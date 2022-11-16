Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Classical theater

People have three chances left to watch the play “Tartuffe” at the Lower Columbia College’s Center Stage Theatre.

The theatrical comedy, which examines hypocrisy, power and manipulation and was first performed in the 17th century, is scheduled to run at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Rose Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10 for the general audience or free for LCC students, staff and faculty. Learn more at lowercolumbia.edu/drama.

Christmas parade registration open

Registration to join the 41st annual Longview Downtowners’ Holiday Parade and Ceremonial Civic Circle Lighting is open. The event is being organized by the Cowlitz County Public Utility District’s Connect to Community Committee.

Register for the parade online at www.cowlitzpud.org/home-for-the-holidays-parade. If you have any questions, contact Alice Dietz at 360-501-9146 or adietz@cowlitzpud.org.

The parade is scheduled for 5 p.m., Dec. 3. Parade lineup will begin at 3:45 p.m.

There is no fee to enter the parade, but people can donate money to the Longview Downtowners to expand decorations from downtown Longview to the Civic Center.

The roughly 1-mile parade route will start at the Cowlitz PUD at Commerce and Fir down Commerce to Maple, left on Maple, left on 14th, and right on Broadway to the Civic Center and right at the Civic Center in front of the library to the Monticello Hotel for the annual Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce Tree Lighting. The parade will disband at Larch.

Shop small in CR

People who purchase items at participating Castle Rock businesses through November could win prizes. The Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Shop Small November Bingo for city shoppers through Nov. 30. Pick up a card at participating businesses and collect stamps with purchases. The chamber says weekly prizes will be drawn for Bingos and people can “play to blackout to be entered in the grand prize.”

Participating businesses include Castle Rock Pharmacy, Crosscut Taproom, Greener Futures Electric & Storefront, Knotty Stitches, Legally Blonde Too, Little Modern Market, Mt. St. Helens Gifts, Parwell Farms, Papa Pete’s Pizza, Peper’s 49er Restaurant, Pollen Floral Works, The Flower Pot, The Oasis Bar, Studio 117, Stylash Salon, and Vault Books & Brew.

AARP Tax-Aide needs volunteers

The Longview area AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service needs compassionate and friendly people in the Longview and Kelso area to volunteer to join its team for the 2023 season.

The all-volunteer organization’s tax counselors are trained and certified by the IRS. No previous experience is needed to join.

The tax preparation services are open to anyone, but are especially for people who are 60 years old and older and for people who have low to moderate incomes. The Tax Aide volunteers will provide free on-site service at the Longview Public Library and Lower Columbia CAP.

There are no fees or sales pitches for the service and AARP membership is not required, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

More than 1,200 taxpayers were helped at the Longview sites in 2019, the last year of in-person service because of the pandemic, states the press release, and more than $1,400,000 in refunds were obtained for the taxpayers that year.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide operates the nation’s largest volunteer-run free tax preparation service and it’s the fourth largest tax return service of any type, paid or free, according to the press release.

To learn about the opportunity and/or to volunteer, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer.

Master Gardener orientation set

People interested in becoming Master Gardeners are invited to attend a free orientation session to learn about the program, expectations, training schedule, costs, get an application and have questions answered.

People are invited to pick one of the following sessions: 10 am. Nov. 21, Dec. 2 or Dec. 16.

People should call Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3, to set up a session and learn where it will be held.

At the Master Gardener Training classes that take place from 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Fridays from late January to June, people will receive 90 hours of training on all aspects of gardening from edible and ornamental plants to composting and environmental issues, and from plant health care to problem identification and management, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

KHS class of ’58 meets for lunch

Members of the Kelso High School class of 1958 will meet for a no-host lunch at noon Nov. 22 at the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.

For details, call Judi Fouch Peters at 360-577-4584.

Free park days set for 2023

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering 12 free days in 2023 when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.

State Parks “free days” are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass program, according to a press release from Washington State Parks.

The costs for a Discover Pass are $30-$35 for an annual pass or $10-$11.50 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.

Discover Pass legislation provided that State Parks could designate up to 12 free days each year when passes would not be required to visit state parks, notes the press release.

Free days do not apply to Sno-Parks. During the winter season, November through April, visitors to Sno-Parks will need Sno-Parks permits. For more information about winter recreation permit requirements, visit: washingtonstateparks.us/winter.

The 2023 schedule

Sunday, Jan. 1: New Year’s Day

Monday, Jan. 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Thursday, March 9: Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday

Sunday, March 19: Washington State Parks’ birthday

Saturday, April 22: Earth Day

Saturday, June 10: National Get Outdoors Day

Sunday, June 11: Free Fishing Day

Monday, June 19: Juneteenth

Saturday, Sept. 23: National Public Lands Day

Tuesday, Oct. 10: World Mental Health Day

Saturday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 24: Autumn Day

