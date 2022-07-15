 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Author discusses his book July 18

New York Times best-selling author, speaker and television personality will discuss his latest book, “Is Atheism Dead?” at 6:30 p.m. July 18 at Father’s House Church, 1228 Washington Way, Longview.

The public is invited to the free event.

KHS class of 1971 meets

Members of the Kelso High School class of 1971 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. July 19 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

All classmates and spouses or significant others are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945.

Public invited to quilters meeting

Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild members will meet July 18 in the basement of the Educational Building at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview.

A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

The second half of the Iowa Quilt Museum women’s suffrage virtual quilt presentation will be shown. In addition, a discussion will be held regarding the guild’s picnic and next year’s quilt show. Members are encouraged to bring completed quilts for show and tell.

Guests are welcome.

For details, call Sharry Hilton at 360-846-7021.

Senior Center holds sale

A rummage sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 23 at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.

For details, call the center at 360-232-8522.

— The Daily News

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

