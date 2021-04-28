 Skip to main content
Evening construction will close one westbound lane on Industrial Way Monday for two weeks
Evening construction will close one westbound lane on Industrial Way Monday for two weeks

Construction reroutes traffic

Construction to improve the intersection of Industrial Way and International Way in Longview is planned for the evenings starting Monday for about two weeks.

Crews will close one westbound Industrial Way lane from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays while working. 

When crews aren't working, westbound lanes will be "narrowed with temporary traffic control devices," according to a city of Longview press release.

