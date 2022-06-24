Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

See a movie at Stageworks NW

The public is welcome to a screening of Longview native Drake Dalgleish’s newest horror/comedy film, “Another Blood Sucker,” at 7:30 p.m. June 25 at Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. The short film is the third in Dalgleish’s “Another Horror” trilogy.

Admission is by donation.

The film, written by Dalgleish and Sparrow Crosswhite, is about a young vampire, Claire (Crosswhite), whose soul is threatened by her master (Annika Hartley). When a vampire hunter comes knocking at the door, Claire sparks a plan to break free from her oppressors. Others in the cast include Melissa Szendeffy, Kt Sy, Akitora Ishii and Dalgleish.

Also showing will be “Another Cabin Massacre” and “Another Found Footage Film.” These films are not rated and are intended for mature audiences due to language, graphic violence and drug use.

After the screening, there will be a question-and-answer session with Dalgleish and an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie. Dalgleish recently returned to Longview from Los Angeles, where he studied filmmaking.

This is the third showcase of local filmmakers’ work at Stageworks.

To watch the trailer, visit https://youtu.be/tdzO0y2ahdU.

Meet parade grand marshal

A meet and greet for Mike Avent, grand marshal of the Rainier Days in the Park parade, takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. June 25 in the Rainier Historical Museum located on the third floor of Rainier City Hall, 106 W. B. St.

Avent was born in Aberdeen, Washington. His father was a construction worker, so the family moved for his job. Avent finished his last two years of high school in Rainier. He then went to Lower Columbia College. He worked in the construction business for awhile and around 1977, he started buying rental properties. In 1993, he started his first company with a partner, Steve Oliva, buying commercial and residential buildings in Astoria, Clatskanie, Rainier and St. Helens.

In the mid-1990s, he was elected to the Rainier City Council where he served for 16 years. He volunteered with the Rainier Economic Development Council, the Chamber of Commerce, HOPE, and with Children and Family Services. Avent served on the Columbia- Pacific Economic Development District, aka Col-Pac and served 16 years on the Port of Columbia County board.

He and Oliva helped clear the way for the senior housing and the Rainier Senior Center by developing old Crown Zellerbach mill property where Teevin Brothers, condominiums, senior housing and the senior center are located. The Rainier Museum also will be located there.

Avent is involved in a number of organizations. In his spare time, he collects antiques and collectibles, does metal detecting and visits ghost towns. He also spends time with his eight grandchildren and working on the new home and property he bought outside of Rainier.

Local pianist debuts recital

A digital “Happiness” recital by Kalama pianist Barbara Rosier will debut on YouTube on Sunday, but it will appear at a different YouTube address than previously announced.

To find the recital, go to YouTube and type in “Martin Kauble Memorial Concert Series,” then click on the Rosier recital.

Kauble, a longtime Longview piano teacher who died May 11, and Rosier appear jointly in the recital, which features popular tunes such as “Fly Me to the Moon,” “What a Wonderful World” and “Feeling Good.” Rosier plays the tunes, with Kauble adding playful and goofy commentary in the interludes between numbers. As Rosier put it, Kauble plays “the master of silliness.”

The recital is the third digital production Kauble produced with Longview audiovisual engineer Jackson Gillihan. Another digital recital with Idaho bred-pianist Abriana Church, also recorded this spring, is in production and will be released on YouTube later this summer.

Rosier’s recital will debut at 3 p.m. June 26. It will remain on YouTube for the indefinite future at the Martin Kauble Memorial Concert Series location.

KHS class of ’58 meets for lunch

Kelso High School class of 1958 members will meet for a no-host luncheon at noon June 28 at the Kelso/Longview Elks, 900 Ash Street, Kelso. All classmates, spouses and friends are encouraged to attend. A 65th reunion planning meeting takes place at 1:30 after the lunch. Everyone is encouraged to stay for the meeting. For details, call Judi Fouch Peters at 360-577-4584.

KSD sponsors food program

The Kelso School District is sponsoring a Summer Food Service Program for children. Free meals will be available to all children who are 18 years old and younger.

For details on the food program, call the food service office at 360-501-1808.

Meal sites

Coweeman Middle School

(2000 Allen St., Kelso): 8:15-8:45 a.m., breakfast; 11:30 a.m.-noon, lunch; Mondays-Thursdays, July 5-Aug. 4.

Kelso High Schoo

l (1902 Allen St., Kelso): 8:15-8:45 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m.-noon, lunch; Mondays-Fridays, June 27-Aug. 4.

Lexington Elementary School

(200 Boardwalk Way, Kelso): 9-9:30 a.m. breakfast, 12:30-1 p.m. lunch; Mondays-Thursdays, July 5-Aug. 4.

Wallace Elementary School

(410 Elm St., Kelso): 9-9:30 a.m., breakfast; 12:30-1 p.m. p.m. lunch; Mondays-Fridays, July 5-Aug. 4.

