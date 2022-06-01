Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Student artists are celebrated

The Lower Columbia College Student Art and Design Show takes place June 2-15 in the Forsberg Art Gallery located in the Rose Center for the Arts on the college campus, 1600 Maple St., Longview.

LCC student artists from across all mediums are celebrated at the event. Cash awards will be presented to the students at the reception from 4:30 to 6 p.m. June 2.

Regular gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

‘Valley’ wide garage sale

A “valley” wide community garage sale takes place in the Rose Valley area June 3 and 4.

People interested in the sale can pick up maps at the Rose Valley Grange No. 953, 1520 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.

Foundation sets annual luncheon

Tyler Monk, founder and inspirational storyteller behind “The Underdog Mentality,” is the guest speaker at the 2022 annual Community Foundation for Southwest Washington luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. June 7 at the Hilton in Vancouver.

The program, “Moving Mountains,” explores how philanthropy, nonprofits and communities can overcome seemingly impossible challenges,” states a press release from the foundation.

The Southwest Washington Philanthropy Awards will be presented during the luncheon. Camas residents Ron and Terry Prill will receive the Philanthropists of the Year award for their charitable leadership around youth development and health-care related causes.

Geri Hiller will receive the Community Champion Award for her involvement with Clark County’s faith and houseless communities.

Tickets are nearly sold out for the event. People interested in attending can purchase tickets online at cfsww.org.

Garage sale is June 4

Members of the Mary-Martha Circle at Faith Family Christian Center are sponsoring a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4 at the church, 2203 38th Ave., Longview.

Register for an adult date night

A Games and Grub Adult Date Night presented by Vertex Gaming Co. and Ashtown Brewery through Longview Parks and Recreation, takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. June 9 at Ashtown, 1145 11th Ave., Longview.

Attendees can check out the latest in virtual virtual reality gaming, play giant yard games like Giant Jenga, Connect 4, Cornhole and more, and have a meal.

The cost is $50 per couple and includes dinner and entertainment. Beverages also are available to buy for people who are 21 years old and older.

Advance registration is required. To register, visit bit.ly/3lyQQLh.

Free parent class offered

Incredible Years Toddler class is an evidence-based parenting program sponsored the The Care Project through Columbia Wellness held at Columbia Wellness, 305 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.

A set of 12-week classes will be held at 5 p.m. Thursdays starting June 9 for parents of children 1 to 3 years old.

The program focuses on building positive parenting skills and the group format fosters peer support networks and shared learning.

Topics include Encourage Social/Emotional Development, Establish Clear and Predictable Routines, Handle Separations and Reunions, Positive Discipline (Handling Misbehavior), Promoting Language, Praise/Encouragement, Effective Limit Setting and Toilet Training Tips.

To sign up or for details, visit thecareproject.appcom.

For details, call 360-353-9606 or send an email to care@columbiawell.org.

Register for baton classes

New members are being accepted in the Strutters Baton of Cowlitz County’s summer classes set to begin June 16.

The classes are for people 4 years old and older.

For details, call Natalie at 360-562-5344 or send a message via the group’s Facebook page StrutterBatonLongview.

Rent tables at garage sale

The Rainier Senior Center is renting tables to participate in the citywide garage sale scheduled for June 18.

The cost is $10 per table. Food also will be available that day.

Applications are available at the center, 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier.

For details, call the center at 503-556-3889 or Rachel at 503-369-6382.

Free insect identification





The Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension Master Gardeners offer free insect identification, according to the group’s website.

Residents can call 360-577-3014, extension 1, or drop off insect samples between 9 a.m. and noon Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays at the extension office, 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso. (The parking entrance is on Fourth Avenue.)

To collect a sample, capture an insect and immediately freeze it, notes the website. Leave it in the freezer overnight, then pack gently with tissue or cotton in a vial with a stopper. If desired, include a sample of the plant damage made by the insect.

Do not place butterflies, moths or bees in alcohol because key diagnostic features will be ruined, according the extension’s website.

People also are asked not to take in crushed insects or one that have been caught on tape or on sticky traps.

Programs held in Longview

The following programs are being offered by Youth & Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview.

Pickleball: 10 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Body Balance: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Open Gym: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays.

For details, call 360-423-6741.

