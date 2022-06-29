Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Bridge Bender ‘reunion’ set

Tom, Susan, Nancy and Bob from the former Bridge Bender are gathering from 1 to 5 p.m. July 2 at the Shamrock, 1131 15th Ave., Longview.

They encourage and welcome all friends and customers “from those days on the river” to attend, noting they’d love to see everyone again.

The Bridge Bender was a popular hangout that opened in the late 1970s located between the Allen Street Bridge and the Hall of Justice overlooking the Cowlitz River.

LV library holds movie matinees

A free matinee movie for adults takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays in the Marion J. Otteraaen room on the first floor of the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

The movies are free and free popcorn also is available.

The schedule

July 2: “The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou.”

July 9: “My Octopus Teacher.”

July 16: “The Shallows.”

July 23: “Heart of the Sea.”

Donate and help LCSG

The Lower Columbia School Gardens’ spring matching campaign sponsored by a grant from The Health Care Foundation is taking place.

Money donated by the public will be matched dollar for dollar up to the LCSG goal of receiving $20,000. People can donate online at lcschoolgardens.givingfuel.com/website-donation-page. Checks also can be mailed payable to Lower Columbia School Gardens to LCSG, P.O. Box 785, Longview, WA 98632.

Money helps support the work of the Lower Columbia School Gardens.

Free in-person tax assistance

AARP tax aide volunteers will answer tax questions, help with letters received from the IRS and provide other income tax preparation help from noon to 2 p.m. July 16, Aug. 13 and Sept. 17 at the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

Advance appointments can be made online at AARP.org/taxaide. Same-day appointments also can be made online for the above dates.

Taxpayers should bring all tax documents and IRS letters to their appointments. Masks are required.

Events resume at Ariel museum

The following hands-on Lelooska Museum events are being offered at the Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center, 165 Merwin Village Road, Ariel. Register online at bit.ly/3HBybsm or by calling 360-225-9522 in order to ensure materials for the events.

The museum will be open throughout each day. Museum hunts will be available as well as a native plant find that can be used on the grounds. The Gathering Hall will feature additional exhibits and learning games that can be used on site as well as items that can be bought.

The events are made possible with support from Mark and Midori Hanus, Fibre Federal Credit Union, the Port of Woodland, Paramount Sewing and Vacuum and Cowlitz County Tourism.

July 23: Buttons, Blankets and the Trade; 11 a.m., noon, 1 or 2 p.m. Participants will explore the evolution of Northwest Coast ceremonial robes during the fur trade. Attendees will learn the significance and importance of button blankets and hereditary crests and will be able to see a demonstration of the making of button blankets. They also will learn about trapping and the fur trade and take “pelts” to the fur trade store to trade for “button blanket trade goods,” according to information submitted to The Daily News. They also can view exhibits of button blankets and aprons from the Lelooska Foundation’s permanent collection.

In addition, attendees will make a miniature button blanket from felt and sequins.

Aug. 20: Sign Language and the Trade; 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m. Attendees will visit the fur trade camp in the outdoor education area and learn to trade without speaking. The sign language was used by some of the Plains and Plateau First Nations and traders when they didn’t speak the same language. Hudson’s Bay Company traders learned the sign language and used it to help trade their goods across the west, notes the press release.

Afterward, visitors will be able to make a simple bracelet with trade beads.

Vendors wanted for Art in the Park

The Art in the Park event featuring work from 25-plus artisan vendors including members of the Columbian Artists Association takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 during Squirrel Fest in R.A. Long Park at the Civic Circle in Longview.

Artists and crafters are invited to submit applications to become vendors at Art in the park. The application fee for the juried event is $50 and the application deadline is Aug. 10. Application forms are available online at columbianartists.org or at the Broadway Gallery, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview.

The festival began in 2009 as a way for artists in the CAA to sell their fine art in a “lovely park setting,” according to The Daily News archives.

Original watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings; and other crafts such as pottery, fabric art, jewelry, photography, scrimshaw, fused glass, leather crafts and metal designs will be sold by the artisan vendors.

Also at the CAA members’ booth, attendees can purchase 6x6 paintings created and donated by members to raise money for future association events. In addition, CAA members are holding a raffle for the chance to win one of five high-quality art pieces.

For details on Art in the Park, send an email to Mary at maf43@comcast.net.

Free park days for rest of year





The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free days in 2022 when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.

State Parks “free days” are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass program, according to a press release from Washington State Parks.

The free days apply only at state parks. The Discover Pass still is required on WDFW and Department of Natural Resources lands.

The costs for a Discover Pass are $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the DNR.

The remaining schedule





Sept. 24: National Public Lands Day.

Oct. 10: World Mental Health Day.

Nov. 11: Veterans’ Day.

Nov. 25: Native American Heritage Day.

