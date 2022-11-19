Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Sno-Park permits are available

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission seasonal or one-day Sno-Park permits are available for purchase at bit.ly/3DgYi7v through April 30. Sno-Park permits are required from Dec. 1 through April 30.

Locally, permits can be purchased at the following locations:

Cougar Store: 16842 Lewis River Road; 360-238-5228; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.

Lakeside Country Store: 16835 Lewis River Road, Cougar; 360-238-5202; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.

Lone Fir Resort: 16806 Lewis River Road, Cougar; 360-228-5210; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.

Kalama Spirits and Tobacco: 214 N. First St., Kalama; 360-673-4991; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays.

Woodland Chamber of Commerce: 900 Goerig St., Woodland; 360-225-9552.

The permits allow visitors to park in specially cleared, designated parking lots with access to winter activities such as cross country skiing, snowshoeing, dog sledding, tubing and more. Some parks also are designated for motorized vehicle use including snowmobiles, tracked ATVs and and snowbikes, according to a WSPRC press release.

Different permits are required for different circumstances. Visit bit.ly/3TaBEDe to learn more.

