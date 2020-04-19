Escaping to the bookshelf: What locals are reading to cope with COVID

Anne Tyler is one of de Vida’s favorite authors, she said, because of the quirky characters and writing style. “Red Head by the Side of the Road” is an easy read, de Vida said, and the main character, Micah, is a tech expert.

“Since my professional background is computer nerd, I instantly related to him,” de Vida said.

Last but not least, de Vida said “Unorthodox,” a memoir of a young Jewish woman’s escape from a religious sect, is “interesting, well written and an excellent way to learn about ultraorthodox Jewish traditions.”

Shirley Shea also chose to turn to a book she’s had on her shelf for a while. The 83-year-old Longview resident said she’s reading “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” an abolitionist novel by Harriet Beecher Stowe published in serialized form in the United States from 1851–52.

“Harriet Beecher Stowe is one of my ancestors, and I had never read ‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin,’ even though I had started to read it at different times over the years,” Shea said. “I was looking for something to read after I returned my library books and found ‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin’ in the book cabinet.”

Now, she’s nearly done with the book, and said she’s proud to call Beecher Stowe her ancestor.