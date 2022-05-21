Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

NW Jazz Orchestra performs May 22

Members of the NorthWest Jazz Orchestra will present their spring concert, Jazz It Up! at 3 p.m. May 22 in Trinity Lutheran Church, 2021 Washington Way, Longview.

The orchestra, founded in 2006, is a 17 piece jazz band based in Longview. The group, directed by David Klander, has performed numerous concerts and at dances and other events in the Longview-Kelso area.

The May 22 concert will feature a variety of jazz music including compositions by Thad Jones, Oliver Nelson, Tom Kubis and Benny Carter.

The suggested donation is $5 per person for adults and $4 per person for senior citizens and students.

Shred Day is May 23 in Cathlamet

The Friends of Skamokawa is sponsoring a Shred Day Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Bank of the Pacific, 56 Main St., Cathlamet.

The limit is two boxes per car and the shredded material should not have clips or rubber bands on it. And, no plastic material will be accepted.

A $5 suggested donation is requested.

KHS class of ’58 meets for lunch

Kelso High School class of 1958 members will meet for a no-host luncheon at noon May 24 at the Kelso/Longview Elks, 900 Ash Street, Kelso.

All classmates, spouses and friends are encouraged to attend.

A 65th reunion planning meeting takes place after the lunch. Everyone is encouraged to stay for the meeting.

For details, call Judi Fouch Peters at 360-577-4584.

Small business workshops set

Three free online workshop small business education workshops sponsored by the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, Lower Columbia College and the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments begin soon.

The workshops were developed for new entrepreneurs and existing business owners.

Topics include Finding Your Target Market, Developing Market Content and Business Action Planning, all designed to increase profitability and efficiency.

People who sign up for the classes get one year of access to recorded lectures from a top business educator and small business owner, access to materials to improve their business and miniature counseling sessions, according to a press release from the CEDC. Workshops were developed through the CEDC in partnership with the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments, Lower Columbia College and the Lower Columbia College Foundation with funding through the Washington State Microenterprise Association (WSMA) with a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, according to the press release.

Space is limited. Registration will be accepted through May 31.

For details and to register, call CEDC Vice President Lindsey Cope at 360-560-3286 or send an email to cope@cowlitzedc.com.

Tables for rent at garage sale

Members of the Mary Martha Circle at Faith Family Christian Center are sponsoring a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4 at the church, 2203 38th Ave., Longview.

Tables are available for rent to the public. The cost is $15 for one table or $25 for two tables.

Money raised will go toward the group's projects.

For details or to rent a table, call Jackie Hartley at 360-636-0933.

Register now for summer sewing

The 4-H Summer Sew School is back for Cowlitz County youngsters.

The class will be held Monday through Thursday, June 20-23, at the Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension's new office at 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Parking is available at the Extension office and across the street from the office on Fourth Avenue North.

Cowlitz County 4-H Sewing and Textile volunteers will teach sewing skills to beginners from 9 to 11 a.m. and to children with sewing experience from noon to 3 p.m. each day.

Students will learn straight stitching, hand sewing, how to work with a simple pattern and how to use basic sewing supplies.

Students should supply their own sewing machines with accessories and instruction manuals. If a child does not have access to a sewing machine, a limited number of machines are available on a first come, first served basis.

The class is open to children who have completed third grade or above. The $30 cost includes basic sewing supplies plus a resource notebook. An additional $20 will be charged for each additional sibling.

A parent is required to attend an orientation session at the WSU Extension office at 6:30 p.m. June 14 for parents with beginning sewers and at 7 p.m. for parents of sewers with some experience.

Participants will be part of the Cowlitz County 4-H Youth Program which allows them to exhibit their items at the Cowlitz County Fair from July 27 to 30.

The class size is limited and registrations will be accepted on a first paid, first served basis. Registration forms and details including placement in class level is available by calling Sewing and Textile Adviser Lou Buckendahl at 360-673-4604.

The registration deadline is June 10.

WSU Extension COVID protocols will be in place which includes hand sanitizers, disinfecting tables, and more. Masks are optional.

KSD sponsors food program

The Kelso School District is sponsoring a Summer Food Service Program for children. Free meals will be available to all children who are 18 years old and younger.

For details on the food program, call the food service office at 360-501-1808.

Meal sites

• Coweeman Middle School (2000 Allen St., Kelso): 8:15-8:45 a.m., breakfast; 11:30 a.m.-noon, lunch; Mondays-Thursdays, July 5-Aug. 4.

