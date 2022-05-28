Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Summer reading program begins

Registration for the Longview Public Library’s Summer Reading program, Oceans of Possibilities, begins June 1.

The program, for readers of all ages, is sponsored by the Longview Library Foundation and the Friends of the Longview Library.

The library challenges readers to set personal or family daily reading goals and log each day the goals are met. Readers who log reading time for 30 days between June 15 and Aug. 13 can earn prizes along the way.

Besides the online reading challenge, the library will host other activities including book clubs for all ages, outdoor family story times, make-and-take ocean-related crafts, adult and family movies, teen programs, Teen Bookapalooza, a summer picnic with “Micah and Me” and more.

People can register on the Beanstack app or at longviewlibrary.beanstack.org.

For details on the free events open to the public, call the library at 360-442-5300 or visit the library’s website at longview.library.org.

Small business workshops set

Three free online workshop small business education workshops sponsored by the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, Lower Columbia College and the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments begin soon.

The workshops were developed for new entrepreneurs and existing business owners.

Topics include Finding Your Target Market, Developing Market Content and Business Action Planning, all designed to increase profitability and efficiency.

People who sign up for the classes get one year of access to recorded lectures from a top business educator and small business owner, access to materials to improve their business and miniature counseling sessions, according to a press release from the CEDC. Workshops were developed through the CEDC in partnership with the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments, Lower Columbia College and the Lower Columbia College Foundation with funding through the Washington State Microenterprise Association (WSMA) with a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, according to the press release.

Space is limited. Registration will be accepted through May 31.

For details and to register, call CEDC Vice President Lindsey Cope at 360-560-3286 or send an email to cope@cowlitzedc.com.

LeMonds talks about bike ride

Castle Rock resident Jim LeMonds is the guest speaker at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum’s final First Thursday program for the season.

LeMond’s and Bob Horness traversed 71 miles of rough terrain with a more than 9,500 foot elevation gain in the Gifford National Forest to celebrate their 71st birthdays, according to a Daily News story.

The 13-hour trip took place July 23, 2021.

A retired teacher and editor of the Cowlitz Historical Quarterly, LeMonds will talk about the trip, “71 at 71: Bike Ride of a Lifetime,” at 6 p.m. June 2 at the museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso. People also can watch the program via Zoom at bit.ly/3wNllDy. The meeting ID is 858 0496 5042 and the passcode is 144348. For one tap mobile, tap +12532158782,,85804965042#,,,*144348#. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID 858 0496 5042, passcode: 144348.

The museum’s First Thursday programs return in September.

Help paint murals at Cloney Park

Members of Lower Columbia College’s painting class will install murals from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. June 3 at Cloney Park, 28th Avenue and Douglas Street, Longview.

The public is invited to stop by and paint for a short time, one of the two sessions or all day. All supplies will be provided for the project made possible by the Lower Columbia College Foundation and the Longview Parks and Recreation Foundation.

Lunch and shirts (while they last) for volunteers will be provided by the LCC Student Activities group.

The project is supported by the Longview Parks and Recreation Department, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Longview Visual Arts Commission.

MM class of ’66 meets for lunch

Mark Morris High School class of 1966 members will meet for lunch at noon June 3 at Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

All classmates, spouses, significant others and teachers are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Cathy Cleek Healea at 360-425-5191.

Send in VBS information

Information on vacation Bible schools at local churches will be printed Saturdays this summer.

Information submitted to the newspaper should include the church’s name, VBS name, theme, date, time, location and address, cost (if applicable), deadline for sign-up, contact person and phone number and additional information (i.e., if there will be snacks, crafts, games, Bible lessons, etc.).

Details may be emailed to frontdoor@tdn.com; or mailed to Vacation Bible School round-up, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632. No information will be taken over the phone.

School drive continues

After a successful school supply and clothing drive for students this past school year, Bill Ammons and his wife, Patti, who organizes the donated items, are gearing up for next year by making purchases now to help keep down the cost.

The drive has been named the Jerry Ford School Supply Drive, in honor of Ford, a longshoreman who died at 92 years old.

Anyone who would like to donate to the drive or wants details on it is asked to call Ammons at 360-274-7811.

Old West Side picnic returns

The annual gathering of the neighbors of the Old West Side begins at noon June 4, at Vandercook Park, 1416 21st Ave., Longview.

Anyone interested in meeting and visiting with their neighbors is welcome.

