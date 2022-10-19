Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

ESS candlelight vigil is Oct. 21

The Emergency Support Shelter’s annual candlelight vigil to honor people whose lives have been “forever altered by domestic violence,” takes place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Longview Civic Circle.

Advocates will be available for support and more. Candles will be provided.

For details or to ask questions, call 360-425-1176.

Get free guide to cognitive health

Prestige Senior Living Monticello Park in Longview is offering a free downloadable Guide to Cognitive Health.

The guide was created to provide information and resources covering a wide variety of topics including different stages of memory loss, advice for people living with cognitive decline and their caregivers, cognitive assessments, memory games and more.

The free guide can be downloaded through October at PrestigeCanHelp.org.

Holiday sale is Oct. 21 and 22

The Youth and Family Link Thrift Store Christmas sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 in the gym at Youth and Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview.

According to organizers, this will be the largest sale they have held and will include Christmas ornaments, wreaths, decor, trees, holiday clothing, jewelry, gift items, linens, toys, vintage items and more.

Money raised supports Youth and Family Link programs including after-school programs, teen mentoring, teen youth groups, outreach and engagement to access services for basic needs.

Learn to manage a healthy pasture

The Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension is sponsoring a Pasture Weed and Grazing Management workshop from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 via Zoom at wsu.zoom.us/j/7756056320 or by calling 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320, password: 12345.

Attendees will learn how to manage a healthy pasture by grazing management and weed control techniques. Guest speakers are Kela Hill-Wieckert of the Lewis County Noxious Weed Board and Gary Fredricks of the local extension office.

For details, email or call Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or 360-577-3014, extension 3.

Love and Logic class starts soon

Love and Logic: Early Childhood Parenting Made Fun, is a five-week class for people raising children of any age.

The series from Parents Place of Longview takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 1 through Nov. 29.

In the first week attendees will learn a technique they can use immediately to reduce whining, begging, fighting and other annoying behaviors. The second week’s topic is Say What You Mean and Mean What You Say. Week three is Avoiding Power Struggles. Week four’s topic is Setting Limits and week five’s topic is What to Do When You Don’t Know What to Do.

Separate child care is not available, but parents are welcome to bring their children to class with them.

The cost is $20-$25 per week and is adjustable as needed.

To register or for details call Parents Place at 360-414-9212.

Choir will perform at Longview church

The Portland Lesbian Choir will perform its “Be a Light” hour-long pop and classical music concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Longview United Methodist Church, 2851 30th Ave., Longview. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

In 2002, the church began a study on ways of understanding and supporting the LGBTQ community and adopted a policy of acceptance of everyone the following year, according to a press release from the church.

The church joined the Reconciling Ministries Network, which is committed to LGBQT+ inclusion and justice in the life and ministry of the United Methodist Church, notes the release, and the LUMC continues to be a “Beacon of Diversity, a community where All Means All.”

The 20th anniversary celebration is being kickstarted with a return visit of the choir that has been performing since 1986.

The suggested donation is $10 per person. Some free tickets are available by calling the church office at 360-431-0433.

Money raised will benefit the Severe Weather Shelter open during extreme temperatures for people in need to have a safe place to stay.

Buy tickets now for LCSG event

The Lower Columbia School Gardens Fall Gathering fundraiser takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 12 in the Floral Building at the Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

The event celebrates LCSG accomplishments and sustaining the group’s work into the future.

Hosted by the school garden staff, board, volunteers and students, the event includes live music, seasonal food from the school gardens and local farms, an apple cider press, and local beer and wine.

Space is limited.

Tickets are $55 per person and can be purchased online at bit.ly/3V9FzkP.

Be a Friend of the Rose Garden

The Friends of the Longview Library need dedicated and engaged volunteers to help care for the Longview Public Library’s rose garden. They also will raise funds and revitalize the garden.

Each week from 10 a.m. to noon, a work party takes place. No experience is necessary. People who have their own work gloves and/or tools are encouraged to bring them,

The Friends of the Rose Garden is a division of the Friends of the Longview Public Library. People who want to help with the Rose Garden are encouraged to also join the Friends of the Longview Public Library.

For details, call or email staff liaison Austin Brigden at 360-442-5310 or AustinB@mylongview.com.

To learn more about all the activities and events at the library, visit longview.library.org, like the library on Facebook at facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibraryWa or follow the library on Instagram at instagram.com/longviewlibrarywa.

TDN seeking Halloween info

A roundup of Halloween events will be published in The Daily News the week of Oct. 24.

Groups should email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. No information will be taken by phone.

The deadline is noon Oct. 20.

Include the name of the event; the time, date and place; who is sponsoring the event; the cost, if applicable; and any other details.

— The Daily News