• Kelso High School (1902 Allen St., Kelso): 8:15-8:45 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m.-noon, lunch; Mondays-Fridays, June 27-Aug. 4.

• Lexington Elementary School (200 Boardwalk Way, Kelso): 9-9:30 a.m. breakfast, 12:30-1 p.m. lunch; Mondays-Thursdays, July 5-Aug. 4.

• Wallace Elementary School (410 Elm St., Kelso): 9-9:30 a.m., breakfast; 12:30-1 p.m. p.m. lunch; Mondays-Fridays July 5-Aug. 4.

Mark calendars for annual golf tourney

The PeaceHealth St. John Foundation's 19th Annual Golf Tournament takes place July 8 at the Longview Country Club, 41 Country Club Drive, Longview.

A Florida Scramble four-person team tournament, teams will randomly be drawn based on handicap. Organizers note that teams put together on their own will not be eligible for team prizes, but will be eligible for field (KP) prizes.

Early bird registration takes place through June 15. The cost is $175 per individual or $650 for a team of four.

To register, call the foundation office at 360-414-7900 or send at email to Catrina Webber at cwebber@peacehealth.org.

Money raised will benefit the Take It to the Top Campaign to renovate the eighth floor of PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

RAL class of ’72 plans reunion

Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1972 are planning their 50-year class reunion Aug. 19 and 20 and are looking for some missing classmates.

Anyone with information on any of the following people is asked to leave a message for Janet Fugitt Schultz at 360-425-3203 or for Theresa Schroeder Ames at 360-560-7397.

Steven Alcid, Alice Aldinger, Debbie Anderson, Tom Arveson, Diane Aune, Laura Barlow, Marilyn Barnes, Mike Boom, Linda Bates, Mark Bennett. Debbie Bevins, Peggy Bishop, Jackie Brackney, Robin Brinkerhoff, Doug Brown, Julie Cadman, Susan Carr, Kay Chafin, Faye Clevenger, Joyce Cole, Kath Davies, Bill Davison, Teresa Dickerson, Jack Donahue, Carol Dorris, Sue Enbody, Kirk Fulford, Millicent Garner, Pam Greenman, Robbie Greenman, Eric Grissom, Brad Hall, Don Hammond, Howard Hartzog, Teresa Hickman, Linda Hidde, Susan Hulse, Eddie Jack, Nancy Jones, Rocky Kautz, Jon Kell, Dave King, Kelly King, Judy Klockner, Brad Kochis, Shirley Kohlman, Sonja Kohlman, Mike Koontz, Tim LaFountaine, Rhonda Laroy, Janet Larsen, Marilyn Lee, Donna Libby, Gary Lindquist, Michael Lower,

Aileen MacKenzie, Toni Maddox, Michael Madison, Lorre Mahnke, Charlene Mansfield, Jon Mapes, Alan Marsters, Vina Mast, Patti McFarland, Melanie McNamara, Steve Monroe, Cathy Morrill, Tom Mosqueda, Bonnie Nailon, Norma Nelson, Roger Nicholson, Gary Noren, Shirley Noteboom, Mary Olson, Terry Olson, Deborah Owens, Tom Paine, Paula Parker, Debbie Perkins, Steve Peterson, Jerry Poe, Pam Porter, James Quick, Tom Reese, Marlin Reinholdt, Gordon Reviea, Rob Richmond, Larry Riley, Debbie Roth, Dave Schlecht, Laura Schrack, Sharon Sipes, Dave Smith, Jim Smith, Pam Smith, Steven Smith, Roberta Steinmetz, Claudia Storm, Richard Stratton, Penny Stubblefield, Jim Swogger, Caroline Tester, Esther Treichel, Debbie Turner, Marc Uhlig, Bill Umbland, Joni Vipond, Wade Washington, Barb Watkins, Randy Watson, Jane Williams, Linda Williams and Teresa Woods.

Send in VBS information

Information on vacation Bible schools at local churches will be printed Saturdays this summer.

Information submitted to the newspaper should include the church's name, VBS name, theme, date, time, location and address, cost (if applicable), deadline for sign-up, contact person and phone number and additional information (i.e., if there will be snacks, crafts, games, Bible lessons, etc.).

Details may be emailed to frontdoor@tdn.com; or mailed to Vacation Bible School round-up, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.

No information will be taken over the phone.

— The Daily News

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.