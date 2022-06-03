Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Free in-person tax assistance

AARP tax aide volunteers will answer tax questions, help with letters received from the IRS and provide other income tax preparation help from noon to 2 p.m. June 4, July 16, Aug. 13 and Sept. 17 at the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

Advance appointments can be made online at AARP.org/taxaide. Same-day appointments also can be made online for the above dates.

Taxpayers should bring all tax documents and IRS letters to their appointments. Masks are required.

Car show, poker run is June 4

The Three Rivers Rockabilly Weekend Car Show and poker run starts at noon June 4 at the Three Rivers Mall, 351 Three Rivers Drive, Kelso.

The cost is $20 per playing hand per vehicle and $15 per passenger. The event also ends at the Three Rivers Mall with the last car out to play at 3 p.m. Participants must be 21 years old to enter the poker hand bar locations of Tim’s Bar and Grill, Scooter’s Bar and Grill, The Station Pub and Grub, Erebus and Explorer Brewing.

Prizes will be awarded for the best hand and the worst hand and will be determined by 4 p.m.

Literacy materials ready for preview

High school English language arts materials are available for public preview from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6, 8 and 10, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 7 and 9 at the Longview School District Administration building, 2715 Lilac St., Longview.

For details, call 360-575-7009.

MM class of 1967 meets

Members of the Mark Morris High School class of 1967 are invited to a class luncheon at 1 p.m. June 6 at Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

All classmates, spouses and former teachers are welcome.

For details, call Kandy Emerson Lewis at 360-425-9761.

Register now for summer sewing

The 4-H Summer Sew School is back for Cowlitz County youngsters.

The class will be held Monday through Thursday, June 20-23, at the Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension’s new office at 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Parking is available at the Extension office and across the street from the office on Fourth Avenue North.

Cowlitz County 4-H Sewing and Textile volunteers will teach sewing skills to beginners from 9 to 11 a.m. and to children with sewing experience from noon to 3 p.m. each day.

Students will learn straight stitching, hand sewing, how to work with a simple pattern and how to use basic sewing supplies.

Students should supply their own sewing machines with accessories and instruction manuals. If a child does not have access to a sewing machine, a limited number of machines are available on a first come, first served basis.

The class is open to children who have completed third grade or above. The $30 cost includes basic sewing supplies plus a resource notebook. An additional $20 will be charged for each additional sibling.

A parent is required to attend an orientation session at the WSU Extension office at 6:30 p.m. June 14 for parents with beginning sewers and at 7 p.m. for parents of sewers with some experience.

Participants will be part of the Cowlitz County 4-H Youth Program which allows them to exhibit their items at the Cowlitz County Fair from July 27 to 30.

The class size is limited and registrations will be accepted on a first paid, first served basis. Registration forms and details including placement in class level is available by calling Sewing and Textile Adviser Lou Buckendahl at 360-673-4604.

The registration deadline is June 10.

WSU Extension COVID protocols will be in place which includes hand sanitizers, disinfecting tables, and more. Masks are optional..

Free park days for rest of year

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free days in 2022 when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.

State Parks “free days” are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass program, according to a press release from Washington State Parks.

The free days apply only at state parks. The Discover Pass still is required on WDFW and Department of Natural Resources lands.

The costs for a Discover Pass are $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the DNR.

The remaining schedule

June 11: National Get Outdoors Day.

June 12: Free Fishing Weekend.

June 19: Juneteenth.

Sept. 24: National Public Lands Day.

Oct. 10: World Mental Health Day.

Nov. 11: Veterans’ Day.

Nov. 25: Native American Heritage Day.

Spend the night at John Null Park

A Family Camp Out sponsored takes place June 24 and 25 at John Null Park, 2650 Pacific Way, Longview.

Families can set up their tents anytime after 4:30 p.m. June 24.

Activities from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. include archery, a scavenger hunt, kickball and crafts. Pizza will be delivered between 8:30 and 9 p.m.

A campfire will be set up. Smores will be fixed. The evening also includes a movie on a big screen with popcorn. A farting contest will occur all night. Breakfast, consisting of a McDonald’s breakfast sandwich, will be served at 8 a.m. June 25 Campers are asked to be packed up and out of the park by 10 a.m. June 25.

The event is sponsored by Fibre Federal Credit Union with Domino’s Pizza sponsoring the pizza and McDonald’s sponsoring the breakfast.

The cost is $31 per family. To register, visit bit.ly/38afBds.

Grand Ol’ Flag exhibit begins

A Grand Ol’ Flag patriotic exhibit sponsored by the Friends of Skamokawa takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays from June 11 to Aug. 28 at the River Life Interpretive Center, 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway), Skamokawa.

The exhibit will reflect the history of flags and their meanings, and will include service memorabilia, uniforms and more.

For details, call Office Manager Lori Cagle at 360-795-3007 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays or send an email to fos1894@gmail.com

