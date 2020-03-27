Essential workers grateful for jobs, some worry about catching virus

“It was pretty brutal across the board,” said Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey.

Local workers who so far have kept their jobs wonder about how long their luck will last, or whether they are at risk of contracting the virus.

Roger Merrill, a manager at the Dollar Store in the Twin Cities shopping center, said his boss has offered him an extra $2 an hour if he returns to work. The store remains open, most likely because it sells food and other essential supplies, but Merrill has been home sick with a sinus infection for two weeks and “the governor doesn’t want anyone sick going anywhere."

He still was congested and coughing on Thursday. On Monday he runs out of sick leave and must decide whether to return to work or leave his job, he said.

Merrill knows his job is important to serve customers with food and other resources during the pandemic, but the decision to return to work pits his financial needs against his concern for his own and customers’ health.

“We keep bringing in money (for the company), and we keep risking our lives for $2 extra an hour,” Merrill said. “It really puts us in that situation of asking what our life is worth.”