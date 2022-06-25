Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Register to exhibit at fair

Registrations are being accepted for people who want to exhibit at the Cowlitz County Fair.

Registrations must be done online at CowlitzCountyFair.com. People who do not have a computer or who need help should contact the fair office at 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview; or call 360-577-3121 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Registration for animal entries closes July 1. Registration for still life entries closes July 20.

The fair takes place July 27-30 at the fairgrounds on Seventh Avenue. Fair admission is free.

In addition, volunteer superintendents are needed for the fine art, photography, and vegetable and fruit department.

Anyone interested should call the phone number above.

Proven Winners plant reps in CR

Representatives from the Proven Winners plant brand will be in Castle Rock June 29 and 30.

Tom Ewing, landscape program development administrator; and Doug Parkinson, sales account manager for the west and Ohio and Four Star Greenhouses LLC, will talk about and preview plants.

People can meet the duo, who will preview new 2023 plants from 4 to 5:20 p.m. June 19, in the Blooms Event Theatre, 103 Front Ave. N.W. From 5:30 to 6:20 p.m., a no-host dinner break takes place at the Crosscut Taproom, 21 Cowlitz St., W. After dinner, attendees will walk to the senior center at 222 Second Ave., where Ewing and Parkinson will offer presentations on Proven Winners Signature City, PW Signature Gardens and PW plants and flowers. A question and answer time also will be provided.

On June 30, the duo will tour the Proven Winners Color Choice Shrub Display Garden and 2022 flowering annuals from 10 to 11:15 a.m. at the Castle Rock Visitor Information Center located at Exit 49. Afterward, attendees will walk into town, stop at the North Trailhead and at Gateway Park, then have a no-host lunch from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. at PNW Sandwiches at 41 Cowlitz St. W. At the lunch will be another time for questions and answers.

SON hold garage, collectible sale

Sons of Norway members are holding a garage and collectible sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8 and 9 at the group’s lodge, 224 Catlin St., West Kelso.

Quilts, aprons, potholders, glassware, table runners, pottery, jewelry, dishes, towels, yard art, books, furniture, plants, tools, vintage collectibles and more will be available to boy.

The Breidablilk Hus Cafe will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. serving lunch of chicken salad on a croissant, chips, a brownie and water for $8 per person.

For details, call Nancy Harris at 360-423-2769 or send her an email at rockinthreads618@gmail.com.

KHS class of ’72 50-year reunion

Members of the Kelso High School class of 1972 are celebrating their 50-year reunion starting at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Karaoke Pavilion at the Toutle River RV Resort, off Exit 52 on Interstate 5.

The theme is Summer of Love. Attendees are invited to dress casual wearing tie dyed clothing, jeans, flip flops, love beads and sunglasses.

The party starts with music by Hal Hooper. Jeff Johnson and John Gross will present a short “remember when” program. Sandwiches, soda and water will be provided. No Principles, a local band, will close out the evening. Organizers note the pavilion is large, but parking is limited and suggest carpooling.

The event is free to all classmates and one guest. Donations will be accepted to help pay for the 2027 reunion. Overnight RV and camping sites are available by calling the park directly to reserve spots. The phone number is 360-274-8373.

Some classmates still are missing. Anyone with information on the people listed here such as a mailing address, email or news of them passing away, is asked to text or call 425-757-1729, or send an email to breta000@gmail.com.

Rob (Robin) Brown, Mick Cole, Vicki Dimick, Angela Douglas, Patty Downey Holder, Jamie Fisher, Patty Gray, Karen Haas Taber, Pat Henry, Richard Hume, Bill Jackson, Susan Laws, Robert Scott Lee, Debbie Litsey, Steve Marks, Steve Martin, Cindy McLaughlin, Glenn Mikesell, JoAnna Moss Elliott, Richard Nobel, Brett Osborn, Richard Parsons, Mike Raines, Verle Rarey, Dave Rippe, Jerry Rothfus, Toni Shumway, Victoria Slaughter, John Small, Marlene Snyder, Dan Taylor, Karen Thomas, Kevin Weller and Kathy Wilson.

