Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

KSD sponsors food program

The Kelso School District is sponsoring a Summer Food Service Program for children. Free meals will be available to all children who are 18 years old and younger.

For details on the food program, call the food service office at 360-501-1808.

Meal sites

• Coweeman Middle School (2000 Allen St., Kelso): 8:15-8:45 a.m., breakfast; 11:30 a.m.-noon, lunch; Mondays-Thursdays, July 5-Aug. 4.

• Kelso High School (1902 Allen St., Kelso): 8:15-8:45 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m.-noon, lunch; Mondays-Fridays, through Aug. 4.

• Lexington Elementary School (200 Boardwalk Way, Kelso): 9-9:30 a.m. breakfast, 12:30-1 p.m. lunch; Mondays-Thursdays, July 5-Aug. 4.

• Wallace Elementary School (410 Elm St., Kelso): 9-9:30 a.m., breakfast; 12:30-1 p.m. p.m. lunch; Mondays-Fridays, July 5-Aug. 4.

Kelso class of ’54 meets for lunch

Kelso High School class of 1954 members are invited to get together for their monthly lunch at noon July 8 at the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

For details, call Marie LaFave at 360-636-0648.

Learn how to play golf

A Valley Gold Academy beginner group clinic takes place from 9 to 10 a.m. July 9, 16, 23 and 30 at the Mint Valley Golf Course, 4002 Pennsylvania St., Longview.

The clinics are for people 18 years old and older. The cost is $120 per person.

The focus of the classes taught by Luxis Lee, a level two certified first tee instructor is on providing instruction to people who consider themselves a beginner or people interested in learning how to play golf. Each class will go into a specific facet of the game, such as building the tools for a full swing, how to practice, and ow to analyze each swing and shot.

The clinic sizes are limited to the first five students who register. If additional registrations are received after the clinic has sold out, the people will be placed on a waiting list in the order the registrations were received. Depending on how many people are on the waiting list, additional clinics may open. People on the list will get an email from the instructor with additional details.

To register, visit thevalleygolfacademy.com/mint-valley.

— The Daily News

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0