Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Free dance at Kelso Elks lodge

A summer dance sponsored by the Harlequin Dance Club takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Kelso-Longview Elks lodge, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The event is free and open to the public. People interested in attending do not have to be a member of the Elks or the dance club.

Music will be provided by DJ Terry West. Advance registration is not necessary. Dinner is not provided but people can call the Elks no later than Aug. 9 at 360-425-1482 to reserve the club’s steak dinner.

For details on the event, send an email to Vickie Rhodes at vrhodes1@msn.com or call/text 360-431-4738.

Junior League hosts meet, greet

Anyone interested in learning about and/or joining the Junior League of Lower Columbia is invited to an informal meet and greet at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at Roland Wines, 1106 Florida St., Longview.

Any woman 21 years and older who lives in the Lower Columbia Region can join.

At the event, attendees can learn about the group, the membership process and socialize.

The JLLC is a group of women engaged in creating real change in Southwest Washington by advancing social activism-focused projects that directly benefit the local community, according to a post on the group’s Facebook page.

To RSVP for the evening, call or text Mandy at 360-747-1073.

Free supplies and haircuts for kids

Our Closet Is Your Closet and the Winlock Assembly of God church are holding their sixth annual Back to School extravaganza from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25, at the church, 702 S.E. First St., Winlock.

New full size toiletries, new underwear, new socks, basic school supplies, coats and shoes (most gently used, but some are new), will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last to students entering kindergarten through 12th grade. Students must be present to receive the free items.

Students also can get a free haircut if they are accompanied by an adult.

A dinner also will be provided for the families.

— The Daily News