360-274-7811.

Paintings in the Koth gallery

Wendy Kosloski, owner and manager of Teague’s Interiors in Longview, is showcasing a collection of her mother’s original paintings in the Koth Memorial Gallery in the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

Kosloski’s mother, Shirley Bailey, died about a year ago. The display, which runs through Aug. 31, honors her mother. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

A member of ART (Art Renaissance Team), Kosloski decided to support the group which is raising money to buy a Dale Chihuly glass sculpture to be placed in the library, according to a press release from the City of Longview. A painting will be sold and the money from the sale will benefit ART and the Chihuly Project.

For details about ART, visit cowlitzart.org. For details on the Koth Memorial Gallery, visit longviewlibraryorg/koth.php.

MG’s offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners offer free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320#. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

The schedule

Aug. 16: noon, Preserving Your Food. Master Food Preserver Greg Lassila will discuss methods to preserve the harvest from the garden and will explain the correct techniques and resources to use when canning food.

Aug. 23: noon, Saving Seeds. Master Gardener Alice Slusher will discuss gathering and storing seeds for the next year and beyond.

Aug. 30: Extending Your Garden Season. Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss extending the growing season through the fall, cover crops and winter gardening.

RAL class of ’72 holds reunion

Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1972 are holding their 50-year class reunion Aug. 19 and 20.

Classmates will meet from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at Pie@trio’s, 614 Commerce Ave., Longview. The event is a no-host, pizza will be provided and donations will be accepted.

The festivities begin Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a tour of the school. Classmates are asked to meet in the front lobby.

At 4:30 p.m., members will meet to check in and for no-host cocktails at the Moose Lodge, 921 Washington Way, Longview. A welcome and group photo take place at 6 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. with music and dancing.

For details, call Janet (Fugitt) Schultz at 360-425-3202 or Theresa (Schroeder) Ames at 360-560-7397.

School clothes giveaway in CR

The annual Castle Rock Kids’ Clothes Closet school clothes giveaway for families on free or reduced lunch programs in the Castle Rock and Toutle school districts takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 19 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 312 First Ave., Castle Rock.

Tops and pants will be available from a selection of gently used clothing.

Parents of the students must show proof of residency by bringing an electric or a water bill to the giveaway. Students do not need to be present.

Masks are recommended.

For details, call the church at 360-274-6604.

Friends of library plan book sale

A pop-up book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Woodland Community Library takes place outdoors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 and 20 at 828 Goerig St., Woodland.

The sale will feature many recently donated books, including mystery, fiction, romance, children, young adult, home school and more at the future site of the new library, according to organizers.

People can fill one of the group’s bags for $8. Credit cards will be accepted.

Money raised will be used for library activities and to support the future library.

For details, call 360-225-2294.

KHS class of ’62 holds reunion

Members of the Kelso High School class of 1962 are reminded their 60th reunion takes place starting at 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

For details, call Kookie at 360-355-4125 or Pat at 360-259-7837.

Old-timers plan reunion

This year’s Ryderwood Long-Bell Old-Timers’ Reunion takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at Ryderwood Park in Ryderwood.

The event has been ongoing since 1953. The town celebrates 100 years in 2023.

Library looking for mural artist

An artist is being sought to paint a mural in the children’s area inside the Kalama Public Library. The library received a donation from Kalama residents George and Janet Harris for an original, hand-painted mural featuring children, items specific to the Kalama community and a reference to children’s author Lois Lenski, a Newbery Medal-winning author and illustrator of picture books and children’s literature. George Harris was acquainted with Lenski and admired her work. Several of Lenski’s picture books are available at the library. The mural also must be colorful and inspirational to children.

The budget for the mural is $5,000. The are to be covered is approximately 612 square feet.

Details and all application instructions are available at bit.ly/3BO2kUj.

The artist will be selected Sept. 26. The project will being Oct. 3 and must be completed by Oct. 28.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the library at 360-673-4568 or send an email to librarian@kalamalibrary.com.

CHHH offers grief support

Several in-person grief groups sponsored by Community Home Health & Hospice are being held at the James Avery Grief Center, 1000 12th Ave., Longview.

Advance registration is required for youth groups and parents or guardians are required to stay on the premises while their children are in their group. Parents are encouraged to attend the parent group offered the same time as the children’s group. The parent group can be helpful, but is not a requirement.

