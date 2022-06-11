Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

LV library holds movie matinees

A free matinee movie for adults takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays in the Marion J. Otteraaen room on the first floor of the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

The movies are free and free popcorn also is available.

The schedule

June 18: “Soul Surfer.”

June 25: “The Poseidon Adventure.”

July 2: “The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou.”

July 9: “My Octopus Teacher.”

July 16: “The Shallows.”

July 23: “Heart of the Sea.”

KHS class of ‘72 50-year reunion

Members of the Kelso High School class of 1972 are celebrating their 50-year reunion starting at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Karaoke Pavilion at the Toutle River RV Resort, off Exit 52 on Interstate 5.

The theme is Summer of Love. Attendees are invited to dress casual wearing tie dyed clothing, jeans, flip flops, love beads and sunglasses.

The party starts with music by Hal Hooper. Jeff Johnson and John Gross will present a short “remember when” program. Sandwiches, soda and water will be provided. No Principles, a local band, will close out the evening. Organizers note the pavilion is large, but parking is limited and suggest carpooling.

The event is free to all classmates and one guest. Donations will be accepted to help pay for the 2027 reunion. Overnight RV and camping sites are available by calling the park directly to reserve spots. The phone number is 360-274-8373.

Some classmates still are missing. Anyone with information on the people listed here such as a mailing address, email or news of them passing away, is asked to text or call 425-757-1729, or send an email to breta000@gmail.com.

Rob (Robin) Brown, Mick Cole, Vicki Dimick, Angela Douglas, Patty Downey Holder, Jamie Fisher, Patty Gray, Karen Haas Taber, Pat Henry, Richard Hume, Bill Jackson, Susan Laws, Robert Scott Lee, Debbie Litsey, Steve Marks, Steve Martin, Cindy McLaughlin, Glenn Mikesell, JoAnna Moss Elliott, Richard Nobel, Brett Osborn, Richard Parsons, Mike Raines, Verle Rarey, Dave Rippe, Jerry Rothfus, Toni Shumway, Victoria Slaughter, John Small, Marlene Snyder, Dan Taylor, Karen Thomas, Kevin Weller and Kathy Wilson.

WSU MG’s offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners offer free in-person and online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320#. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

The schedule

June 15: noon, Do-It-Yourself Irrigation (online). Master Gardener Jerry Winchell will explain how to construct a simple and inexpensive sprinkler system. Attendees will learn how to develop a sprinkler system that allows the flexibility to reduce water use, save time, use less labor and control weeds. A question and answer session takes place after the presentation.

June 28: noon, Tips for Easy Gardening. Master Gardener Dale Wheeler will discuss ways to garden that will compensate for body limitations. A question and answer session takes place after the presentation.

Free parent group offered

A free The Incredible Years parent group sponsored by The Care Project through Columbia Wellness begins at 10:30 a.m. June 21 at Columbia Wellness, 305 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.

In the group, parents will learn how to help baby feel loved, safe and secure; and encourage babies’ physical and language development. Parents will practice skills with their babies in the group. Peer support networks and shared learning also are offered. Attendees will receive a free baby memory book, safety tips and more.

To register, visit the careprojectapp.com.

For details, send an email to care@columbiawell.org or call 360-353-9606.

Arts, music fest is June 25-26

The 10th annual Arts of the Mountain arts and music festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26 at the Silver Lake Grange, 3104 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Silver Lake.

To get to the Grange, take Exit 49 off I-5 and go five miles east on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway (State Route 504).

More than 30 regional artisans and acoustic musicians will present their talents during the event. Wares include a variety of glass, jewelry, metal, painting, pottery, recycled, soap, fantasy and wood arts

Arts of the Mountain is sponsored by the Grange, a 501©8 group.

For details, call Kevlyn Hoisington at 360-431-9802 or send an email to artsofthemountain@gmail.com. Also, check out the website at artsofthemountain.org or search for Arts of the Mountain on Facebook.

Register for kindergarten

Full day kindergarten registrations are being accepted in the Longview Public Schools system.

Skills learned in kindergarten include the fundamentals of reading, writing and math, which form the basis for literacy, according to a flyer. Children must be five years old on or before Aug. 31, 2022, to register.

Residents can visit longviewschools.com to enroll online or call the school in the residential area where they live.

Columbia Heights Elementary, 360-577-7461; Columbia Valley Gardens Elementary, 360-575-7502; Kessler Elementary School, 360-575-7541; Mint Valley Elementary School, 360-575-7582; Northlake Elementary School, 360-501-8700; Olympic Elementary School, 360-575-7087; Robert Gray Elementary School, 360-575-7331; or St. Helens Elementary School, 360-575-7362.

Gallery offers slide show

The Longview Outdoor Gallery committee has a 30-minute slide presentation of downtown sculptures members would like to show to organizations.

The presentation is designed to acquaint viewers with the program’s past and future mission of expanding the sculptural landscape in Longview’s historic downtown, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Organizations interested in having the show presented at their meetings or business are asked to email hansschaufus@kalama.com.

— The Daily News

