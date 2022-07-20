Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Church holds rummage sale

A rummage sale takes place from 9 a.m. o 4 p.m. July 22 and 23 at the First Christian Church, 2000 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview.

All money raised goes to the food bank inside the church.

Pianist performs solo concert

Oregon pianist, guitarist, composer, lyricist, vocalist and recording artist John Nilsen returns to Longview for a solo piano concert at 6 p.m. July 23 at Longview United Methodist Church, 2851 30th Ave., Longview.

A July 15 story contained the incorrect concert date.

For the complete story, visit bit.ly/3PzE7EX.

Free healthy mind and body webinar

A free webinar on how older adults can maintain a healthy mind and body takes place at 2 p.m. July 26.

Sponsored by Prestige Senior Living, Dr. Rob Winningham, the provost and vice president of academic affairs at Western University will offer tips for creating a way of life that helps people maintain and strengthen their physical and cognitive health as they age. Dr. Winningham is a longtime collaborator with Prestige Senior Living.

To RSVP for the webinar, visit PrestigeCanHelp.com.

RAL class of ’71 holds luncheon

All classmates and spouses of the R.A. Long High School class of 1971 are invited to meet for lunch a class luncheon at 11:30 a.m. July 27 at Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

For details, call Carme (Ayres) Shill at 360-578-1502.

Dance group plans dances

Members of the R Square D dance group dance the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month from June through August at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.

Dancing starts at 7 p.m. with an hour of Plus squares and intermediate rounds. Mainstream dancing with rounds begins at 8 p.m.

Dates and themes

July 27: Hawaiian.

Aug. 10: Back to School Dance. Attendees are asked to bring school supplies.

Aug. 24: Summer’s Last Hurrah.

For details, call Chris at 360-425-6260.

Attend Harry Potter b-day celebration

A Harry Potter birthday celebration takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. July 30 at The Merk, 1339 Commerce Ave., Longview.

The event includes a costume contest and scavenger hunt. Honeydukes and butter beer will be available, a monster book workshop for children will be held, chocolate frogs will be available and more.

Get free school supplies July 30

Free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away from 10 a.m. to noon July 30 at the two locations of Verizon-Cellular Plus, 98 N. Minor Road (under the Kelso “K” behind Starbucks), Kelso; and at 1492 Dike Access Road in front of Wal-Mart in Woodland.

No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack, but a child must be with an adult to claim on. A limited number are available and will be distributed while supplies last.

An internal employee donation program was organized, according to a press release from the company, while stores also accept donations from the public. Donations stat local.

Clothing, supplies needed for kids

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons is partnering with Fibre Federal Credit Union to collect socks and underwear for children in need, along with school supplies. The clothing and school supply drive takes place this month and in August. During July, people can drop off the items in barrels at any Fibre credit union branch.

Ammons noted in a voicemail that last year, approximately 14,000 pairs of socks were collected and this year he hopes the community will help to surpass that goal. In addition, underwear is a much-needed clothing item for children.

During August, people who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811.

— The Daily News

KHS class of ’72 50-year reunion

Members of the Kelso High School class of 1972 are celebrating their 50-year reunion starting at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Karaoke Pavilion at the Toutle River RV Resort, off Exit 52 on Interstate 5.

The theme is Summer of Love. Attendees are invited to dress casual wearing tie dyed clothing, jeans, flip flops, love beads and sunglasses.

The party starts with music by Hal Hooper. Jeff Johnson and John Gross will present a short “remember when” program. Sandwiches, soda and water will be provided. No Principles, a local band, will close out the evening. Organizers note the pavilion is large, but parking is limited and suggest carpooling.

The event is free to all classmates and one guest. Donations will be accepted to help pay for the 2027 reunion. Overnight RV and camping sites are available by calling the park directly to reserve spots. The phone number is 360-274-8373.

Some classmates still are missing. Anyone with information on the people listed here such as a mailing address, email or news of them passing away, is asked to text or call 425-757-1729, or send an email to breta000@gmail.com.

Rob (Robin) Brown, Mick Cole, Vicki Dimick, Angela Douglas, Patty Downey Holder, Jamie Fisher, Patty Gray, Karen Haas Taber, Pat Henry, Richard Hume, Bill Jackson, Susan Laws, Robert Scott Lee, Debbie Litsey, Steve Marks, Steve Martin, Cindy McLaughlin, Glenn Mikesell, JoAnna Moss Elliott, Richard Nobel, Brett Osborn, Richard Parsons, Mike Raines, Verle Rarey, Dave Rippe, Jerry Rothfus, Toni Shumway, Victoria Slaughter, John Small, Marlene Snyder, Dan Taylor, Karen Thomas, Kevin Weller and Kathy Wilson.