Organizers ask that attendees bring their own food, beverages, chairs, plates, silverware, etc. Alcohol is not permitted in the park and attendees are asked not to bring pets. Children and senior citizens are welcome, but keep in mind there are no bathroom facilities.

Attendees will be spaced for distance for any concerned about COVID prevention. Masks are not required, but people who want to wear them are welcome.

The neighborhood picnic held the first Saturday in June started on the lawn of an Old West Side resident and grew enough to be moved to the park. The event began in 2016, but was not held the past few years because of COVID.

In case of bad weather, the picnic will be rescheduled.

For details, call Gary Schmauder at 360-425-0430 or send an email to trains4fun2003@yahoo.com.

Parents Place offers classes

Two classes begin in June at Parents Place, 928 23rd Ave., Longview.

Battles, Hassles, Tantrums and Tears takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays June 7 through June 28.

The class is on parental anger and children’s anger and what to do about it. Week one covers conflict management styles and CHOICES to handle conflict; week two covers overcoming self-defeating messages and appropriate discipline; week three covers the anger cycle, calming techniques and tantrums; and week four covers problem solving and communication. The cost is $20-$25 per week. No child care is available.

Children in Between takes place from 9 a.m. to noon June 4 in person and is available online anytime at online.divorce-education.com. The prices online vary by state and county and requires the case number to print a certificate of completion.

The class is for people who want to avoid five pitfalls of co-parenting, using children as messengers, insulting the other parent, child support issues, using children as a spy and infrequent visitation. The class meets the Washington state requirements for a four-hour parenting class on the effect of divorce/separation on children. The fee is $40. No child care is available

For details, call Parents Place at 360-414-9212.

Music offered in St. Helens

The St. Helens, Ore., concert series 13 Nights on the River takes place on the Wauna Credit Union stage in Columbia View Park. Free parking is offered on Riverfront off Cowlitz Street. Pets that are well behaved and have a good attitude are welcome. No bikes, skateboarding or rollerblading will be allowed inside the permitted area. No outside alcohol will be allowed. Big Cart Food and Brew and 503 Distilling will provide adult beverages.

Music runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays. For details, Search for 13 Nights on the River on Facebook or visit discovercolumbiacounty.com.

The schedule

June 2: Curtis Salgado, blues.

June 9: Gabriel Cox, rock and blues.

June 16: Patrick Lambs’ Hit Machine Dane.

June 23: Funktown PDX, get down.

June 30: Bon Bon Vivant, authentic New Orleans.

July 7: Sweetwater Band, country hits.

July 14: Radio Rockit Band, 1970s,1980s and 1990s hits.

July 21: Hit Machine, local favorite dance band.

July 28: Bluewave Band, Journey tribute.

Aug. 4: Catherine Loyer with Strawberry Roan.

Aug. 11: The Great Salsa Band.

Aug. 18: The Horn Dawgs.

Aug. 25: Macy Gard Band, high energy pop band.

CHHH offers grief support

Several in-person grief groups sponsored by Community Home Health & Hospice are being held at the James Avery Grief Center, 1000 12th Ave., Longview.

Advance registration is required for youth groups and parents or guardians are required to stay on the premises while their children are in their group. Parents are encouraged to attend the parent group offered the same time as the children’s group. The parent group can be helpful, but is not a requirement.

The schedule

Children’s Intake Form: 6-7:30 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Day Group (for adults): 1-2:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

Evening Group (for adults): 6-7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

For details on the groups and to register, call the bereavement coordinator at 360-703-0300 or send an email to griefsupport@chhh.org.

LV garden club offers grant

Members of the Longview Garden Club are offering small businesses, organizations and nonprofits in Cowlitz County $100 in grant money for implementing a selected garden/flowerbox project.

Funding is limited and applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants should submit a basic garden/flower box plan with an appropriate budget. The grant money cannot be used for contracted labor. It is to be used to buy plants, planting material, hardware and other related materials.

After the project is completed, garden club members will visit the location, take photographs and place a small sponsorship sign approximately 3 by 5 inches on the flower box. Other photos of any aspect of the project would be appreciated by club members.

To apply, send the organization’s name, address and phone number and answer if funding has been received from the government or other organizations for similar projects. In addition, an explanation of how the grant money will be used should be provided.

Send the information to LongviewGardenClubofWA@gmail.com. The deadline is June 30.

