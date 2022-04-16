Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Public invited to quilters meeting

Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild members will meet April 18 in the basement of the Educational Building at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview.

A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring their quilts for show and tell.

Guests are welcome.

For details, call Sharry Hilton at 360-846-7021.

Get tickets for library fundraiser

The Friends of Woodland Library are holding a Love Your Library fundraiser for a new library from 5 to 9 p.m. April 23 at Peterson’s Red Barn, 1605 Caples Road, Woodland.

Silent and live auctions take place. Music will be provided. Appetizers, desserts and complimentary beverages will be available. The conceptual design for the new Woodland Library will be shown by Hacker Architects.

Tickets are $45 per person and can be bought online at loveyourlibrary.eventbrite.com, by paying cash at the library or mailing a check to Friends of Woodland Library, P.O. Box 894, Woodland, WA 98674.

For details about the new library building project, visit fvrl.org/ImagineWoodland.

RAL class of ’71 holds luncheon

All classmates and spouses of the R.A. Long High School class of 1971 are invited to meet for lunch a class luncheon at 11:30 a.m. April 27 at Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

For details, call Carme (Ayres) Shill at 360-578-1502.

Apply for CFSWW 2022 scholarships

The online application process is open for Community Foundation for Southwest Washington 2022 scholarships.

The program continues to grow as the foundation partners with people establishing their own scholarship funds or donating to existing funds like the group’s General Scholarship Fund, according to a press release from the foundation.

Deanna Green, CFSWW Scholarship Manager and Development Associate is grateful for the generosity of the donors and hopes to see more students and families take advantage of the program, notes the press release. She says scholarships provide free money for tuition that, while a key source of financial aid, is underutilized in comparison to other financial aid options.

Sallie Mae reported in its annual “How America Pays for College Report,” that scholarships were a large source of funding for students, covering 16 percent of college costs during the last academic year. Comparatively, income and savings accounted for 53 percent, while loans or borrowing represented 20 percent. Of those who did not use scholarships, 78 percent reported not having applied at all, states the press release.

“The students who don’t apply feel like their application won’t stack up to the competition or that the process is too difficult or time consuming,” Green is quoted in the press release. “The fact is that nearly half of our applicants received awards last year with an average GPA of 3.55.”

Students can apply for the Foundation’s scholarships online at cfsww.org/how-we-grant/scholarships/. Application deadlines range through April 30.

Want your art in D.C.?

May 2 is the deadline for Southwest Washington high school students to submit art for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition sponsored by U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler.

The contest is for high school students in ninth through 12th grades who attend school in the Southwest Washington’s Third Congressional District.

The winner’s artwork will be displayed for one year in the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Second- and third-place winners will be invited to have their artwork displayed in Herrera Beutler’s congressional office.

About the competition

Artwork must be two-dimensional. Each framed artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide and four inches deep, and should weigh no more than 15 pounds. The measurements include the frame.

Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional art work includes paintings (oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc), drawings (colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels and charcoals. It is recommenced the charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed), collages (must be two dimensional), prints (lithographs, silk screens, block prints), mixed media (use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.), computer-generated art and photographs.

Each entry must be original in concept, design and execution; and may not violate U.S. copyright laws.

Artwork should be submitted to jhb.cac@gmail.com via a photo with a student release form.

Entries will be evaluated by a blue ribbon panel of judges from counties within the Southwest Washington’s Third Congressional District.

For official rules and regulations along with student release forms, email Tony Sprague in Herrera Beutler’s Vancouver office at tony.sprague@mail.house.gov or call 360-695-6292.

