A dinner, sky show and other centerpiece activities of Longview's 100th anniversary celebration will take place on Sept. 8 and 9.

The Longview Centennial Committee has organized events to commemorate the Longview centennial throughout the year. Committee Chairman Reed Hadley said the September weekend was chosen as the centerpiece not for historical reasons but as a summer weekend that could be fully dedicated to the city's anniversary.

The only event during the weekend that isn't free is the gala dinner Friday night at Grants at the Monticello. Tickets cost $100 to attend up to five hours of eating, drinking, dancing and celebration in the footsteps of R.A. Long.

On the other side of 17th Avenue, a beer garden will be set up in Civic Circle at 5 p.m. with live music outside the Longview Public Library and food from trucks and tents. Open public drinking would not have been an option during the original celebration, Hadley pointed out, as 1923 was the height of Prohibition.

Guests at the gala and the beer garden can walk over to a drone show above Story Field at Lower Columbia College. Beginning around 8:30 p.m., more than 300 drones will fly in sync above the city to illustrate images about the history of Longview.

The drone show will last around 13 minutes and Hadley said the same performance will be done again Saturday night over Lions Island in Lake Sacajawea.

Saturday's events begin at 1 p.m. with a parade. in Lake Sacajawea Park for a Rolleo or log-rolling competition, overseen by the U.S. Log Rolling Association. Rolleos are a fixture of major Longview celebrations, with competitions taking place during the silver jubilee in 1948 and the 50th anniversary celebration in 1973.

"I got emails from people that were at the 25th anniversary of Longview. They can still remember the log rolling there, they said we should really try to do that," Hadley said.

Reed's father, Herb Hadley, had been chairman of the planning committee for the 50th anniversary. Hadley said the attendance at the centennial events this year has been as good or better than expected, starting with the time capsule opening in January.