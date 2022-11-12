Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Cat food and litter drive

R.A. Long High School’s HOSA club for future health professionals is hosting a cat and kitten food and litter drive next week. People can donate quality supplies from Nov. 14 through 18 in boxes in front of the school, located at 2903 Nichols Blvd. in Longview, as well as in front of the school’s STEM lab room 109. Items will be donated to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County.

Turkey Bingo is back in Kalama

Turkey bingo consisting of 21 games of bingo is back in Kalama in the Parish Hall at St. Joseph’s Church at 136 N. Fourth St. (the corner of Fourth and Elm streets.)

Doors open at noon Nov. 20 and games begin at 1 p.m.

Turkeys will be given as prizes. Attendees can make bids on gift baskets. In addition, a raffle will be held for monetary prizes.

Food and beverages also will be available to buy.

Blood drive

Three Rivers Christian School is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Nov. 30 at an American Red Cross bus, located at 2441 42nd Ave., Longview. Call the school at 360-636-1600 to schedule an appointment. The Red Cross will give a $10 Amazon gift card to everyone who donates to the drive.

Artist needed to paint youth mural

The Longview Public Library is seeking a local artist to paint a mural for the city’s upcoming 100th anniversary.

The mural will be located in the youth services area on the lower floor of the library. The mural should show the history of Longview “from indigenous peoples through current day in a playful style appropriate for a library youth area.” It should have a “youthful look and feel including hide and seek squirrels and more,” notes a release from the city of Longview.

The mural will be painted on custom canvas panels that already have been constructed along with on the surface of a wooden door. After the mural is complete it will be published in various marketing efforts, notes the library.

The project is being paid for by the Longview Library Foundation, including a $1,500 artist fee and the cost of materials.

Local professional artists have until Dec. 15 to submit a statement of interest, samples of previous work and an initial concept drawing for the mural, to library director Jacob Cole at the library at 1600 Louisiana St., Longview; or via email to jacob.cole@ci.longview.wa.us.

The artist will be chosen by Jan. 6, 2023, and must have the mural significantly completed by March 31.

City leaf pickup through January

Leaves from City of Longview maintained trees may be placed in the streets through January for pick up by the city’s Stormwater Division, according to a press release from the city.

The city asks the following guidelines be observed when placing leaves in city streets, which are considered public rights of way:

Place only leaves from city-maintained trees in rows about one foot from the curb to allow for drainage and make it easier for the street sweeper to pick them up. Yard debris is the property owner’s responsibility. For a fee, leaves from non-city owned trees can be taken through April 15, 2023, to the Waste Control Transfer Station, 1150 Third Ave., Longview.

Do not put branches or sticks in leaf piles because they may damage the street sweeper. If the sweeper is unable to pick up the leaves, a street crew will remove them with a front-end loader.

Be patient. Leaf pickup is on a structured schedule and will be picked up as soon as possible.

Residents can help prevent flooding on their streets by clearing leaves from catch basin grates until city crews are able to get the leaves.

“It is important that we remove fallen leaves from these areas so that vehicles and pedestrian traffic can move safely throughout the city, and to minimize flooding due to clogged catch basins,” Stormwater Supervisor Mike Ward is quoted in the press release.

Crews use shovels, pitchforks, street sweepers, front-end loaders and dump trucks to load the leaves and then crews haul them to pre-designated areas for composting, he said.

For details or questions, call 360-442-5621.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

— The Daily NewsContact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.