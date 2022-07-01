Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Free tours of historic church

Free tours of the sanctuary of Longview Community Church take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and from 3 to 4:30 p.m. July 4. Each tour lasts about 15 minutes. People can sign up for the tours after the parade.

A free organ concert takes place from 2:30 to 3 p.m. the same day at the church, 2323 Washington Way, Longview.

In addition, a courtesy tent with tables and chairs will be set up outside the front of the church.

MG’s offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners offer free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320#. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

The schedule

July 5: noon, Planning a Cool Weather Garden. Master Gardener Sara Clark will discuss how to start a cool season garden for the fall. July is the month to begin and attendees will learn what to plant and when to plant.

July 12: noon, How Much Water for Your Garden? Master Gardener Art Fuller will explain how to water a garden, lawn and landscape; how much water is enough; and the best ways to water.

July 19: noon, Inviting Beneficial Insects Into Your Garden. Master Gardener Anne Wolff will discuss beneficial insects that help control pests and keep a garden healthy. Attendees will learn how to identify the insects and how to keep them in the garden.

July 26: noon, Waterwise Gardening: Growing Plants Using Less Water. Master Gardener Allice Slusher will discuss growing plants using less water. Attendees will learn ways to add beauty to a waterwise landscape with drought-tolerant plants.

Shelter needs volunteers

Volunteers are needed for the sexual assault program, the Hope Project, at the Emergency Support Shelter.

Thirty hours of free training will be provided that fulfills the Washington state requirements. Shelter staff will work with volunteers’ schedules as much as possible. They also will provide ongoing support, debriefing and training opportunities.

For details or to volunteer, call Deborah Nelson at 360-703-3762, extension 207; or send an email to deborahi@esshelter.com.

Summer concerts held at the lake

The free Summer Concerts at the Lake series presented by Kirkpatrick Family Care is held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at Martin Dock at Lake Sacajawea in Longview.

The series showcases regional and national performers featuring a variety of music genres.

Alcohol is not permitted in city of Longview parks.

The schedule

July 7: Abbey Road (Beatles tribute).

July 14: Mainstreet (Bob Seger tribute).

July 21: Eagle Eyes (Eagles tribute).

July 28: Hit Factory (America’s top cover band).

Aug. 4: Carl Wirkkala and the Whistle Punks (country).

Aug. 11: Long Live Rock (classic rock).

Knappton relives famed expedition

Costumed members of the Pacific Northwest Living Historians group will demonstrate the tools and skills used by Captains Meriwether Lewis and William Clark during their Lewis and Clark expedition as the Lewis and Clark Encampment returns to Knappton Cove, Oregon.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10 at the Knappton Cove Heritage Center on State Route 401 along the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail about three miles east of the north end the Astoria-Megler bridge and about eight miles south of Naselle. The center is inside the historic U.S. Quarantine Station building.

Visitors will learn the history and stories of the Lewis and Clark expedition, including the native people they met, the territory they traveled and mapped, and the plants and animals they discovered.

Among the tools and skills covered are carving, camp cooking, starting a fire with flint and steel, making clothing from leather and handling flintlock firearms.

In addition, this year a Membership Appreciation Lemonade Social takes place from 11 to 3 p.m. July 9 where board members will discuss the group’s projects.

The event is free, but donations to the Knappton Cove Heritage Center are welcome.

For details, visit knapptoncoveheritagecenter.org or send an email to Nancy Anderson at knapptoncove@gmail.com.

Annual garden tour is July 9

The Long Beach Peninsula’s annual garden tour, “Music in the Gardens,” takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. July 9 featuring a variety of Peninsula coastal gardens with live music playing in each garden.

The tour musicians are Terry Robb, George Coleman, Brian O’Connor, Fred Carter, and Tanz and the Sea Strings.

