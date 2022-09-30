Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

MM class of 1967 meets

Members of the Mark Morris High School class of 1967 are invited to a class luncheon at 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

All classmates, spouses and former teachers are welcome.

For details, call Kandy Emerson Lewis at 360-425-9761.

KHS class of ’63 meets for lunch

Members of the Kelso High School class of 1963 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

All classmates and spouses or significant others are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Dolores (Sam) Jamieson Hill at 360-430-6962.

— The Daily News