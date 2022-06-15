Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Tailgate book sale in Woodland

The Friends of the Woodland Community Library are holding a tailgate book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17 and 18 at 828 Goerig St., Woodland.

Mystery, fiction, romance, children’s, young adult books and more can be purchased from the back of pickup trucks at the future site of the Woodland library.

Buyers can fill one of the group’s bags for $8. According to information submitted to The Daily News, using the group’s bags and paying up front will make it easier for the group to manage the sale. Credit cards will be accepted.

Money from book sales goes toward funding library activities and supports the future library.

For details, call 360-225-2294.

Monthly potluck set for June 17

The monthly Castle Rock Senior Center potluck takes place at noon June 17 at the center, 222 Second Ave., Castle Rock. People are invited to bring their favorite food dishes. The next potluck takes place July 15. People are invited to attend the Castle Rock Fair in the morning and join the potluck at noon.

WHS class of ’58 plans to visit

Members of the Woodland High School class of 1958 are invited to get together after the Woodland Planters Day Parade on June 18 at Horseshoe Lake Park.

Author, illustrator visits Clatskanie

Author and illustrator Vera Brosgol will visit Clatskanie to kick off the Clatskanie Library District’s eight-week summer reading program.

The kickoff takes place at 2 p.m. June 18 in the Clatskanie Cultural Center ballroom, 75 S. Nehalem St., Clatskanie.

The free reading program will feature a variety of events for all ages of people.

Brosgol, who was born in Moscow, moved to the United States in 1984 when she was five years old. She lives in Portland.

Her first graphic novel, “Anya’s Ghost,” was published in 2011. Her picture book “Leave Me Alone!” was a 2017 Caldecott Honor book. Other books she has authored include “Be Prepared,” “The Little Guys” and “Memory Jars.”

She spent 10 years as a storyboard artist at Laika Inc., working on films including “Coraline” and “Kubo and the Two Strings.”

The first 100 people to the June 18 event will receive a copy of her graphic novel “Be Prepared,” which fits the library’s summer reading program’s camping theme.

She will discuss her work and background and will engage in some drawing activities with the audience.

The library appreciates the financial support provided by The Clatskanie Friends of the Library and the Columbia County Cultural Coalition for the event, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

For details, call Maryanne Hirning, the library director, at 503-728-3732.

Dance group plans dances

Members of the R Square D dance group dance the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month from June through August at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.

Dancing starts at 7 p.m. with an hour of Plus squares and intermediate rounds. Mainstream dancing with rounds begins at 8 p.m.

The guest caller and cuer are George and Patty Harman.

Dates and themes

June 22: Strawberries and Ice Cream.

July 13: Crazy T-Shirt.

July 27: Hawaiian.

Aug. 10: Back to School Dance. Attendees are asked to bring school supplies.

Aug. 24: Summer’s Last Hurrah.

For details, call Chris at 360-425-6260.

Winlock library fundraiser set

The Friends of the Winlock Timberland Regional Library are holding a book sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17 at 300 N.E. First St., Winlock (next to the post office parking lot).

According to organizers, there are many titles to choose from including adult and young adult fiction, children’s books, vintage hard bound books and novels, coffee table books; and a huge collection of paperback books in western, romance, mystery, science fiction and other genres.

Sales are by donation. Exact change is necessary.

Money raised benefits the Winlock Timberland Library, supporting capital improvements to the library and various library programs.

— The Daily News

