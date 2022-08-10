Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Genealogical group meets

“How to Utilize Family Search” is Marie Armon’s topic at the Aug. 11 Zoom meeting of the Lower Columbia Genealogical Society.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. for announcements and visiting. Armon’s talk starts at 7 p.m.

The public is invited. To join the meeting, send an email request to lcgsgen@gmail.com.

Cruise on over to Delaware Plaza

The annual Cruizin’ to the Delaware car show takes place from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Delaware Plaza, 926 Delaware St., Longview.

All makes, models and years of vehicles are welcome.

The event includes a barbecue, raffles and music provided by Bad Motor Scooter.

For registration information call 360-423-3333 or send and email to LongviewCL@koelschsenior.com. Registration can be done by mail or upon arrival the day of the event ($25). Registration includes a dash plaque and swag bag while supplies last.

Clothing and supplies needed

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons is collecting socks and underwear for children in need, along with school supplies.

Ammons noted in a voicemail that last year, approximately 14,000 pairs of socks were collected and this year he hopes the community will help to surpass that goal. In addition, underwear is a much-needed clothing item for children.

People who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811.

KHS class of ’71 meets for lunch

Members of the Kelso High School class of 1971 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

All classmates and spouses or significant others are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945.

Donate blood to Red Cross

The American Red Cross urges healthy people who have all types of blood to donate blood or platelets to ensure there is a stable blood supply available for patients during the upcoming holiday season.

A blood donor or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Anyone who is at least 17 years old, weighs at least 110 pounds and is in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

The schedule

Longview: 1-6 p.m. Aug. 16 and Aug. 24, Cowlitz PUD, 961 12th Ave.

Free dance at Kelso Elks lodge

A summer dance sponsored by the Harlequin Dance Club takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Kelso-Longview Elks lodge, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The event is free and open to the public. People interested in attending do not have to be a member of the Elks or the dance club.

Music will be provided by DJ Terry West. Advance registration is not necessary. Dinner is not provided but people can call the Elks no later than Aug. 9 at 360-425-1482 to reserve the club’s steak dinner.

For details on the event, send an email to Vickie Rhodes at vrhodes1@msn.com or call/text 360-431-4738.

RAL class of ’72

holds reunion

Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1972 are holding their 50-year class reunion Aug. 19 and 20.

Classmates will meet from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at Pie@trio’s, 614 Commerce Ave., Longview. The event is a no-host, pizza will be provided and donations will be accepted.

The festivities begin Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a tour of the school. Classmates are asked to meet in the front lobby.

At 4:30 p.m., members will meet to check in and for no-host cocktails at the Moose Lodge, 921 Washington Way, Longview.

A welcome and group photo take place at 6 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. with music and dancing.

For details, call Janet (Fugitt) Schultz at 360-425-3202 or Theresa (Schroeder) Ames at 360-560-7397.

Free in-person tax assistance

AARP tax aide volunteers will answer tax questions, help with letters received from the IRS and provide other income tax preparation help Aug. 13 and Sept. 17 at the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

Same-day appointments are available between noon and 2 p.m. on the dates above. People who want to use the services should show up and they will be provided a same-day appointment.

Taxpayers should bring all tax documents and IRS letters to their appointments. Masks are required.

Order fresh berries now

Kelso Lions Club members are offering fresh local raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and Columbia Star blackberries cleaned and individually quick frozen in 15-pound boxes (six 40-ounce bags).

The berries will be available for pickup between 9 a.m. and noon Aug. 20 in the Kelso-Longview Elks parking lot, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The berries must be ordered and paid for in advance before Aug. 13.

The cost is $80 for the raspberries, $75 for the blackberries and $60 for the blueberries and strawberries.

For details or to order, call 360-577-6718, 360-673-2796 or visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/kelso/.

Play bingo every month

The public is invited to play bingo once a month. The next session starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at the 1414 Club, 1414 12th Ave., Longview.

Four rounds cost from 50 cents to $1. Winners can choose from an array of prizes, including cash.

For details, call 360-425-7260.

