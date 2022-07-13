Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Supplies, socks and underwear needed

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons is partnering with Fibre Federal Credit Union to collect socks and underwear for children in need, along with school supplies. The clothing and school supply drive takes place this month and in August. During July, people can drop off the items in barrels at any Fibre credit union branch.

Ammons noted in a voicemail that last year, approximately 14,000 pairs of socks were collected and this year he hopes the community will help to surpass that goal. In addition, underwear is a much-needed clothing item for children.

During August, people who would like to donate are encouraged to call Ammons at 360-274-7811.

Free in-person tax assistance

AARP tax aide volunteers will answer tax questions, help with letters received from the IRS and provide other income tax preparation help July 16, Aug. 13 and Sept. 17 at the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

Same-day appointments are available between noon and 2 p.m. on the dates above. People who want to use the services should show up and they will be provided a same-day appointment.

Taxpayers should bring all tax documents and IRS letters to their appointments. Masks are required.

LV library holds movie matinees

A free matinee movie for adults takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays in the Marion J. Otteraaen room on the first floor of the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

The movies are free and free popcorn also is available.

The remaining schedule

July 16: “The Shallows.”

July 23: “Heart of the Sea.”

Clamshell days return to Ilwaco

Clamshell Railroad Days takes place from 10 am. to 4 p.m. July 16 and 17 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 S.E. Lake St., Ilwaco.

The annual celebration of model trains and local train history features model train layouts from a number or regional train clubs including the Cascade A Modelers; Mount Rainier N-Scale; the Longview, Kelso and Rainier Model Railroad club; and the Pacific Nortwest On30 Modular Group. Also on display will be the perennial favorite, Dean and Donna Mead’s LEGO train.

“Take and make” craft kits for children will be available until supplies run out. Members of the American Legion Post No. 48 will operate a hot dog stand both days.

The historic rail car the NAHCOTTA will be open from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. both days.

In addition, starting at 2 p.m. July 16 and at 10 a.m. July 17, community historian Michael Lemeshko will lead walking tours on the early history of Ilwaco.

Admission is $5 per person. The fee includes a commemorative button and entrance to the museum both days. Children 12 years old and younger will be admitted free of charge.

For details or for tour reservations, call 360-642-3446.

Summer reading fun continues at library

The Longview Public Library’s summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities” continues through Aug. 13.

Readers can register on the Beanstack app or at longviewlibrary.beanstack.org.

Upcoming activities

Week of July 17-23. Readers can earn a special Columbia River Maritime Museum prize, while supplies last, for logging in three or more days of reading. While supplies last.

Week of July 24- Aug 6. Readers can earn a special Burgerville prize, while supplies last, for logging in three or more days of reading.

In addition to the online reading challenges, the library will host online and in person events, including story times, movie screenings, and the finale summer reading picnic that starts at 6 p.m. July 27.

The free dance party picnic features the band “Micah and Me.” Besides the live music, hot dogs, snow cones and chips will be available as well as a variety of booths and activities. The events are open to all ages and are made possible by the Kelso Public Library, the Longview Lions Club, Longview Early Edition Rotary, the Friends of Longview, the Friends of the Library, and the Library Foundation.

For details, call the Longview Public Library at 360-442-5300 or visit longviewlibrary.org.

Club seeks flower show participants

Members of the Kelso Garden Club invite the public to join them and display flowers at the flower show held during the Cowlitz County Fair from July 27 to 30.

The fair theme is “Let the Good Times Grow.” The educational display located in the Floral Building on the fairgrounds at 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview, is “Water-wise Gardening in the Pacific Northwest.”

Visit cowlitzcountyfair.com/ and click on Exhibitor Information, then scroll down and click on Floral to view the schedule.

Flowers should be taken to the floral building from 6 to 9 p.m. July 25 or from 7 to 9 a.m. July 26 to participate in the contest. Ribbons will be awarded.

KHS class of ’72 50-year reunion

Members of the Kelso High School class of 1972 are celebrating their 50-year reunion starting at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Karaoke Pavilion at the Toutle River RV Resort, off Exit 52 on Interstate 5.

The theme is Summer of Love. Attendees are invited to dress casual wearing tie dyed clothing, jeans, flip flops, love beads and sunglasses.

The party starts with music by Hal Hooper. Jeff Johnson and John Gross will present a short “remember when” program. Sandwiches, soda and water will be provided. No Principles, a local band, will close out the evening. Organizers note the pavilion is large, but parking is limited and suggest carpooling.

The event is free to all classmates and one guest. Donations will be accepted to help pay for the 2027 reunion. Overnight RV and camping sites are available by calling the park directly to reserve spots. The phone number is 360-274-8373.

Some classmates still are missing. Anyone with information on the people listed here such as a mailing address, email or news of them passing away, is asked to text or call 425-757-1729, or send an email to breta000@gmail.com.

Rob (Robin) Brown, Mick Cole, Vicki Dimick, Angela Douglas, Patty Downey Holder, Jamie Fisher, Patty Gray, Karen Haas Taber, Pat Henry, Richard Hume, Bill Jackson, Susan Laws, Robert Scott Lee, Debbie Litsey, Steve Marks, Steve Martin, Cindy McLaughlin, Glenn Mikesell, JoAnna Moss Elliott, Richard Nobel, Brett Osborn, Richard Parsons, Mike Raines, Verle Rarey, Dave Rippe, Jerry Rothfus, Toni Shumway, Victoria Slaughter, John Small, Marlene Snyder, Dan Taylor, Karen Thomas, Kevin Weller and Kathy Wilson.

Donate and help LCSG

The Lower Columbia School Gardens’ spring matching campaign sponsored by a grant from The Health Care Foundation is taking place.

Money donated by the public will be matched dollar for dollar up to the LCSG goal of receiving $20,000. People can donate online at lcschoolgardens.givingfuel.com/website-donation-page. Checks also can be mailed payable to Lower Columbia School Gardens to LCSG, P.O. Box 785, Longview, WA 98632.

Money helps support the work of the Lower Columbia School Gardens.

