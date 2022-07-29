Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Rainier all-class picnic July 31

The Rainier All-Class Alumni Picnic begins at 11 a.m. July 31, at Hudson-Parcher Park, 75503 Larson Road, one mile northwest of Rainier.

The potluck portion of the picnic, sponsored by the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum, starts at noon. Water, coffee, plates, utensils and napkins are provided by the museum along with the park admittance fee.

Organizers suggest attendees bring extra chairs to sit on and a dish for the potluck.

Donations will be greatly appreciated to offset the $300 park fee and cost of the supplies. A donation can be made when signing in at the picnic site.

Sand castles in St. Helens, Ore.

A sand castle competition and pirate encampment sponsored St. Helens Oregon Tourism takes place Aug. 5-7 at the Sand Island Campground and Marine Park.

People can come for a day or camp. After arriving, the day starts with a boat ride to the island where more than 25 professional competitors from across the country will compete for top honors.

Other activities include free sand carving lessons at the Sand Carvers Training Center, scavenger hunts, music and more.

People who choose to get a day pass will park for free and ride a boat to and from the island, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

Along with beach related activities, the crew from Outrageous Fortune and other pirate groups will be in attendance. Pirate themed activities include cannon firing, live music, treasure hunting, a tavern and more “scallywag fun.”

People choosing to camp for the weekend can reserve a spot on a first-come, first-serve basis at the five-star campground.

For details about Sand Island and to reserve a spot, visit sandislandcampground.com.

RAL class of ’55 meets for lunch

Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1955 are invited to meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at Scythe Brewing Co., 1217 Third Ave., Suite 150, Longview.

For details, call Gloria Sanders at 360-846-0678.

Explore gardens, help and harvest

The public is invited to visit the Lower Columbia School Gardens sites in Longview and Kelso during Open Garden days where they can explore, taste, help with garden tasks and harvest food to take home.

People who would like to attend are asked to RSVP by sending an email to info@lcschoolgardens.org or by calling/texting 360-200-8918.

For up-to-date information, visit lcschoolgardens.org.

Schools and schedules

Barnes Elementary School (401 Barnes St., Kelso): 9-11 a.m. Thursdays.

Butler Acres Elementary School (1609 Burcham St., Kelso): 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays.

Cascade Middle School (2821 Parkview Drive, Longview) and Columbia Heights Elementary School (2820 Parkview Drive, Longview): 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays.

Catlin Elementary School (404 Long Ave., Kelso): 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays. (Enter the garden through the Third Avenue gates into the playground.)

Coweeman Middle School (2000 Allen St., Kelso): 9-11 a.m. Aug. 8, Aug. 15 and Aug. 22. (The garden is located in the courtyard on Allen Street on the north side of the school.)

Columbia Valley Gardens Elementary School (2644 30th Ave., Longview) 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Huntington Middle School (500 Redpath St., Kelso): 9-11 a.m. Mondays.

Kessler Elementary School (1902 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview): 9-11 a.m. Aug. 5, Aug. 12, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26.

Mint Valley Elementary School (2745 38th Ave., Longview): 9-11 a.m. Mondays.

Monticello Middle School (1225 28th Ave., Longview): 6-7:30p.m. Aug. 1, Aug. 8, Aug. 15 and Aug. 22. (Enter the courtyard garden through double doors in the rear parking lot across from R.A. Long Memorial Stadium.)

Mount Solo Elementary School (5300 Mount Solo Road, Longview): 9-11 a.m. Mondays.

Olympic Elementary School (1324 30th Ave., Longview): 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays.

Rose Valley Elementary School (1502 Rose Valley Road, Kelso): 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 and Aug. 17.

St. Helens Elementary School (431 27th Ave., Longview): 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays.

Northlake Elementary School (2210 Olympia Way, Longview): 9 a.m.-noon Fridays.

Wallace Elementary School (1213 S. Fifth Ave., Kelso): 9-11 a.m. Aug. 10 and Aug. 17.

Pickersfest set for Aug. 5-7

The 20th annual Pickersfest Music Festival takes place Aug. 5-7 at Winolequa Park, just outside of Winlock.

The festival, which started in Ryderwood in 1985, features acoustic music including bluegrass, gypsy jazz, American and more.

Attendees can participate in Celtic music, old-time music and swing music jams. A slow jam for beginners and more experienced performers Saturday. Also featured are workshops on guitar, mandolin, bass, fiddle and banjo taught by members of the headlining bands at no additional charge. Open mic opportunities also will be available the afternoon of Aug. 6.

Food prepared by Winlock Youth Baseball organization members will be available for purchase starting at noon Aug. 5 through breakfast Aug. 7.

The park has only a few picnic tables near the stage, so people are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Tickets are $15 per person for Aug. 5 and $15 per person for Aug. 6 if attending one day. To attend the weekend, tickets are $25 per person. Tickets available online at https://winlockpickersfest.com/tickets#g-ol-tickets.

Camping is $10 per night.

Headliners performing Aug. 5-6

Pearl Django: longtime gypsy band from Tacoma. The group has been performing for 27 years and has released 15 CDs.

The Portland Radio Ponies: A bluegrass collective featuring a rotating cast of Portland pickers.

String Theory: a bluegrass group made of some Northwest veterans and newbies, including Clayton Hess and Kent Powell.

Sunny South: an acoustic quartet steeped in tradition and focusing on vocal harmonies that performs bluegrass style.

Choroloco: an acoustic trio of Seattle musicians who perform Brazilian music.

LV Eagles host Hawaiian Luau

The annual Longview Eagles Hawaiian Luau dinner is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Eagles lodge, 1526 12th Ave., Longview.

Dinner will include pork loin, wings and thighs, fruit trays, salad and dessert. Hawaiian dancers will provide entertainment starting at about 7 p.m. Black Water will provide music from 8 to 11 p.m.

The cost is by donation and the event is open to members and their guests.

To sign up or for information, call 425-1444.

Order fresh berries now

Kelso Lions Club members are offering fresh local raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and Columbia Star blackberries cleaned and individually quick frozen in 15-pound boxes (six 40-ounce bags).

The berries will be available for pickup between 9 a.m. and noon Aug. 20 in the Kelso-Longview Elks parking lot, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The berries must be ordered and paid for in advance before Aug. 13.

The cost is$8 for the raspberries, $75 for the blackberries and $60 for the blueberries and strawberries.

For details or to order, call 360-577-6718, 360-673-2796 or visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/kelso/.

