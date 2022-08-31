Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Sale to benefit window project

A huge rummage and bake sale takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 3 at Toledo Presbyterian Church, 312 Augustus St., Toledo.

Money raised will benefit the church’s stained glass window restoration project.

Class on grieving death of a spouse

Jim Gray will lead the seminar Loss of a Spouse from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Valley Christian Fellowship, 2911 Pacific Way (on the corner of Pacific Way and 30th Avenue), Longview.

Attendees will hear practical advice from other people whose spouses have died, what to expect in their grief, how to cope without their spouses and why it won’t always hurt as much, according to a flyer submitted to The Daily News.

For details or to register, call Gray at 253-905-5336.

MG’s offer 10-week course

Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension Master Gardeners are offering a 10-week hands-on gardening course.

The course will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, Sept. 9, through Nov. 4. The fee is $100 per person. The group will meet before each session for a briefing before the hands-on activities.

Attendees will practice gardening skills such as the following:

Build a class raised bed. Classmates will work together to build a raised bed. They will learn the best placement for raised beds, how to check for good drainage with a perc test, choices for soil or soil mediums to fill the beds, where to get the soil and how to calculate the amount of soil needed.

Soils. Students are encouraged to bring a soil sample from home and do a soil texture test, run a soil nutrient test and take home a Rapitest Soil test kit. Students will learn how soil textures affect how plants grow, how soil pH and nutrients interact for plant health, the difference between the local native soil and purchased soil and how to improve wet/clay soils.

Irrigation. Students will learn how to plan a drip irrigation system for a raised bed and help assemble the system. They also will learn the pros and cons of different watering methods.

Seed propagation. Students will learn reliable ways to plant seeds and nurture the seedlings to the transplant stage by examining the temperature, air, water and light to create optimum growing conditions. They also will learn how to read seed packets for information about germination requirements, days to maturity, disease resistance and more. Students will transplant some pre-started plants into the raised bed and plant some seeds to germinate at home.

Pest damage and plant disease. Students will tour the Master Gardeners’ Demonstration Garden searching for plant problems to discuss. Students also can bring problems from their gardens and will be introduced to the Integrated Pest Management system.

Saving seeds. Students will learn how to save seeds from various vegetable plants to use the next growing season. The group will harvest seeds from tomatoes, peppers and squash to take home.

Planting/transplanting trees/shrubs. Students will learn how to give pricy new trees and shrubs a good start by choosing the correct plant for the right place. Students will plant a tree, examine and prepare the roots, dig the hole, properly place the tree and backfill and mulch it.

Pruning. Although most pruning takes place in late winter, students will be introduced to basic pruning cuts and will have the opportunity to sharpen their pruners with a free sharpener. They also will learn how to disinfect the tool before removing dead, damaged, diseased and dysfunctional branches using the pruning cuts they learned.

Plant propagation. Students will learn how to propagate plants with hardwood and softwood cuttings, as well as learn how to divide roots and dahlia tubers.

Composting/vermicomposting. Students will learn the benefits of composting, various ways to compost, the right balance of composting materials and get an introduction to worm composting, also known as vermicomposting. Class attendees will build a simple worm box complete with healthy red wigglers worms to take home.

To register, visit https://my.cheddarup.com/c/in-the-garden-with-the-master-gardeners.

Reserve spot at retreat centers

The Washington State Parks Retreat Center for youth groups, schools, families, businesses and other groups is open for reservations according to the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.

All 2022 reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis and will be accepted via email only using the reservation request form at bit.ly/3mqGnlB.

The retreat centers were established as youth camps in the 1950s for outdoor educational activities for students. Now, numerous groups, schools, families, businesses and more gather at the accommodations.

The retreat centers vary in size but usually include one or more meeting rooms, a kitchen with equipment for preparing and serving meals, overnight lodging, exclusive use, restrooms and showers, and modest rental rates.

Annual auction online once again

The Friends of Skamokawa will once again hold the “Cornucopia of Treasures” event as an online auction at www.32auction.com from 6 p.m. Oct. 8 through 6 p.m. Oct. 22.

According to organizers, “great gifts for the holidays and special getaways” are available. A “sneak peak” of the items will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the River Life Interpretive Center, 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway), Skamokawa.

Money raised from the sale will go toward operating and maintaining the historic River Life Interpretive Center.

This is the 32nd Cornucopia auction and the third time the auction has been held online.

