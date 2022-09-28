Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Apply to be on LPS committee

Longview Public Schools is seeking citizens to serve on its Strategic Plan Review Committee.

Members of the committee tour schools and review school improvement plans each fall. Committee members serve three-year term and meet two to three times a year.

People who live within the Longview School District boundaries and who would like to serve on the committee are encouraged to apply online at longviewschools.com by Sept. 30.

Harvest Festival in Castle Rock

The 10th Annual Harvest Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Castle Rock High School garden located at the high school, 5180 West Side Highway.

Activities include vendors, u-pick pumpkins (while supplies last), games and more.

Parking is available at the North County Recreation Complex directly south of the high school entrance.

Admission is free.

The event is sponsored by the Castle Rock High School Future Farmers of America and the CARE Coalition.

For details, call Neil Williamson at 360-957-7058.

Buy tickets for silent auction

The Art Speaks Volumes silent auction event takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Rose Center for the Performing Arts on the Lower Columbia College campus. The center is located at 1528 Maple St., Longview.

Longview artist Mark Counts is the Art Speaks Volumes Artist Spotlight. His altered book art, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, will be available at the event.

Unique old books are donated by the Friends of the Library and local artists create works of art that are auctioned. Sample appetizers will be available from Grounds for Opportunity. For Pete’s Sake will provide the music.

Tickets are $20 per person for adults and $10 per person for students. Tickets can be bought at the Broadway Gallery, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview; at Paperbacks Galore, 1044 14th Ave., Longview; at Storyboard Delights in the Merk 1339 Commerce Ave., Suite 103; or at the door the night of the auction.

The annual fundraiser by the Longview Library Foundation benefits the Longview Public Library.

KAMA hosts 1st Autumn festival

Members of the recently formed nonprofit Kalama Artists and Makers Association (KAMA) are holding their first of an annual Autumn Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Peter D. Toteff Memorial Park, 175 S. First St., Kalama.

The park is right off the I-5 northbound Exit 30. Street parking is available.

Attendees to the festival can shop for “unique, one-of-a-kind artistic holiday gifts,” according to organizers.

Baked goods will be available to buy. A raffle will be held and KAMA will have a booth where people can learn about the association and how to become a member.

The Kalama Artists and Makers Association is a nonprofit art association founded to encourage, support and promote artisans in the city of Kalama, according to a press release from organizers. They seek to highlight the rich diversity of artists in the community and to make Kalama a destination of distinction for unique works of art in the Pacific Northwest.

LV library offers fall activities

Fall events and programs are offered at the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview, including these Saturday afternoon programs for people of all ages.

Crafternoon: 2 p.m. Oct. 1 (Mini Art Easel) and 2 p.m. Nov. 5 (Yarn Pumpkins). All supplies provided. People who can’t make it in person can pick up a Crafternoon Packet and watch the library’s YouTube video to make the craft at home.

Game Time: 2 p.m. Oct. 8 and Nov. 12. Drop in and play a variety of card games, board games and tabletop games.

3-D Printing Demonstration: 2 p.m. Oct. 15 and Nov. 19. Tech expert Eric Voskanian will show a three-dimensional printing process, ask questions and tell people how they can learn more about the process.

Movie: 2 p.m. Oct. 22, “Hocus Pocus” (interactive).

— The Daily News