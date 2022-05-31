Ethnic Support Council hosts International Festival in Longview Saturday

After a two-year hiatus, the Ethnic Support Council is holding its 30th annual International Festival Saturday at Lower Columbia College with an emphasis on supporting refugees affected by the war in Ukraine.

The organization did not hold the festival in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the LCC Student Center. The family-friendly event celebrates the area’s growing diversity and includes multicultural performances, ethnic food booths, vendors, information tables and a fundraiser for Ukraine refugees, according to the Ethnic Support Council.

Aristo Healthcare will offer COVID-19 vaccines during the event. Everyone 5 and older is eligible to receive their first vaccination series and a booster dose five months later, according to the Department of Health.

Music and dance performances by several groups are scheduled throughout the day on the inside stage and outside pavilion, including:

No Noe Ka Mauna Hula, dances of Hawaii,

Folkloric Ballet of Southwest Washington, dances of Mexico,

Sussefusse International Folk Dance Troupe, including dances of France and Ukraine,

Vietnamese Community of Clark County, music and dances,

Darka Dusty and the Borscht Beatniks, songs of Ukraine,

Sofiia Lupyr, songs of Ukraine,

Estampa Mexicana Folkloric Group, dances of Mexico,

Turquoise Pride, Native American drums and dance,

Channing Dodson playing bagpipes of Scotland and Uilleann pipes of Ireland.

If you go What: Ethnic Support Council's International Festival. When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday. Where: Lower Columbia College Student Center, 1600 Maple St, Longview. Cost: Free. Info: 360-636-2791 or www.facebook.com/InternationalFestivalESC.

The schedule includes three performances highlighting Ukrainian songs and dance, the organization’s way of showing it stands with Ukraine during this time of war, said Cindy Lopez-Werth, Ethnic Support Council Board president. The Ethnic Support Council also plans to sell pro-Ukraine stickers and signs with 100% of the proceeds going to people from Ukraine who end up in Cowlitz County because of the war, she said.

Amerigroup Washington, Bruno’s Pizza, Columbia Bank and other businesses and individuals are sponsoring the event.

