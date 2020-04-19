Escaping to the bookshelf: What locals are reading to cope with COVID

Longview resident Barry Morrill was about to start a horror novel recently, but thought better of it.
“I was getting ready to start ‘It’ by Stephen King but decided we were already living a horror story,” said Morrill, 60. “I put that on hold.”
Instead, he read “The Force,” a police novel by Don Winslow, then a “brilliant short novel about youthful indiscretion in 1980s New York called ‘Bright Lights Big City’ by Jay McInerney.” He said he’s currently reading “Say Nothing: A true story of memory and murder in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe.
Told to stay home to curb the COVID-19 outbreak, local residents say they’ve been diving into everything from history to mystery to take their minds off current affairs. Some are reading about viral outbreaks, but most say they’ve been looking for a distraction.
While apparently no one has figured out whether social isolation is prompting Americans to read more, virtual book clubs have popped up, such as the Quarantine Book Club, where for $5 users can video chat with authors.
The hashtag #CoronavirusReadingStack has also cropped up on social media, as users share the stack of books they’re finally getting around to reading. Morrill agreed that he was reading books that had been gathering dust.
“One other thing I did was to look around the house for books that I haven’t read,” Morrill said. “I found a couple of great ones that I had forgot all about.”
For Roberta Rupe, the lockdown has reignited her interest in books. The Kelso resident said she’s reading “The Things Our Fathers Saw” by Matthew Rozell, a “fascinating” first person telling of World War II.
“I am reading way more than I was before,” said Rupe, 69. “I’m starting to remember how much I used to love reading.”
Retired computer science instructor Darlene de Vida said she’s also finding time for reading.
Her top four recent recommendations are “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak, the 1835 classic “Democracy in America” by Alexis de Tocqueville, “Red Head by the Side of the Road” by Anne Tyler and “Unorthodox” by Deborah Feldman.
The Longview resident said she could not put “The Book Thief” down, calling it “a truly extraordinary book,” and said while “Democracy in America” was required reading for an LCC class she’s taking, she wanted to read it even outside the requirement.
“This is a book that has been quoted so often, it almost seems I have read it,” said de Vida, 82. “So decided I should read the primary source.”
Anne Tyler is one of de Vida’s favorite authors, she said, because of the quirky characters and writing style. “Red Head by the Side of the Road” is an easy read, de Vida said, and the main character, Micah, is a tech expert.
“Since my professional background is computer nerd, I instantly related to him,” de Vida said.
Last but not least, de Vida said “Unorthodox,” a memoir of a young Jewish woman’s escape from a religious sect, is “interesting, well written and an excellent way to learn about ultraorthodox Jewish traditions.”
Shirley Shea also chose to turn to a book she’s had on her shelf for a while. The 83-year-old Longview resident said she’s reading “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” an abolitionist novel by Harriet Beecher Stowe published in serialized form in the United States from 1851–52.
“Harriet Beecher Stowe is one of my ancestors, and I had never read ‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin,’ even though I had started to read it at different times over the years,” Shea said. “I was looking for something to read after I returned my library books and found ‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin’ in the book cabinet.”
Now, she’s nearly done with the book, and said she’s proud to call Beecher Stowe her ancestor.
“I find myself reading quite a bit during the ‘virus’ and of course with lots of women’s/diversity-rights stuff coming up recently, it seems the perfect subject to pursue,” Shea said. “Harriet was definitely a diversity-rights advocate.”
Amy Montarbo said on Facebook that she’s been turning to audiobooks, especially the Harry Potter series, the Sookie Stackhouse series and “The Hot Zone” by Richard Preston.
“I have wireless headphones. So I just turn it on Bluetooth and bake or clean or zen out,” she commented.
And Longview resident Denessa Scott has been reading e-books, she said on Facebook, including the newest releases in series by Anne Bishop and Patricia Briggs.
“I picked up a new favorite author, Sarah Maas, and picked up a twist on the Frozen storyline for free,” Scott commented. “That’s up next!”
Tiffiney Krebs has been reading the Alex Cross series by James Patterson, she said on Facebook, while Tracy Cohen is rereading Stephen King’s “The Stand.”
Nancy Granger, who lives in Cathlamet, commented that she just started her fifth book since the stay-in-place order, but she has “no kids at home.”
Others on Facebook said they have been reading less since ordered to stay at home.
Trina Nicholson commented that she’s been focusing on her garden, but “a good book would be great to take the mind off of this.”
And Theresa Waliezer said while she wished she could do more reading, she’s working from home and supervising distance learning for her two young children.
“The only books being read around here are for school,” she commented.
