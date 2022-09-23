Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Register for 5K walk/run

The I Topped the Rock in Color 2022 5K run/walk takes place Sept. 24

Participants should sign in at 10:30 a.m. at Lion’s Pride Park in Castle Rock. The distance is 5K on the river trail plus the distance up and down the Rock. The race will have staggered start times.

Children 11 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Prizes will be awarded for the most fun individual and for group outfits along with a prize for going to the Top of The Rock.

Colored corn starch and colored water will be throughout the trail. Participants may want to wear sunglasses and/or a bandana if concerned about color on their faces. A towel may be beneficial to put on car seats for the drives home.

At the end of the race, people can donate their used shoes.

The cost is $25 per person for adults and $5 per person for people 18 years old and younger. To register, visit https://cr-senior-parents—-2023.square.site.

Money raised will go toward graduation celebrations and the substance free graduation party sponsored by the Parents of the Class of 2023.

For details, send an email to crclass2023@gmail.com.

KHS class of ’58 meets for lunch

Kelso High School class of 1958 members will meet for a no-host luncheon at noon Sept. 27 at the Kelso/Longview Elks, 900 Ash Street, Kelso.

All classmates, spouses and friends are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Judi Fouch Peters at 360-577-4584.

Open house at library at LCC

The Alan Thompson Library remodel at Lower Columbia College has been completed.

The public is invited to an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Alan Thompson Library Building 106 (Learning Commons) on the college campus, 1600 Maple St., Longview.

Games will be played and LCC swag will be given away. Attendees also will be able to meet the library, tutoring and eLearning teams.

The free event is sponsored by the Learning Commons and the Associated Students of LCC.

MG’s offer workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners offer free in-person and online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.

To join the online classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320#. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.

For help or details with the in-person class, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.

The schedule

Sept. 27: Noon. Controlling Moles (online). Master Gardener Bryan Iverson will discuss the most effective techniques to get rid of moles, what works and what products fail to get results.

Oct. 4: Noon. How to Compost Successfully (online). Master Gardener Brian Schlaefli will discuss how to effectively compost food wastes and garden material. Class attendees will learn different ways to compost and the advantages of each method.

Oct. 8: Harvesting and Evaluating Mason Bees’ Cocoons (in person). Master Gardener Billie Bevers will discuss how to harvest mason bee cocoons for disease, how to identify what is in the cocoon is still viable and how to reduce disease. Also discussed will be how to overwinter bees and create containers for the “long sleep.”

Oct. 11: Noon. Planting Bulbs (online). Master Gardener Dale Wheeler will explain hot to plant bulbs, when to get started, when to plant and how to care for them.

Oct. 13: 6 p.m. Worm Composting (in person). Master Gardener Art Fuller will describe how to harness the power of worms to recycle food waste and create a soil amendment for the garden. Students will learn the process in which red wiggler worms and microorganisms are used to convert kitchen fruit and vegetable waste (peelings, etc.) into nutrient rich humus—“black gold”—compost. Class attendees can purchase a simple composting box kit for $30. The kit contains everything needed including the worms. Limited to 30 people. The workshop will be held in Longview. Once registered, the location will be given; walk-ins cannot be admitted. Checks and cash cannot be accepted at the workshop. To register, visit worm-composting-workshop.cheddarup.com.

Oct. 18: Noon. Dividing Perennials (online). Master Gardener Gail Gibbard will show how to successfully divide plants to be moved to other gardens or provided as gifts to friends.

Oct. 25: Noon. Winter Care of Your Lawn (online). Extension Coordinator Gary Fredricks will explain the steps to maintain a healthy lawn over the winter.

Nov. 1: Noon. Critter Control Pests in the Garden (online). Master Gardener Art Fuller will give tips on how to make the garden and home less inviting to unwanted visitors such as deer and critters in the attic.

MM class of ‘66 meets for lunch

Mark Morris High School class of 1966 members will meet for lunch at noon Sept. 30 at Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

All classmates, spouses, significant others and teachers are encouraged to attend.

For details, call Cathy Cleek Healea at 360-425-5191.

Get ready for kindergarten

Ready! for Kindergarten workshops take place for parents in October online and in person at Parents Place, 928 23rd Ave., Longview.

The sessions are free thanks to United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties and The Red Hat Thrift Store and include free materials and toys.

In-person dates

Oct. 4: 6 p.m., for people with children born between Sept. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021.

Oct. 11: 6 p.m., for people with children born between Sept. 1, 2017, and Aug. 31, 2018.

Oct. 18: 6 p.m., for people with children born between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2020.

Oct. 25: 6 p.m., for people with children born between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022.

Oct. 28: 10 a.m., for people with children born between Sept. 1, 2018, and Aug. 31, 2019.

Online workshops are available Oct. 1 through Nov. 1.

Non-custodial parents also are welcome to participate.

To register, visit readyforkindergarten.org/parentsplace/schedule.

— The Daily News