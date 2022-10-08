Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

KHS class of 1962 meets

Kelso High School Class of 1962 members will gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1402, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

All classmates and spouses or significant others are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Gene Grambo at 360-218-8746.

Join the Little Kids Book Club

Kindergarten through second-grade readers are invited to join the Longview Public Library’s Little Kids Book Club.

According to a press release, the book club is “social and a great way to motivate kids to read, get them talking about books, and have them share ideas and perspectives.”

Book club members meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 12, Nov. 16, Dec. 14 and Jan. 11 in the lower floor area of the library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

Members and library staff will discuss the books and do a related activity.

Books are free to children participating in the club thanks to the Friends of the Longview Library.

Parents can sign up their children and get books at the library’s lower floor desk.

For details, call the library at 360-442-5300, like the library on Facebook at facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibraryWa or follow the library on Instagram at instagram.com/longviewlibrarywa.

KHS class of ’54 meets for lunch

Kelso High School class of 1954 members are invited to the group’s monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

For details, call Marie at 360-636-0648.

Baked potato fundraiser set

A Baked Potato Day takes place from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Castle Rock Senior Center, 222 Second Ave.

The potato comes with a choice of eight toppings, a cookie and a beverage for a $7 per person.

At the event raffle tickets will be available for a quilt. The drawing for the quilt and other prizes takes place Dec. 14. The tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

Money raised from both events benefits the senior center.

Genealogical group meets

“Heirlooms, Trinkets and Treasures: Celebrating Your Family History” is Lola Weber’s topic at the free Oct. 13 Zoom meeting of the Lower Columbia Genealogical Society.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. for announcements and visiting. Weber’s talk starts at 7 p.m.

The public is invited to the free meeting. To get the Zoom link, send an email to lcgsgen@yahoo.com.

Event supports local businesses

A Sip N Shop “bazaar” takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Recreation Center at Heron Pointe, 5815 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

Local small business owners rent an 8-foot table for the day for $15 in order to provide a low-cost venue open to the public, according to event organizer Debbie Malone.

TDN seeking Halloween info

A roundup of Halloween events will be published in The Daily News the week of Oct. 25.

Groups should email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. No information will be taken by phone.

The deadline is noon Oct. 20.

Include the name of the event; the time, date and place; who is sponsoring the event; the cost, if applicable; and any other details.

Holiday bazaar info is needed

The Daily News’ annual Bazaar Page will be published Oct. 30. The deadline is 2 p.m. Oct. 21.

Forms are at the newsroom counter. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form or the bazaar will not be included.

After Oct. 30, weekly reminders will be printed on Saturdays.

Join the Rainier Senior Center

The Rainier Senior Center is looking for new members who want to meet other senior citizens, take part in events and activities and have conversations.

The cost is $15 per person per year and includes a monthly newsletter.

For details, visit the senior center at 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; call the center at 503-556-3889 or send an email to RainierSeniorC@gmail.com.

