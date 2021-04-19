Ethnic Support Council awarded $50,000 COVID-19 vaccine equity grant

The Ethnic Support Council in Kelso was awarded a $50,000 grant to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among Black, Indigenous and people of color throughout the state, according to a Friday press release.

“We are so excited to receive financial support from All in Washington through its Vaccine Equity Initiative to do such crucial work to help our community during the COVID-19 pandemic by reaching out to people of color, refugees and immigrants who live and work in Cowlitz County to encourage them to get vaccinated,” Ethnic Support Council Board President Cindy Lopez Werth said in the statement.

All in Washington, a statewide relief effort, awarded $2.8 million total in its first four grant rounds to more than 100 organizations, according to the press release. Priority was given to organizations that serve a large number of Black, Indigenous and people of color, including refugees, immigrants and agricultural workers. The review and selection process also prioritized funding in counties with lower overall vaccination rates.