The schedule

Children’s Intake Form: 6-7:30 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Day Group (for adults): 1-2:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

Evening Group (for adults): 6-7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

For details on the groups and to register, call the bereavement coordinator at 360-703-0300 or send an email to griefsupport@chhh.org.

Gallery offers slide show

The Longview Outdoor Gallery committee has a 30-minute slide presentation of downtown sculptures members would like to show to organizations.

The presentation is designed to acquaint viewers with the program’s past and future mission of expanding the sculptural landscape in Longview’s historic downtown, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Organizations interested in having the show presented at their meetings or business are asked to email hansschaufus@kalama.com.

Art in the Park happens soon

The Art in the Park event featuring work from 25-plus artisan vendors including members of the Columbian Artists Association takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 during Squirrel Fest in R.A. Long Park at the Civic Circle in Longview.

The festival began in 2009 as a way for artists in the CAA to sell their fine art in a “lovely park setting,” according to The Daily News archives.

Original watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings; and other crafts such as pottery, fabric art, jewelry, photography, scrimshaw, fused glass, leather crafts and metal designs will be sold by the artisan vendors.

Also at the CAA members’ booth, attendees can purchase 6x6 paintings created and donated by members to raise money for future association events. In addition, CAA members are holding a raffle for the chance to win one of five high-quality art pieces.

For details on Art in the Park, send an email to Mary at maf43@comcast.net.

Parenting classes begin Aug. 23

Active Parenting classes for families of children from birth through 5 years old take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 23 to Sept. 13, at Parents Place, 928 23rd Ave., Longview.

Families will learn about building bonds, self care, temper tantrums, communication, calming technique, ages and stages of child development, age-appropriate discipline and consequences, brain development and more.

During the four-week class, child care cannot be provided. If families bring children with them, they should bring snacks and something to keep the children occupied.

The cost is $20 per week per person or $25 per week per couple. The fee is adjustable upon request.

For details, call 360-414-9212.

TRCS seeks host family

Three Rivers Christian School staff is looking for a family to host a foreign exchange student from Germany.

The student is a 17-year-old male. He will be in the 11th/12th grade for the 2022-2023 school year. He enjoys exploring new things, listening to music, hanging out with friends, photography, arts and crafts, and drawing.

He is set to arrive Aug. 24 and go back to Germany on June 15. The host family will receive a monthly stipend of $700 a month for 10 months he is with them.

Anyone interested in hosting the student or for details, is asked to email Haley Toms at htoms@3riversschool.net or call 360-442-9020.

Volunteer at train depot

Volunteers are needed for two or more shifts per month at the Kelso Train Depot, 501 S. First Ave., Kelso.

Shifts are for 4.5 hours. During that time, volunteers will answer travel related questions and post the train status. Volunteers also offer information about local services and points of interest.

Training is provided.

Applications are available at the depot. All completed applications should be returned to the depot.

For details, call Dan Myers at 360-957-5511.

Borrow a life jacket

Safe Kids Lower Columbia reminds the public about the Life Jacket Loaner Board program and that life jackets are available at popular swimming and recreation areas around the county.

Once done with the life jackets, users are asked to return them to the boards.

The “loaner boards” have life jackets in sizes for infants to adults.

Locations

Willow Grove: one at the boat launch and two by the swimming areas.

Castle Rock: one at the boat launch and one at Camelot.

Woodland: one at the boat launch and one by the swimming area at Horseshoe Lake Park; one at the boat launch at S. Pekin Road; one at Goerig Park; one at Austin’s Point; and one at Martin’s Bar.

Shelter needs volunteers

Volunteers are needed for the Emergency Support Shelter’s sexual assault program, the Hope Project, who will provide support at the hospital to survivors of sexual assault.

Thirty hours of free training will be provided tailored to volunteers’ schedules that fulfills the Washington state requirements. In addition ongoing training resources are provided via email. Volunteers will work with the program’s manager, Deborah Nelson. They also will provide ongoing support, debriefing and training opportunities.

Once trained, volunteers need to be on call for evening and weekend shifts and each month can choose the on-call shifts that best fit their schedules. There is no minimum requirement of volunteer time.

Background checks will be performed. Volunteers should have a driver’s license, their own transportation and live within a 20-minute drive to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

For details or to volunteer, send an email to Nelson at deborahi@esshelter.com.

— The Daily News