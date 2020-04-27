Even after 40 years, MSH sediment discharge an 'enduring problem'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is the ninth story in our ongoing series marking the 40th anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens on May 18, 1980. Stories appear in a collection on TDN.com as they appear in print and online.

Humans rarely get a chance to see rivers arise and fade away. But four decades ago at Mount St. Helens, scientists watched one die and be reborn in the same day.

Kurt Spicer earned a front row seat to the resurrection of the North Fork of the Toutle River when he joined the U.S. Geological Survey as a field intern in 1981. Ten months before he started, the volcano had smothered the river under hundreds of feet of debris. In the upper part of the valley, volcanic debris had buried the north fork 600 feet deep — enough to cover Seattle’s Space Needle.

The new, hummocky landscape started with no defined river channels. But ponds quickly formed in the depressions of the hills and eventually overflowed, cutting through the easily erodible material and starting a new river system, Spicer said.

Those channels later combined into a river, which eats away at sand left behind in the eruption like a faster but smaller version of the Colorado River carving out the Grand Canyon.