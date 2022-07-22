Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Senior Center holds sale

A rummage sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 23 at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.

Volunteers are needed to help set up the sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 22. Donations also can be dropped off at the center during those hours.

Money raised will be used to remodel the center and to furnish newly remodeled rooms.

For details, call the center at 360-232-8522.

KHS class of ’58 meets for lunch

Kelso High School class of 1958 members will meet for a no-host luncheon at noon July 26 at the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash Street, Kelso.

All classmates, spouses and friends are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Judi Fouch Peters at 360-577-4584.

Club seeks flower show participants

Members of the Kelso Garden Club invite the public to join them and display flowers at the flower show held during the Cowlitz County Fair from July 27 to 30.

The fair theme is “Let the Good Times Grow.” The educational display located in the Floral Building on the fairgrounds at 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview, is “Water-wise Gardening in the Pacific Northwest.”

Visit cowlitzcountyfair.com/ and click on Exhibitor Information, then scroll down and click on Floral to view the schedule.

Flowers should be taken to the floral building from 6 to 9 p.m. July 25 or from 7 to 9 a.m. July 26 to participate in the contest. Ribbons will be awarded.

Rainier all-class picnic July 31

The Rainier All-Class Alumni Picnic begins at 11 a.m. July 31, at Hudson-Parcher Park, 75503 Larson Road, one mile northwest of Rainier.

The potluck portion of the picnic, sponsored by the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum, starts at noon. Water, coffee, plates, utensils and napkins are provided by the museum along with the park admittance fee.

Organizers suggest attendees bring extra chairs to sit on and a dish for the potluck.

Donations will be greatly appreciated to offset the $300 park fee and cost of the supplies. A donation can be made when signing in at the picnic site.

Rainier Revisited accepts donations

Individuals or organizations interested in being donating to the 11th annual Rainier Revisited in 2023 are encouraged to contact Rainier Junior/Senior High School History Club adviser Andrew Demko at 503-556-4215 or send an email to him at andrew_demko@rsd.k12.or.us.

If a donation of $20 or more is received, the person or organization will be listed as a sponsor.

MM class of 1967 meets

Members of the Mark Morris High School class of 1967 are invited to a class luncheon at 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

All classmates, spouses and former teachers are welcome.

For details, call Kandy Emerson Lewis at 360-425-9761.

Museum needs some volunteers

The Cowlitz County Historical Museum is partnering with the Cowlitz County Extension of the Washington State University Master Gardeners to share a “Farm to Picnic” exhibit at the “Let the Good Times Grow” themed Cowlitz County Fair set to be open from noon to 6 p.m. July 27-30.

The exhibit will be on the “historic growing, preserving and sharing of food” in the community, according to a press release from the museum and will be set up in the historic Bush Family Log Cabin located in a shady area of the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

The museum seeks volunteers who will be willing to help staff the museum’s fair space at the log cabin or who are interested in other museum volunteer opportunities. Volunteers at the fair will greet visitors at the cabin and oversee a children’s craft and play area for three-hour shifts.

In other news, members of the Cowlitz Valley Old Time Music Association will perform from roughly noon to 2 p.m. at the cabin July 27, 28 and 30. The museum also will host the Home Arts Bake-off judging starting at 1 p.m. July 29. The popular “What Is It?” table will be at the cabin from 3 to 6 p.m. daily during the fair. Attendees can guess the uses of some historic tools and gadgets. Giant Lincoln logs lent by the Children’s Discovery Museum will be available for children to build log cabins. A kids craft area will be set up where children can make newspaper planting pots with a little soil and sunflower seeds they can take home and grow. People also can play with historic toys, including stilts.

For details, call the museum at 360-577-3119.

Eagles sponsor annual show

The Fourth Annual Bike Show sponsored by the Longview Eagles takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Eagles lodge, 1526 12th Ave., Longview.

The day’s activities include raffles, a 50/50 drawing, games, music, vendors and food. Trophies also will be awarded.

All money raised go to the Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center.

TRCS seeks host families

Three Rivers Christian School staff are looking for families to host two foreign exchanges students from Germany.

One student is a 16-year-old male. He will be in the 10th/11th grade for the 2022-2023 school year. He is interested in athletics. He was a four-time ski champion at his ski school in the Alps. He enjoys field hockey, basketball and golf and he is active with the Youth Fire Department in his hometown. He also enjoys cooking and gardening.

The other student is a 17-year-old male. He will be in the 11th/12th grade for the 2022-2023 school year. He enjoys exploring new things, listening to music, hanging out with friends, photography, arts and crafts, and drawing.

Both students would arrive in August and depart in June. The host families will receive a monthly stipend for the 10 months they are with them.

Anyone interested in hosting students or for details, is asked to email Haley Toms at htoms@3riversschool.net or call 360-442-9020.

