Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

KHS class of ’54 meets for lunch

Kelso High School class of 1954 members are invited to the group’s monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

For details, call Marie at 360-636-0648.

Music fest returns to Longview church

Artistic director Christopher Leach recently announced the Columbia River Chamber Music Festival will return Aug. 12-14 to the Parish Hall at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview.

Admission is free. Donations will be accepted.

The schedule

Aug. 12: 7:30 p.m. An evening of Piano Trios with Daniel Cho on violin, Kathryn Brunhaver on the cello and Grant Mack on the piano. All are of Eugene, Oregon.

Aug. 13: 7:30 p.m. Cho, Brunhaver and Mack will perform violin and cello sonatas, including the Unaccompanied Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major by J.S. Bach.

Aug. 14: 3 p.m. The Chinook String Quartet of Olympia will perform with Austin Schlichting and Lisa Pearson on the violin, Chad Hocutt on the viola and Joe Sokolik on the cello. The second half of the program will feature the Tabor Trio of Portland with Theresa Marks on the clarinet, Deborah Shuster on the viola and Gayle Armstrong on the piano.

Columbia Theatre presents ‘Urinetown’

Three performances of “Urinetown,” a satire on the legal system, capitalism, bureaucracy and municipal politics take place at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and 13 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for people 17 years old and younger and are available Tickets available at the box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

KHS class of ’92 holds reunion

Members of the Kelso High School class of 1992 are holding their 30th class reunion at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Shamrock Bar & Grill, 1131 15th Ave., Longview.

The event is a no-host bar.

Order fresh berries now

Kelso Lions Club members are offering fresh local raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and Columbia Star blackberries cleaned and individually quick frozen in 15-pound boxes (six 40-ounce bags).

The berries will be available for pickup between 9 a.m. and noon Aug. 20 in the Kelso-Longview Elks parking lot, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The berries must be ordered and paid for in advance before Aug. 13.

The cost is $80 for the raspberries, $75 for the blackberries and $60 for the blueberries and strawberries.

For details or to order, call 360-577-6718, 360-673-2796 or visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/kelso/.

Sign up for the Winlock field day

Western Washington landowners can sign up for the Washington State University Extension Forestry’s Steve Stinson Legacy Family Forest Field Day taking place Aug. 13 at the Heitzmann/Laulainen Tree Farm, 1309 King Road, Winlock.

The event is for Western Washington landowners to get out in the woods and learn about a variety of topics related to forest stewardship, including forest health, chainsaw safety and maintenance, forestland taxes, wildlife habitat, non-timber forest products, thinning and pruning and wildfire resilience.

Four one-hour sessions take place with a break for lunch at noon. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. for some time to engage with vendors and booths before classes start. Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Lunch will not be provided, but a shaded space with tables and chairs will be available.

Landowners or people interested in owning land, whether a few acres or a few hundred acres, can meet consulting foresters, sign up for a visit to their properties and spend the day outdoors learning how to manage their private forestland.

The cost is $30 per person or $40 for a family of two or more. To register, visit bit.ly/3cwsY9Q.

The field day is sponsored by the Washington State University Extension; the Washington Department of Natural resources; and a number of other organizations, including the Family Forest Foundation, Lewis County, Pacific County and the U.S. Forest Service.

— The Daily News