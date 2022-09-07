Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Holiday bazaar info is needed

The Daily News’ annual Bazaar Page will be published Oct. 30. The deadline is 2 p.m. Oct. 21.

Forms are at the newsroom counter. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form or the bazaar will not be included.

After Oct. 30, weekly reminders will be printed on Saturdays.

Class covers losing a spouse

Jim Gray will lead the seminar Loss of a Spouse from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Valley Christian Fellowship, 2911 Pacific Way (on the corner of Pacific Way and 30th Avenue), Longview.

Attendees will hear practical advice from other people whose spouses have died, what to expect in their grief, how to cope without their spouses and why it won’t always hurt as much, according to a flyer submitted to The Daily News.

For details or to register, call Gray at 253-905-5336.

Join SON for a breakfast

After a long hiatus, the public is invited to join the Sons of Norway lodge members for their Norwegian waffle and Swedish pancake breakfast.

The next one takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 10, at the lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso.

Breakfast includes Norwegian waffles, Swedish pancakes, baked ham slices, scrambled eggs, assorted syrups, lingonberries, coffee, tea and juice. The cost is 10 per person for adults and $8 per person for children 12 years old and younger.

The group’s gift Butikk will be open with “a lovely assortment of new items,” according to members.

Play bingo every month

The public is invited to play bingo once a month. The next session starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the 1414 Club, 1414 12th Ave., Longview.

Four rounds cost from 50 cents to $1. Winners can choose from an array of prizes, including cash.

For details, call 360-425-7260.

Pomona Grangers to meet in Kelso

The next meeting of the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Pomona Grange No. 7 is Sept. 17 at the Pleasant Hill Grange, 4741 Pleasant Hill Road, Kelso.

A potluck begins at 6:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Pomona Grangers project for September is to donate canned foods.

CFA cat show in Longview

The Cat Fancier Association’s All Breed and Companion Pets Cat Show presented by the Seattle Cat Club will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Cowlitz Regional Convention Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

Approximately 225 cats will compete in six rings for awards. In addition, the Seattle Cat Club will have more than 35 different exotic felines competing for ribbons.

Animal food vendors will be on site and other vendors will sell handmade cat toys, one-of-a-kind animal beds and items for people who love cats.

Admission is $8 per person for adults or $20 for a family of four. Children younger than 5 years old will be admitted free. Free parking also is available.

Register for free family programs

A free eight-session Strengthening Families programs for Kelso parents/caregivers and their children 10 to 14 years old will be held from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays (Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25 and Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 22) at Barnes Elementary School, 401 Barnes St., Kelso.

Dinners each night will be provided along with door prizes and supervised activities for children 3 to 10 years old.

Class enrollment is limited.

The program is designed to help families deal with the stress involved with raising youngsters and in dealing with everyday life. Families will solve problems together. Parents will learn new parenting skills and youngster will learn how to handle peer pressure and relationships.

The program is sponsored by the Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension Service and Hilander HOPE. It is not sponsored or endorsed by the Kelso School District.

The registration deadline is Sept. 30. For details or to register, contact WSU/SFP coordinator Ramona Leber at 360-261-3971 or ramona.leber@cni.net; or Betsy Berndt, Hilander HOPE coordinator at 360-952-3537 or betsy.berndt@esd112.org.

Coin Club seeks new members

Anyone interested in the hobby of numismatics (coin collecting) is invited to check out the Cowlitz Coin Club.

The group meets at 11 a.m. the third Saturday of every month at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso (next to the Kelso Spray Park).

A free monthly newsletter is provided to members who also learn about coins. The group holds displays, drawings for prizes, sponsors a coin show, and holds a picnic and a Christmas party.

For details, send an email to cowlitzcoinclublongview@gmail.com.

Gallery offers slide show

The Longview Outdoor Gallery committee has a 30-minute slide presentation of downtown sculptures members would like to show to organizations.

The presentation is designed to acquaint viewers with the program’s past and future mission of expanding the sculptural landscape in Longview’s historic downtown, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Organizations interested in having the show presented at their meetings or business are asked to email hansschaufus@kalama.com.

Be a youth ambassador

Applications are being accepted for the ASSE International Student Exchange Congress-Bundestag scholarship program to Germany.

The U.S. Congress and the German Bundestag (parliament) have co-sponsored the program since 1983.

Fifty scholarships are available to students from the western and northwestern United States.

ASSE is responsible for promoting the CBYX program, recruiting applicants and selecting finalists.

For details and to apply, visit USAGermanyScholarship.org. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1.

Library Card Sign-up Month

September is Library Card Sign-up Month at the Longview Public Library and staff is celebrating with book clubs, story times and more.

With a library card, people will get free access to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) programs, educational apps, virtual homework help and career support. Card holders can borrow audiobooks, steam movies, talk with virtual professionals about veterans benefits, check out books and more.

“Studies show children who are read to in the home and who use the library, perform better in school and are more likely to continue to utilize libraries as a source of lifelong learning,” according to a press release from the city of Longview.

Library Card Sign-up Month is a time to “highlight the supportive role libraries and librarians play in transforming lives and communities through education,” notes the release.

The library has a variety of way to obtain a card. People can visit the library at 1600 Louisiana St., Longview or go online to longviewlibrary.org/librarycards.php.

Save the date for Harvest fest

The inaugural Downtown Longview Harvest Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in downtown Longview.

The family friendly event is a fundraiser for the Longview Downtowners. The group serves as the Downtown Longview Business Association to “invest in staffing, decor, business recruitment, assistance and more,” according to the downtownlongview.com/harvest-festival website.

Activities will include a free concert, a street dance, a Red Neck Truck Show, a beer garden, a costume contest, vendors, a chili cookoff, a pie-eating contest, a pumpkin carving contest, face painting, a petting zoo, a magic show, a bubble man, balloon animals, photo opportunities and more.

The event is sponsored by the Longview Downtowners, the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, KUKN/KLOG/The Blitz, Fibre Federal Credit Union, Katie Dilinger Life Mortgage, Antidote Tap House, Copies Today/Speedy Litho, Nippon Dynawave and more.

Event information will be updated regularly at bit.ly/3QSaWOw.

TDN seeking Halloween info

A roundup of Halloween events will be published in The Daily News the week of Oct. 25.

Groups should email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. No information will be taken by phone.

The deadline is noon Oct. 20.

Include the name of the event; the time, date and place; who is sponsoring the event; the cost, if applicable; and any other details.

Programs held in Longview

The following programs are being offered by Youth & Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview.

Pickleball: 10 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Body Balance: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Open Gym: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays.

For details, call 360-423-6741.

