Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners offer free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320#. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

The schedule

Aug. 30: Noon. Extending Your Garden Season. Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss extending the growing season through the fall, cover crops and winter gardening.

Sept. 6: Noon. Having a Deer Resistant Garden. Master Gardener Michele Thomas will discuss which plants to grow that will deter deer and ways to discourage deer from eating the landscape.

Sept. 13: Noon. Growing Garlic. Master Gardener Billie Bevers will discuss how and when to plant garlic and why, how to care for garlic and how to harvest garlic.

Sept. 20: Noon. Putting Your Garden to Bed. Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss the steps needed to put the garden to bed in the fall. He will offer successful tips to reduce work next year and ensure next year’s crops are successful.

Sept. 27: Noon. Controlling Moles. Master Gardener Bryan Iverson will discuss the most effective techniques to get rid of moles, what works and what products fail to get results.

Learn about LV Reynolds’ history

“Industrial History at the Reynolds Aluminum Plant” is the Cowlitz County Historical Museum’s First Thursday program of the season.

The event takes place in-person at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at the museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso. It also takes place via Zoom at bit.ly/3Al97m0. The meeting ID is 895 2040 4086. The password is 162742. To attend via one tap mobile: +12532158782,,89520404086#,,,,*162742# . To find a local number to call, visit us06web.zoom.us/u/kNN5kPLC.

Leading the program will be Kristin Gaines, director of transformation with Northwest Alloys; and George Winn, senior outreach planner with the Cowlitz County Building and Planning department.

Gaines, who has a bachelor off science degree in biology and chemistry from Eastern Oregon University and a master of science degree in chemistry from the University of Idaho, has more than 25 years experience in industrial operations, remediation and brownfield redevelopment, according to a press release from the museum.

She is responsible or six Pacific Northwest facilities. During the first 10 years of her career, she provided environmental and raw materials management for operating aluminum smelters, notes the release.

Throughout her career, she has managed industrial operations, large-scale site demolitions and comprehensive clean-up projects along with compliance and permitting for operating facilities and ones that were curtailed.

Register for free family programs

A free eight-session Strengthening Families programs for Kelso parents/caregivers and their children 10 to 14 years old will be held from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays (Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25 and Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 22) at Barnes Elementary School, 401 Barnes St., Kelso.

Dinners each night will be provided along with door prizes and supervised activities for children 3 to 10 years old.

Class enrollment is limited.

The program is designed to help families deal with the stress involved with raising youngsters and in dealing with everyday life. Families will solve problems together. Parents will learn new parenting skills and youngster will learn how to handle peer pressure and relationships.

The program is sponsored by the Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension Service and Hilander HOPE. It is not sponsored or endorsed by the Kelso School District.

The registration deadline is Sept. 30.

For details or to register, contact WSU/SFP coordinator Ramona Leber at 360-261-3971 or ramona.leber@cni.net; or Betsy Berndt, Hilander HOPE coordinator at 360-952-3537 or betsy.berndt@esd112.org.

Get a burger, watch a game

Hamburger feeds sponsored by Kelso/Castle Rock Knights of Columbus members take place before the Kelso Highlanders home football games from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 2, 16 and 30, and Oct. 7 and 21 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 2200 Allen St., Kelso.

The menu will include either a hamburger, cheeseburger, chicken patty or hot dog with baked beans, potato salad, chips, a brownie and a soft drink.

The cost is by donation. Money raised will go the the Clothes for Kids fund used to purchase clothes at Christmas for local children.

Save the date for SON meal

After a long hiatus, the public is invited to join the Sons of Norway lodge members for their Norwegian waffle and Swedish pancake breakfast.

The next one takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 10, at the lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso.

Breakfast includes Norwegian waffles, Swedish pancakes, baked ham slices, scrambled eggs, assorted syrups, lingonberries, coffee, tea and juice. The cost is 10 per person for adults and $8 per person for children 12 years old and younger.

The group’s gift Butikk will be open with “a lovely assortment of new items,” according to members.

Clothes, supplies needed for kids

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons is partnering with Fibre Federal Credit Union to collect socks and underwear for children in need, along with school supplies and coats.

Ammons noted in a voicemail that last year, approximately 14,000 pairs of socks were collected and this year he hopes the community will help to surpass that goal. In addition, underwear is a much-needed clothing item for children. The goal is to fill a 20-foot dry box with the clothing and supplies.

Items can be dropped off at any Fibre credit union in Cowlitz and Clatsop counties.

People also can call Ammons at 360-274-7811 to donate cash to purchase items needed.

Free park days for rest of year

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free days in 2022 when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.

State Parks “free days” are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass program, according to a press release from Washington State Parks.

The free days apply only at state parks. The Discover Pass still is required on WDFW and Department of Natural Resources lands.

The costs for a Discover Pass are $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the DNR.

The remaining schedule

Sept. 24: National Public Lands Day.

Oct. 10: World Mental Health Day.

Nov. 11: Veterans’ Day.

Nov. 25: Native American Heritage Day.