At some of the gardens, small bites of food and beverages will be provided to encourage attendees to “linger, experience and enjoy beautiful outdoor rooms and meet the gardeners who have mastered the art of successful gardening on the coast,” according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased starting July 2 at The Basketcase Greenhouse, 12106 Sandridge Road, Long Beach; at The Bay Avenue Gallery, 1306 Bay Ave., Ocean Park; at Nansel Florals, 3715 L. Place, Seaview; and online at brownpapertickets.com. It will be necessary for people who purchase online tickets to redeem them for a map of the gardens at one of the three businesses where tickets are being sold.

Money raised goes to the Water Music Society, which presents classical music events and supports the music programs in the Ocean Beach School District.

The tour will be held rain or shine. Attendees are asked not to bring dogs or strollers to the tour. Organizers note the health and safety of tour attendees, gardeners and volunteers is their number one priority and as a precaution they ask that attendees bring a face covering/mask to the tour and maintain a 6-foot distance away from people not in their households.

For updates on musicians and artists featured in the gardens, visit the Music in the Gardens Tour Facebook page.

For details, call Nancy Allen at 360-642-2507.

Free parenting program offered

Incredible Years parenting program, a 16-week parenting class takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesdays starting July 12 at Columbia Wellness, 305 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.

The classes focus on building positive parenting skills for parents of children 2 to 8 years old.

Tools and strategies to encourage positive behaviors, build relationships and manage conflict will be offered.

Topics include The Importance of Play, Communication Skills, Problem Solving, Effective limit Setting, Praise and Rewards and Handling Misbehavior.

To register, visit thecareprojectapp.com.

For details, send an email to care@columbiawell.org or call 360-353-9606.

Clamshell days return to Ilwaco

Clamshell Railroad Days takes place from 10 am. to 4 p.m. July 16 and 17 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 S.E. Lake St., Ilwaco.

The annual celebration of model trains and local train history features model train layouts from a number or regional train clubs including the Cascade A Modelers; Mount Rainier N-Scale; the Longview, Kelso and Rainier Model Railroad club; and the Pacific Nortwest On30 Modular Group. Also on display will be the perennial favorite, Dean and Donna Mead’s LEGO train.

“Take and make” craft kits for children will be available until supplies run out. Members of the American Legion Post No. 48 will operate a hot dog stand both days.

The historic rail car the NAHCOTTA will be open from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. both days.

In addition, starting at 2 p.m. July 16 and at 10 a.m. July 17, community historian Michael Lemeshko will lead walking tours on the early history of Ilwaco.

Admission is $5 per person. The fee includes a commemorative button and entrance to the museum both days. Children 12 years old and younger will be admitted free of charge.

For details or for tour reservations, call 360-642-3446.

Free in-person tax assistance

AARP tax aide volunteers will answer tax questions, help with letters received from the IRS and provide other income tax preparation help July 16, Aug. 13 and Sept. 17 at the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

Same-day appointments are available between noon and 2 p.m. on the dates above. People who want to use the services should show up and they will be provided a same-day appointment.

Taxpayers should bring all tax documents and IRS letters to their appointments. Masks are required.

Club seeks flower show participants

Members of the Kelso Garden Club invite the public to join them and display flowers at the flower show held during the Cowlitz County Fair from July 27 to 30.

The fair theme is “Let the Good Times Grow.” The educational display located in the Floral Building on the fairgrounds at 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview, is “Water-wise Gardening in the Pacific Northwest.”

Visit cowlitzcountyfair.com/ and click on Exhibitor Information, then scroll down and click on Floral to view the schedule.

Flowers should be taken to the floral building from 6 to 9 p.m. July 25 or from 7 to 9 a.m. July 26 to participate in the contest. Ribbons will be awarded.

Free park days for rest of year

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free days in 2022 when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.

State Parks “free days” are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass program, according to a press release from Washington State Parks.

The free days apply only at state parks. The Discover Pass still is required on WDFW and Department of Natural Resources lands.

The costs for a Discover Pass are $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the DNR.

The remaining schedule

Sept. 24: National Public Lands Day.

Oct. 10: World Mental Health Day.

Nov. 11: Veterans’ Day.

Nov. 25: Native American Heritage Day.

— The Daily News

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

