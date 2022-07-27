Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

KHS class of ’63 meets for lunch

Members of the Kelso High School class of 1963 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

All classmates and spouses or significant others are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Dolores (Sam) Jamieson Hill at 360-430-6962.

Donate and help LCSG

The Lower Columbia School Gardens’ spring matching campaign sponsored by a grant from The Health Care Foundation is taking place.

Money donated by the public will be matched dollar for dollar up to the LCSG goal of receiving $20,000. People can donate online at lcschoolgardens.givingfuel.com/website-donation-page. Checks also can be mailed payable to Lower Columbia School Gardens to LCSG, P.O. Box 785, Longview, WA 98632.

Money helps support the work of the Lower Columbia School Gardens.

MM class of ’66 meets for lunch

Mark Morris High School class of 1966 members will meet for lunch at noon Aug. 5 at Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

All classmates, spouses, significant others and teachers are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Cathy Cleek Healea at 360-425-5191.

Programs held in Longview

The following programs are being offered by Youth & Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview.

Pickleball: 10 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Body Balance: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Open Gym: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays.

For details, call 360-423-6741.

Tribe offers free parenting class

The Cowlitz Tribe is offering a free six-week Guiding Good Choices parenting class for parents of fourth- to eighth-graders from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, starting Aug. 5 at the Cowlitz Tribal Treatment center, 900 Fir St., Longview.

Discussions include how to promote health and wellbeing during the teen years, how to develop healthy beliefs and clear standards, how to deal with your anger in a positive way, how to say no, keep your friends and still have fun and how to strengthen family bonds.

The classes are therapeutic court and Child Protective Services recognized, according to a flyer. Snacks will be provided and door prizes will be awarded.

To register, call 360-575-3316.

Events resume at Ariel museum

The following hands-on Lelooska Museum event is being offered at the Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center, 165 Merwin Village Road, Ariel. Register online at bit.ly/3HBybsm or by calling 360-225-9522 in order to ensure materials for the events.

The museum will be open throughout the day. Museum hunts will be available as well as a native plant find that can be used on the grounds. The Gathering Hall will feature additional exhibits and learning games that can be used on site as well as items that can be bought.

Museum events are made possible with support from Mark and Midori Hanus, Fibre Federal Credit Union, the Port of Woodland, Paramount Sewing and Vacuum and Cowlitz County Tourism.

Aug. 20: Sign Language and the Trade. 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m. Attendees will visit the fur trade camp in the outdoor education area and learn to trade without speaking. The sign language was used by some of the Plains and Plateau First Nations and traders when they didn’t speak the same language. Hudson’s Bay Company traders learned the sign language and used it to help trade their goods across the west, notes the press release.

Afterward, visitors will be able to make a simple bracelet with trade beads.

Vendors wanted for Art in the Park

The Art in the Park event featuring work from 25-plus artisan vendors including members of the Columbian Artists Association takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 during Squirrel Fest in R.A. Long Park at the Civic Circle in Longview.

Artists and crafters are invited to submit applications to become vendors at Art in the park. The application fee for the juried event is $50 and the application deadline is Aug. 10. Application forms are available online at columbianartists.org or at the Broadway Gallery, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview.

The festival began in 2009 as a way for artists in the CAA to sell their fine art in a “lovely park setting,” according to The Daily News archives.

Original watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings; and other crafts such as pottery, fabric art, jewelry, photography, scrimshaw, fused glass, leather crafts and metal designs will be sold by the artisan vendors.

Also at the CAA members’ booth, attendees can purchase 6x6 paintings created and donated by members to raise money for future association events. In addition, CAA members are holding a raffle for the chance to win one of five high-quality art pieces.

For details on Art in the Park, send an email to Mary at maf43@comcast.net.

Dance group plans dances

Members of the R Square D dance group dance the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month through August at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.

Dancing starts at 7 p.m. with an hour of Plus squares and intermediate rounds. Mainstream dancing with rounds begins at 8 p.m.

Dates and themes

Aug. 10: Back to School Dance. Attendees are asked to bring school supplies.

Aug. 24: Summer’s Last Hurrah.

For details, call Chris at 360-425-6260.

